Global Nickel Industry

NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nickel market worldwide is projected to grow by 707 Thousand Metric Tons, driven by a compounded growth of 4%.Stainless Steel, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 4.3%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over 2.1 Million Metric Tons by the year 2025, Stainless Steel will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.1% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over 25.8 Thousand Metric Tons to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over 20.6 Thousand Metric Tons worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Stainless Steel will reach a market size of 119.6 Thousand Metric Tons by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 6.3% over the next couple of years and add approximately 201.3 Thousand Metric Tons in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Baosteel Group Corporation; Belmont Metals, Inc.; Eramet Group; H.C. Starck GmbH; Outokumpu Oyj; RUSAL







I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Nickel Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 &

2028

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Nickel Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in

Thousand Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Nickel Global Retrospective Market Scenario in

Thousand Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Nickel Market Share Shift across Key Geographies

Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Stainless Steel (End-Use) Global Opportunity

Assessment in Thousand Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 5: Stainless Steel (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in

Thousand Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 6: Stainless Steel (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown

of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Other Alloy Steel (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in

Thousand Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 8: Other Alloy Steel (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns

in Thousand Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 9: Other Alloy Steel (End-Use) Market Share Shift across

Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Cast Irons (End-Use) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in Thousand Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 11: Cast Irons (End-Use) Retrospective Demand Analysis in

Thousand Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 12: Cast Irons (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Alloys and Castings (End-Use) Demand Potential

Worldwide in Thousand Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 14: Alloys and Castings (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis

in Thousand Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 15: Alloys and Castings (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review

by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Electroplating (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand

Forecasts in Thousand Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 17: Electroplating (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in

Thousand Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 18: Electroplating (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales

by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 19: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in Thousand Metric Tons by Region/Country for the

Years 2018 through 2025

Table 20: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Analysis of Historic Sales

in Thousand Metric Tons by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to

2017

Table 21: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Nickel Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Table 22: United States Nickel Latent Demand Forecasts in

Thousand Metric Tons by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 23: Nickel Historic Demand Patterns in the United States

by End-Use in Thousand Metric Tons for 2009-2017

Table 24: Nickel Market Share Breakdown in the United States by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 25: Canadian Nickel Market Quantitative Demand Analysis

in Thousand Metric Tons by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 26: Nickel Market in Canada: Summarization of Historic

Demand Patterns in Thousand Metric Tons by End-Use for

2009-2017

Table 27: Canadian Nickel Market Share Analysis by End-Use:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 28: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Nickel in

Thousand Metric Tons by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 29: Japanese Nickel Market in Thousand Metric Tons by

End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 30: Nickel Market Share Shift in Japan by End-Use: 2009

VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 31: Chinese Demand for Nickel in Thousand Metric Tons by

End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 32: Nickel Market Review in China in Thousand Metric Tons

by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 33: Chinese Nickel Market Share Breakdown by End-Use:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Nickel Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %)

for 2019 & 2025

Table 34: European Nickel Market Demand Scenario in Thousand

Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 35: Nickel Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in Thousand Metric Tons by Region/Country for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 36: European Nickel Market Share Shift by Region/Country:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 37: European Nickel Addressable Market Opportunity in

Thousand Metric Tons by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 38: Nickel Market in Europe: Summarization of Historic

Demand in Thousand Metric Tons by End-Use for the Period

2009-2017

Table 39: European Nickel Market Share Analysis by End-Use:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 40: Nickel Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in

Thousand Metric Tons by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 41: French Nickel Historic Market Review in Thousand

Metric Tons by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 42: French Nickel Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year

Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025

GERMANY

Table 43: Nickel Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in Thousand Metric Tons by End-Use for the Period

2018-2025

Table 44: German Nickel Market in Retrospect in Thousand Metric

Tons by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 45: Nickel Market Share Distribution in Germany by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 46: Italian Demand for Nickel in Thousand Metric Tons by

End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 47: Nickel Market Review in Italy in Thousand Metric Tons

by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 48: Italian Nickel Market Share Breakdown by End-Use:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 49: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Nickel in Thousand Metric Tons by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 50: United Kingdom Nickel Market in Thousand Metric Tons

by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 51: Nickel Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 52: Spanish Nickel Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Thousand Metric Tons by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 53: Nickel Market in Spain: Summarization of Historic

Demand Patterns in Thousand Metric Tons by End-Use for

2009-2017

Table 54: Spanish Nickel Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009

VS 2019 VS 2025

RUSSIA

Table 55: Russian Nickel Latent Demand Forecasts in Thousand

Metric Tons by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 56: Nickel Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by End-Use

in Thousand Metric Tons for 2009-2017

Table 57: Nickel Market Share Breakdown in Russia by End-Use:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 58: Rest of Europe Nickel Addressable Market Opportunity

in Thousand Metric Tons by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 59: Nickel Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in Thousand Metric Tons by End-Use for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 60: Rest of Europe Nickel Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 61: Asia-Pacific Nickel Market Estimates and Forecasts in

Thousand Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 62: Nickel Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market

Analysis in Thousand Metric Tons by Region/Country for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 63: Asia-Pacific Nickel Market Share Analysis by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 64: Nickel Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific

in Thousand Metric Tons by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 65: Asia-Pacific Nickel Historic Market Review in

Thousand Metric Tons by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 66: Asia-Pacific Nickel Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year

Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 67: Nickel Market in Australia: Annual Sales Estimates

and Forecasts in Thousand Metric Tons by End-Use for the Period

2018-2025

Table 68: Australian Nickel Market in Retrospect in Thousand

Metric Tons by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 69: Nickel Market Share Distribution in Australia by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 70: Indian Nickel Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Thousand Metric Tons by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 71: Nickel Market in India: Summarization of Historic

Demand Patterns in Thousand Metric Tons by End-Use for

2009-2017

Table 72: Indian Nickel Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009

VS 2019 VS 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 73: Nickel Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in Thousand Metric Tons by End-Use for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 74: South Korean Nickel Historic Market Analysis in

Thousand Metric Tons by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 75: Nickel Market Share Distribution in South Korea by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 76: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Nickel in Thousand Metric Tons by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 77: Rest of Asia-Pacific Nickel Market in Thousand Metric

Tons by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 78: Nickel Market Share Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 79: Latin American Nickel Market Trends by Region/Country

in Thousand Metric Tons: 2018-2025

Table 80: Nickel Market in Latin America in Thousand Metric

Tons by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period

2009-2017

Table 81: Latin American Nickel Market Percentage Breakdown of

Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 82: Latin American Demand for Nickel in Thousand Metric

Tons by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 83: Nickel Market Review in Latin America in Thousand

Metric Tons by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 84: Latin American Nickel Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 85: Argentinean Nickel Addressable Market Opportunity in

Thousand Metric Tons by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 86: Nickel Market in Argentina: Summarization of Historic

Demand in Thousand Metric Tons by End-Use for the Period

2009-2017

Table 87: Argentinean Nickel Market Share Analysis by End-Use:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 88: Nickel Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil in

Thousand Metric Tons by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 89: Brazilian Nickel Historic Market Review in Thousand

Metric Tons by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 90: Brazilian Nickel Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year

Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025

MEXICO

Table 91: Nickel Market in Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in Thousand Metric Tons by End-Use for the Period

2018-2025

Table 92: Mexican Nickel Market in Retrospect in Thousand

Metric Tons by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 93: Nickel Market Share Distribution in Mexico by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 94: Rest of Latin America Nickel Latent Demand Forecasts

in Thousand Metric Tons by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 95: Nickel Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of Latin

America by End-Use in Thousand Metric Tons for 2009-2017

Table 96: Nickel Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin

America by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 97: The Middle East Nickel Market Estimates and Forecasts

in Thousand Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 98: Nickel Market in the Middle East by Region/Country in

Thousand Metric Tons: 2009-2017

Table 99: The Middle East Nickel Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 100: The Middle East Nickel Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Thousand Metric Tons by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 101: Nickel Market in the Middle East: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in Thousand Metric Tons by End-Use for

2009-2017

Table 102: The Middle East Nickel Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

IRAN

Table 103: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Nickel in

Thousand Metric Tons by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 104: Iranian Nickel Market in Thousand Metric Tons by

End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 105: Nickel Market Share Shift in Iran by End-Use: 2009

VS 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 106: Israeli Nickel Addressable Market Opportunity in

Thousand Metric Tons by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 107: Nickel Market in Israel: Summarization of Historic

Demand in Thousand Metric Tons by End-Use for the Period

2009-2017

Table 108: Israeli Nickel Market Share Analysis by End-Use:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 109: Saudi Arabian Demand for Nickel in Thousand Metric

Tons by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 110: Nickel Market Review in Saudi Arabia in Thousand

Metric Tons by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 111: Saudi Arabian Nickel Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 112: Nickel Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in Thousand Metric Tons by

End-Use for the Period 2018-2025

Table 113: United Arab Emirates Nickel Historic Market Analysis

in Thousand Metric Tons by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 114: Nickel Market Share Distribution in United Arab

Emirates by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 115: Nickel Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in Thousand Metric Tons by End-Use for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 116: Rest of Middle East Nickel Market in Retrospect in

Thousand Metric Tons by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 117: Nickel Market Share Distribution in Rest of Middle

East by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AFRICA

Table 118: African Nickel Latent Demand Forecasts in Thousand

Metric Tons by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 119: Nickel Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by End-Use

in Thousand Metric Tons for 2009-2017

Table 120: Nickel Market Share Breakdown in Africa by End-Use:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



IV. COMPETITION



BAOSTEEL GROUP CORPORATION

BELMONT METALS, INC.

ERAMET GROUP

H.C. STARCK GMBH

OUTOKUMPU OYJ

RUSAL LIMITED



V. CURATED RESEARCH

