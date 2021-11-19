Global Nitric Oxide Market Analysis & Forecasts, 2020-2021 & 2021-2024 & 2030

DUBLIN, Nov. 19, 2021 The "Nitric Oxide - Therapeutics, Markets and Companies" report from Jain PharmaBiotech has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report describes the latest concepts of the role of nitric oxide (NO) in health and disease as a basis for therapeutics and development of new drugs. Major segments of the market for nitric oxide-based drugs are described as well as the companies involved in developing them.



Nitric oxide (NO) can generate free radicals as well as scavenge them. It also functions as a signaling molecule and has an important role in the pathogenesis of several diseases. A major focus is delivery of NO by various technologies. Another approach is modulation of nitric oxide synthase (NOS), which converts L-arginine to NO. NOS can be stimulated as well as inhibited by pharmacological and gene therapy approaches.



Important therapeutic areas for NO-based therapies are inflammatory disorders, cardiovascular diseases, erectile dysfunction, inflammation, pain and neuroprotection. The first therapeutic use of NO was by inhalation for acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS). NO-donors, NO-mimics and NOS modulators are described and compared along with developmental status. NO-related mechanisms of action in existing drugs are identified.



Various pharmacological approaches are described along with their therapeutic relevance. Various approaches are compared using SWOT (Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities, Threats) analysis. NO-based therapies are compared with conventional approaches and opportunities for combination with modern biotechnology approaches are described.



Share of drugs where NO is involved in the mechanism of action is analyzed in the worldwide pharmaceutical market for 2020 and is projected to 2024 and 2030 as new drugs with NO-based mechanisms are introduced into the market. Various strategies for developing such drugs are discussed.



Several companies have a product or products involving NO and free radicals. The report includes profiles of 36 companies involved in this area of which 10 have a significant interest in NO-based therapeutics. Other players are pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies as well as suppliers of products for NO research. Unfulfilled needs in the development of NO-based therapeutics are identified. Important 18 collaborations in this area are tabulated.



There are numerous publications relevant to NO. Selected 500 references are included in the bibliography. The text is supplemented with 26 tables and 30 figures. It is concluded that the future prospects for NO-based therapies are bright and fit in with biotechnology-based approaches to modern drug discovery and development. It is anticipated that some of these products will help in meeting the unfulfilled needs in human therapeutics.

Markets for NO-based Therapies

Introduction

Impact of NO-based therapies on international markets

Share of NO-based therapies in major therapeutic areas

Share of NO-based therapies in cardiovascular disorders

Hypercholesterolemia

Myocardial infarction

Angina pectoris/coronary artery disease

Heart failure

Coronary restenosis and stenting

Strategies for developing NO-based therapy markets

Addressing the unfulfilled needs

Multidisciplinary approaches

Collaboration between the academia and the industry

Education of the public

Competitive Landscape

Profiles of companies with focus on NO

Major pharmaceutical companies with involvement in NO

Smaller biotech and pharmaceutical companies involved in NO

Biopharmaceutical companies involved in antioxidant research

Companies supplying NO equipment for healthcare

Academic institutes with commercial collaboration in NO research

Companies supplying NO products for research

Collaborations

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

1. Introduction

2. Nitric Oxide Pathways

3. Role of NO in Physiology

4. Role of NO in Diseases

5. Pharmacology of Nitric Oxide

6. Therapeutic Applications

7. Evaluation of NO-Based Drugs

8. Markets for NO-based Therapies

9. Companies

