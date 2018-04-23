Global Nitric Acid Market 2018-2023 - Growth from End-User Industries is Driving Demand

The global nitric acid market was valued at US$14.114 billion in 2017 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 4.72% over the forecast period to reach US$18.611 billion in 2023.

Growth in demand of Nitric Acid from end user industries such as elastomers, lacquers, fertilizers, foam plastics, polyurethane foams, and polyurethane foam coated fabrics is expected to drive the market over the forecast period. However, the environmental concerns associated with the use of nitric acid are restraining the growth of the market.

Major industry players profiled as part of the report are BASF, DowDuPont, Bayer AG, and Yara International ASA among others.

Report Scope

This research study examines the current market trends related to the demand, supply, and sales, in addition to the recent developments.

Major drivers, restraints, and opportunities have been covered to provide an exhaustive picture of the market.

The analysis presents in-depth information regarding the development, trends, and industry policies and regulations implemented in each of the geographical regions.

Further, the overall regulatory framework of the market has been exhaustively covered to offer stakeholders a better understanding of the key factors affecting the overall market environment.

Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction

1.1. Market Overview

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Scope of the Study

1.4. Currency

1.5. Assumptions

1.6. Base and Forecast Years Timeline



2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Design

2.2. Secondary Sources



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics

4.1. Market Segmentation

4.2. Market Drivers

4.3. Market Restraints

4.4. Market Opportunities

4.5. Porter's Five Force Analysis

4.6. Life Cycle Analysis - Regional Snapshot

4.7. Market Attractiveness



5. Global Nitric Acid Market by Type

5.1. Diluted Nitric Acid

5.2. Concentrated Nitric Acid



6. Global Nitric Acid Market by Application

6.1. Ammonium Nitrate

6.2. Nitrobenzene

6.3. Adipic Acid

6.4. Toluene Diisocyanate

6.5. Nitrochlorobenzene

6.6. Fertilizers

6.7. Others



7. Global Nitric Acid Market by Geography

7.1. North America

7.2. South America

7.3. Europe

7.4. Middle East and Africa

7.5. Asia Pacific



8. Competitive Intelligence

8.1. Recent Deals and Investment

8.2. Investment Analysis

8.3. Strategies of Key Players



9. Company Profiles

9.1. Dyno Nobel

9.2. DowDuPont

9.3. Bayer AG

9.4. BASF SE

9.5. Hanwha Corporation

9.6. Angus Chemical Company

9.7. Linde Group

9.8. CF Industries Holding Inc.

9.9. UBE Industries Ltd.

9.10. Yara International ASA

