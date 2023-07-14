Global Nicotinamide Adenine Dinucleotide Market to Reach $1,722.11 Million by 2032: Increasing Product Penetration Drives Growth

The "Nicotinamide Adenine Dinucleotide Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Grade , By Application, By Region, Segment Forecast, 2023- 2032" report

The global nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide market size is expected to reach USD 1,722.11 million by 2032, according to a new study. The report gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.

Increasing product penetration as a key supplement for a variety of food ingredients because of the NAD's antioxidant properties coupled with the surge in consumer awareness regarding the health benefits of the product and continuously growing healthcare spending capacity of people across both developed and developing countries are key factors expected to boost the market growth. Moreover, the increasing focus of major market players on developing more advanced and innovative solutions to tackle various issues associated with human health through heavily investing in R&D activities is also creating huge growth opportunities in the market.

NAD+ has been studied extensively across the globe over the last few decades and continues to receive current research attention as several new roles and functions of this cofactor have significantly emerged in the regulation of protein modifications that could help regulate cellular metabolism and a wide range of cellular events. Recent studies have also shown that NAD+ levels can profoundly eliminate or reduce cell damage in catabolic tissue, including the brain. Therefore, the promotion of intracellular NAD+ anabolism shows promising market growth.

Moreover, the NAD+ concentration increases under various conditions associated with reduced energy loads, including glucose deprivation, fasting, caloric restriction, and exercise. Apart from this, these levels are highly elevated under conditions of increased life span or health span, representing a major contributor to aging. Thus, supplementation with the product and its precursors might define a potential therapeutic strategy to mediate protection against the accumulation of inflammation and highly volatile ROS during aging.

Companies Mentioned

  • Bontac Bio-engineering Co. Ltd.
  • Jubilant Life Sciences
  • Koninklijke DSM N.V.
  • Lasons India Pvt. LTd.
  • Resonance Specialties Limited
  • TCI Chemcials Pvt. Ltd.
  • Vertellus Holdings LLC
  • Novo Nordisk A/S
  • Catalent Inc.
  • Lonza Group Ltd.
  • Zhejiang Lanbo Biotechnology Co. Ltd.
  • Otto Chemie Pvt. Ltd.
  • Himedia Laboratories
  • NutriScience Innovations.

Nicotinamide Adenine Dinucleotide Market Report Highlights

  • Food grade segment accounted for over considerable global market share in 2022, which is mainly accelerated by its growing adoption as a substrate across various biological processes including DNA repair
  • Dietary supplements segment dominated the global market in 2022, on account of the widespread adoption of product as an alternative for vitamins and having the ability to help in living longer and healthier lives
  • Asia Pacific region is expected to witness highest growth rate throughout the forecast period, owing to increasing consumer proliferation for improving immunization and high product adoption across the pharma sector

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Global Nicotinamide Adenine Dinucleotide Market Insights
4.1. Nicotinamide Adenine Dinucleotide Market - Industry Snapshot
4.2. Nicotinamide Adenine Dinucleotide Market Dynamics
4.2.1. Drivers and Opportunities
4.2.1.1. Growing number of product applications in biochemistry
4.2.1.2. Rising consumer demand for anti-aging products
4.2.2. Restraints and Challenges
4.2.2.1. Government regulations on dosage
4.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.3.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers (Moderate)
4.3.2. Threats of New Entrants: (Low)
4.3.3. Bargaining Power of Buyers (Moderate)
4.3.4. Threat of Substitute (Moderate)
4.3.5. Rivalry among existing firms (High)
4.4. PESTLE Analysis
4.5. Nicotinamide Adenine Dinucleotide Industry trends
4.6. Value Chain Analysis
4.7. COVID-19 Impact Analysis

5. Global Nicotinamide Adenine Dinucleotide Market, by Grade

6. Global Nicotinamide Adenine Dinucleotide Market, by Application

7. Global Nicotinamide Adenine Dinucleotide Market, by Geography

8. Competitive Landscape
8.1. Expansion and Acquisition Analysis
8.1.1. Expansion
8.1.2. Acquisitions
8.2. Partnerships/Collaborations/Agreements/Exhibitions

9. Company Profiles

