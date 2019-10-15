Global Nickel Industry
Oct 15, 2019, 13:10 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nickel market worldwide is projected to grow by 707 Thousand Metric Tons, driven by a compounded growth of 4%.Stainless Steel, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 4.3%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over 2.1 Million Metric Tons by the year 2025, Stainless Steel will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.1% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over 25.8 Thousand Metric Tons to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over 20.6 Thousand Metric Tons worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Stainless Steel will reach a market size of 119.6 Thousand Metric Tons by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 6.3% over the next couple of years and add approximately 201.3 Thousand Metric Tons in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Baosteel Group Corporation; Belmont Metals, Inc.; Eramet Group; H.C. Starck GmbH; Outokumpu Oyj; RUSAL
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Nickel Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 &
2028
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Nickel Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in
Thousand Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Nickel Global Retrospective Market Scenario in
Thousand Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Nickel Market Share Shift across Key Geographies
Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Stainless Steel (End-Use) Global Opportunity
Assessment in Thousand Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 5: Stainless Steel (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in
Thousand Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 6: Stainless Steel (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown
of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Other Alloy Steel (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in
Thousand Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 8: Other Alloy Steel (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns
in Thousand Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 9: Other Alloy Steel (End-Use) Market Share Shift across
Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Cast Irons (End-Use) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in Thousand Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 11: Cast Irons (End-Use) Retrospective Demand Analysis in
Thousand Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 12: Cast Irons (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Alloys and Castings (End-Use) Demand Potential
Worldwide in Thousand Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 14: Alloys and Castings (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis
in Thousand Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 15: Alloys and Castings (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review
by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Electroplating (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand
Forecasts in Thousand Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 17: Electroplating (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in
Thousand Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 18: Electroplating (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales
by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in Thousand Metric Tons by Region/Country for the
Years 2018 through 2025
Table 20: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Analysis of Historic Sales
in Thousand Metric Tons by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to
2017
Table 21: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Nickel Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Table 22: United States Nickel Latent Demand Forecasts in
Thousand Metric Tons by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 23: Nickel Historic Demand Patterns in the United States
by End-Use in Thousand Metric Tons for 2009-2017
Table 24: Nickel Market Share Breakdown in the United States by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 25: Canadian Nickel Market Quantitative Demand Analysis
in Thousand Metric Tons by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 26: Nickel Market in Canada: Summarization of Historic
Demand Patterns in Thousand Metric Tons by End-Use for
2009-2017
Table 27: Canadian Nickel Market Share Analysis by End-Use:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 28: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Nickel in
Thousand Metric Tons by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 29: Japanese Nickel Market in Thousand Metric Tons by
End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 30: Nickel Market Share Shift in Japan by End-Use: 2009
VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 31: Chinese Demand for Nickel in Thousand Metric Tons by
End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 32: Nickel Market Review in China in Thousand Metric Tons
by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 33: Chinese Nickel Market Share Breakdown by End-Use:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Nickel Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %)
for 2019 & 2025
Table 34: European Nickel Market Demand Scenario in Thousand
Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 35: Nickel Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in Thousand Metric Tons by Region/Country for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 36: European Nickel Market Share Shift by Region/Country:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 37: European Nickel Addressable Market Opportunity in
Thousand Metric Tons by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 38: Nickel Market in Europe: Summarization of Historic
Demand in Thousand Metric Tons by End-Use for the Period
2009-2017
Table 39: European Nickel Market Share Analysis by End-Use:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 40: Nickel Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in
Thousand Metric Tons by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 41: French Nickel Historic Market Review in Thousand
Metric Tons by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 42: French Nickel Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year
Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025
GERMANY
Table 43: Nickel Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in Thousand Metric Tons by End-Use for the Period
2018-2025
Table 44: German Nickel Market in Retrospect in Thousand Metric
Tons by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 45: Nickel Market Share Distribution in Germany by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 46: Italian Demand for Nickel in Thousand Metric Tons by
End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 47: Nickel Market Review in Italy in Thousand Metric Tons
by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 48: Italian Nickel Market Share Breakdown by End-Use:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 49: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Nickel in Thousand Metric Tons by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 50: United Kingdom Nickel Market in Thousand Metric Tons
by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 51: Nickel Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 52: Spanish Nickel Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Thousand Metric Tons by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 53: Nickel Market in Spain: Summarization of Historic
Demand Patterns in Thousand Metric Tons by End-Use for
2009-2017
Table 54: Spanish Nickel Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009
VS 2019 VS 2025
RUSSIA
Table 55: Russian Nickel Latent Demand Forecasts in Thousand
Metric Tons by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 56: Nickel Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by End-Use
in Thousand Metric Tons for 2009-2017
Table 57: Nickel Market Share Breakdown in Russia by End-Use:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 58: Rest of Europe Nickel Addressable Market Opportunity
in Thousand Metric Tons by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 59: Nickel Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in Thousand Metric Tons by End-Use for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 60: Rest of Europe Nickel Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 61: Asia-Pacific Nickel Market Estimates and Forecasts in
Thousand Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 62: Nickel Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market
Analysis in Thousand Metric Tons by Region/Country for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 63: Asia-Pacific Nickel Market Share Analysis by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 64: Nickel Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific
in Thousand Metric Tons by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 65: Asia-Pacific Nickel Historic Market Review in
Thousand Metric Tons by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 66: Asia-Pacific Nickel Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year
Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 67: Nickel Market in Australia: Annual Sales Estimates
and Forecasts in Thousand Metric Tons by End-Use for the Period
2018-2025
Table 68: Australian Nickel Market in Retrospect in Thousand
Metric Tons by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 69: Nickel Market Share Distribution in Australia by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 70: Indian Nickel Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Thousand Metric Tons by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 71: Nickel Market in India: Summarization of Historic
Demand Patterns in Thousand Metric Tons by End-Use for
2009-2017
Table 72: Indian Nickel Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009
VS 2019 VS 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 73: Nickel Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in Thousand Metric Tons by End-Use for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 74: South Korean Nickel Historic Market Analysis in
Thousand Metric Tons by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 75: Nickel Market Share Distribution in South Korea by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 76: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Nickel in Thousand Metric Tons by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 77: Rest of Asia-Pacific Nickel Market in Thousand Metric
Tons by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 78: Nickel Market Share Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 79: Latin American Nickel Market Trends by Region/Country
in Thousand Metric Tons: 2018-2025
Table 80: Nickel Market in Latin America in Thousand Metric
Tons by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period
2009-2017
Table 81: Latin American Nickel Market Percentage Breakdown of
Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 82: Latin American Demand for Nickel in Thousand Metric
Tons by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 83: Nickel Market Review in Latin America in Thousand
Metric Tons by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 84: Latin American Nickel Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 85: Argentinean Nickel Addressable Market Opportunity in
Thousand Metric Tons by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 86: Nickel Market in Argentina: Summarization of Historic
Demand in Thousand Metric Tons by End-Use for the Period
2009-2017
Table 87: Argentinean Nickel Market Share Analysis by End-Use:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 88: Nickel Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil in
Thousand Metric Tons by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 89: Brazilian Nickel Historic Market Review in Thousand
Metric Tons by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 90: Brazilian Nickel Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year
Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025
MEXICO
Table 91: Nickel Market in Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in Thousand Metric Tons by End-Use for the Period
2018-2025
Table 92: Mexican Nickel Market in Retrospect in Thousand
Metric Tons by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 93: Nickel Market Share Distribution in Mexico by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 94: Rest of Latin America Nickel Latent Demand Forecasts
in Thousand Metric Tons by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 95: Nickel Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of Latin
America by End-Use in Thousand Metric Tons for 2009-2017
Table 96: Nickel Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin
America by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 97: The Middle East Nickel Market Estimates and Forecasts
in Thousand Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 98: Nickel Market in the Middle East by Region/Country in
Thousand Metric Tons: 2009-2017
Table 99: The Middle East Nickel Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 100: The Middle East Nickel Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Thousand Metric Tons by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 101: Nickel Market in the Middle East: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in Thousand Metric Tons by End-Use for
2009-2017
Table 102: The Middle East Nickel Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IRAN
Table 103: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Nickel in
Thousand Metric Tons by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 104: Iranian Nickel Market in Thousand Metric Tons by
End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 105: Nickel Market Share Shift in Iran by End-Use: 2009
VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 106: Israeli Nickel Addressable Market Opportunity in
Thousand Metric Tons by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 107: Nickel Market in Israel: Summarization of Historic
Demand in Thousand Metric Tons by End-Use for the Period
2009-2017
Table 108: Israeli Nickel Market Share Analysis by End-Use:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 109: Saudi Arabian Demand for Nickel in Thousand Metric
Tons by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 110: Nickel Market Review in Saudi Arabia in Thousand
Metric Tons by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 111: Saudi Arabian Nickel Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 112: Nickel Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in Thousand Metric Tons by
End-Use for the Period 2018-2025
Table 113: United Arab Emirates Nickel Historic Market Analysis
in Thousand Metric Tons by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 114: Nickel Market Share Distribution in United Arab
Emirates by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 115: Nickel Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in Thousand Metric Tons by End-Use for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 116: Rest of Middle East Nickel Market in Retrospect in
Thousand Metric Tons by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 117: Nickel Market Share Distribution in Rest of Middle
East by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AFRICA
Table 118: African Nickel Latent Demand Forecasts in Thousand
Metric Tons by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 119: Nickel Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by End-Use
in Thousand Metric Tons for 2009-2017
Table 120: Nickel Market Share Breakdown in Africa by End-Use:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
BAOSTEEL GROUP CORPORATION
BELMONT METALS, INC.
ERAMET GROUP
H.C. STARCK GMBH
OUTOKUMPU OYJ
RUSAL LIMITED
V. CURATED RESEARCH
