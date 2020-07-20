Global Nitrile Gloves Market Set to Reach $66.8 Billion by 2027, Driven Largely by the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Spreading Rapidly Across the Globe
Jul 20, 2020, 12:15 ET
DUBLIN, July 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Nitrile Gloves - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
As the most favored glove material among healthcare workers, Nitrile Gloves are projected to reach a market size US$66.8 billion by 2027, driven largely by the novel corona virus spreading rapidly across the globe.
Shortage of gloves as the current pandemic rages on is pushing up demand for gloves sky high and because of its heavy-duty protection, nitrile gloves are fast becoming the ideal protective gear to survive the pandemic. By far the worst and the most deadly pandemic in recent history with death tolls surpassing that of MERS (850) and SARS (770), consumers are rushing to pharmacies to buy protective gloves creating.
The death toll currently stands at 134,677 and continues to rise at alarming speeds. As the health crisis continues to deepen, the world is scrambling to meet a critical shortage of protective wear. With studies proving gloves to be effective in protecting against COVID-19, what the world needs now are medical gloves. Over 80 million gloves are needed by COVID-19 health response teams each month worldwide.
Over 45% increase in personal protective equipment (PPE) production is needed to meet the world's rising demand to fight the pandemic. A frightening crisis is now unfolding, as growing numbers of frontline healthcare workers get infected due to shortage of protective gear. As a result per capita consumption of medical gloves, especially examination gloves is expected to witness a sudden temporary spike as the pandemic continues to ravage the world.
As distressed governments float global tenders for PPE equipment, glove manufacturers are being pushed into overdrive as they struggle to meet the spike in demand. Top Glove Corporation, the world`s largest manufacturer of medical gloves, is modifying its production lines to meet increased demand and close the demand and supply gap. Disruptions nevertheless are creating serious risks with companies grappling with massive shortage of workers.
Staging an early recovery from the pandemic, China's restarting of medical supplies production for global exports offers hope in easing the pressure at least partially. Under this scenario of changing dynamics, the market is ready for significant upward revision in growth forecasts in the short-term.
Key Topics Covered
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- Europe's Massive Rate of Infections Among Healthcare Workers is a Warning to the World of the Heavy Price to Pay If the War Against the Virus is Waged Without Protective Gear
- Nitrile Gloves: A Prelude
- Nitrile Gloves: An Effective Synthetic Alternative to Natural Rubber Latex Gloves
- Synthetic Materials and Their Forte in a Nutshell
- Outlook
- Factors Hampering Growth
- Powder Free Gloves Register Strong Growth
- Healthcare Segment Witnesses Rapid Growth
- Developing Countries Hotspots for Future Growth
- Competition
- Nitrile Gloves Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019
- Top Four Gloves Manufacturers Worldwide: Capacity in Billion Pieces
- Hartalega Leads in Nitrile Gloves Segment
- Hartalega's NGC Project: Capacity and Timelines
- Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Focus on Hand Hygiene to Curb Rising Incidence of Hospital Acquired Infections Propels Market Growth
- Leading Nosocomial Infections in the US: Percentage Breakdown of Healthcare Cost from Leading Five Infections
- Rise in Number of Diagnostic Laboratories Spurs Demand for Medical Gloves
- Growth in the Food Processing Sector and Emphasis on Food Safety Augurs Well for Nitrile Gloves Market
- Global Sales of Processed Foods in US$ Trillion: 2014-2024
- Rising Importance of Hand Protection Supports Demand for Protective Gloves in the Industrial Sector
- Untapped Potential in Asia as Measured by Lower Per Capita Glove Usage, Throws the Region into the Spotlight as the Focal Point for Future Growth in the Protective Gloves Market: Per Capita Glove Usage (In Pcs) by Select Country/Region
- Industry Witnessed Increased Demand for Micro-Roughened Nitrile Gloves
- Companies Explore the Recycling of Medical Gloves
- Manufacturers Focus on Biodegradable Gloves and Other Innovations
- Select Innovations
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
- Total Companies Profiled: 146
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ydkecz
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets