Global Nickel Market with Focus on EV Batteries, 2019-2023 - Government Support, Rising NPI Capacity, Favorable Pricing, Nickel-Intensive Technologies and High Nickel Demand in Europe

The factors such as upsurge in energy storage system (ESS), increasing electric vehicle penetration, rising demand for stainless steel, growing use of nickel in batteries and increasing nickel mine production countries are expected to drive the market growth.



However, growth of the industry would be challenged by underinvestment in sulphide ores and deficit expanding. A few notable trends include government support, rising NPI capacity, favorable pricing, nickel-intensive technologies and high nickel demand in Europe.

Nickel is widely used in a number of products for consumer, industrial, military, transport/aerospace, marine and architectural applications. Nickel has been commonly used in coins because of its bright, durable and corrosion-resistant coatings applied to steel. The biggest use of nickel is as an alloying metal along with chromium and other metals in the production of stainless and heat-resisting steels to increase the tensile strength, toughness and elastic limit of product.

The fastest growing regional market is China, owing to a surge in the production capacities of domestic metal extracting plants and increasing trend of industrialists shifting towards high-end metal refining machines over traditional refining machines.

Scope of the report:

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global nickel market report with a focus on EV batteries.

China, Indonesia and US

, and US) have been analysed. The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analysed in-depth.

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players i.e. The Norilsk Nickel Group, Vale S.A., BHP Billiton Limited, Jinchuan Group International Resources Co. Ltd, Glencore PLC and Sherritt International Corporation are also presented in detail.

Key Target Audience:

Nickel/EV Manufacturers

Raw Material/Component Suppliers

End Users

Consulting Firms

Investment Banks

Government Bodies & Regulating Authorities

Key Topics Covered:



1. Market Overview

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Nickel Deposits and Reserves

1.3 Nickel Production Process

1.4 Nickel Products

1.5 Nickel Primary Products

1.6 Applications of Nickel

2. Global Nickel Market Analysis

2.1 Global Nickel Mine Production Volume

2.2 Global Nickel Mine Production Volume Forecast

2.3 Global Nickel Mine Production Volume by Region

2.4 Global Nickel Production Volume

2.5 Global Nickel Production Volume Forecast

2.6 Global Nickel Production Volume by Region

2.7 Global Nickel Market by Product Class

2.8 Global Nickel Resources by Deposits

2.9 Global Nickel Reserves by Region

2.10 Global Nickel Consumption Volume

2.11 Global Nickel Consumption Volume Forecast

2.12 Global Nickel Consumption Volume by Application

2.12.1 Global Nickel Stainless Steel Consumption Volume Forecast

2.12.2 Global Stainless Steel Consumption Volume by End Use

2.12.3 Global Stainless Steel Production Volume

2.12.4 Global Stainless Steel Production Volume Forecast

2.12.5 Global Stainless Steel Production Volume by Region

2.12.6 Global Nickel Non-Stainless Consumption Volume Forecast

2.13 Global Nickel Consumption Volume by End Market

3. Regional Nickel Market Analysis

3.1 China

3.1.1 China Nickel Production Volume

3.1.2 China Nickel Production Volume Forecast

3.1.3 China Nickel Consumption Volume

3.1.4 China Nickel Consumption Volume Forecast

3.1.5 China Stainless Steel Production Volume

3.1.6 China Stainless Steel Production Volume Forecast

3.1.7 China NPI Production Volume

3.1.8 China NPI Production Volume Forecast

3.1.9 China Nickel Ore Imports Volume

3.1.10 China Nickel Import by Products

3.2 Indonesia

3.2.1 Indonesia NPI Production Volume

3.2.2 Indonesia NPI Production Volume Forecast

3.2.3 Indonesia Stainless Steel Production Volume Forecast

3.3 The U.S.

3.3.1 The U.S. Nickel Consumption Volume

3.3.2 The U.S. Nickel Imports Volume

3.3.3 The U.S. Nickel Imports Volume by Region

3.3.4 The U.S. Stainless Steel Production Volume

3.3.5 The U.S. Stainless Steel Production Volume Forecast

4. Electric Vehicles Batteries Market Analysis

4.1 New Electric Vehicles (NEV) Sales Volume by Type

4.2 Nickel Battery Cathode Demand Volume Forecast in NEVs

5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Drivers

5.1.1 Upsurge in Energy Storage System (ESS)

5.1.2 Increasing Electric Vehicles Penetration

5.1.3 Rising Demand for Stainless Steel

5.1.4 Growing Use of Nickel in Batteries

5.1.5 Increasing Nickel Mine Production Countries

5.2 Key Trends and Developments

5.2.1 Government Support

5.2.2 Rising NPI Capacity

5.2.3 Favorable Pricing

5.2.4 Nickel-Intensive Technologies

5.2.5 High Nickel Demand in Europe

5.3 Challenges

5.3.1 Underinvestment in Sulphide Ores

5.3.2 Increasing Deficit

6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 Global Nickel Market

6.1.1 Key Players - Revenue and Market Cap Comparison

6.1.2 Key Players - Nickel Production Comparison

7. Company Profiles



BHP Billiton Limited

Glencore PLC

Jinchuan Group International Resources Co. Ltd

Sherritt International Corporation

The Norilsk Nickel Group

Vale S.A.

