Global Nitrile Gloves Market Analysis Report 2022

DUBLIN, March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Nitrile Gloves Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Type; By Product; By End-Use; By Region, Segment Forecast, 2022 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global nitrile gloves market size is expected to reach USD 20.13 billion by 2030



Increasing demand from end-use industries, including food & beverage and healthcare, due to the occurrence of chronic diseases is expected to boost the demand for these gloves over the forecast period.

The sudden outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has led to an extraordinary increase in demand for PPE, including nitrile gloves to prevent virus transmission, boosting the industry's growth.

Furthermore, the growing healthcare industry, along with rising awareness regarding hygiene and safety in developing economies, is expected to propel the demand for the product over the forecast period.



Occupational safety rules have a substantial impact on the nitrile glove sector's development. Measures imposed by the authorities for numerous organizations to uphold safety requirements in enterprises are anticipated to boost the product demand.

Furthermore, the rising frequency of latex allergies among healthcare professionals has increased the demand for the product, which is driving industry expansion.



Key players are investing in product development along with adopting strategies to cater to the robust demand and to increase their market presence.

For instance, in December 2021, RELEVIUM TECHNOLOGIES INC. disclosed that they has obtained two PPE agreements in the amount of CAD$11 million and CAD$5 million to deliver a total of 180 million medical standard nitrile gloves.

Some of the key players operating in the global market include

Adventa Berhad (Sun Healthcare)

Ansell Ltd.

Cardinal Health Inc

Dynarex Corporation

Hartalega Holdings Berhad

Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd

MCR Safety

Medline Industries Inc.

Rubber Corporation (M) Berhad

Semperit Ag Holding

Supermax Corporation Berhad

Top Glove Corporation Bhd.

Scope of the Report

Nitrile Gloves, Type Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

Powdered

Powder-free

Nitrile Gloves, Product Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

Disposable

Durable

Nitrile Gloves, End-Use Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

Medical & Healthcare

Examination

Dental

Veterinary

Hospital

EMS

Surgical

Dental

Veterinary

Hospital

EMS

Non-Medical

Automotive Finishing

Automotive Aftermarket

O&G and Mining

F&B Processing

F&B Service

Metal & Machinery

Chemical & Petrochemical

Pharmaceutical

Cleanroom

Academic R&D

Industrial R&D

Others

Nitrile Gloves, Regional Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

North America

U.S

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

Italy

France

Spain

Austria

Netherlands

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Indonesia

Malaysia

South Korea

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Mexico

Middle East & Africa

& Israel

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

UAE

