Global Nitric Oxide Therapy Systems Market Report 2023: Increasing Prevalence of Neonatal Pulmonary Hypertension and Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Drives Growth

DUBLIN, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Nitric Oxide Therapy Systems Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global nitric oxide therapy system market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 4.1% during 2023-2030.

Companies Mentioned

Bellerophon Therapeutics

BOC Healthcare

Dan Hammer Health LTD

EKU Elektronik GmbH

GeNO LLC

International Biomedical

SLE

Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals

Praxair, Inc.

Vapotherm

This report on global nitric oxide therapy system market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.

The report presents a clear picture of the global nitric oxide therapy system market by segmenting the market based on product type, end user, and region.

Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the nitric oxide therapy system market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising Paediatric Cardiopulmonary Bypass Surgery

Increasing Prevalence of Neonatal Pulmonary Hypertension and Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome

Durability and Lightweight

Challenges

Supply Constraint Factors

Inadequate Reimbursement Policy

Historical & Forecast Period

Base Year: 2022

Historical Period: 2018-2022

Forecast Period: 2023-2030

Market Segmentation

by Product Type

Portable System

Fixed System

by End User

Hospitals

Homecare Settings

Others

by Region

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Iran

United Arab Emirates

Rest of Middle East & Africa

