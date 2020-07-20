Global Nitrile Gloves Market Set to Reach $66.8 Billion by 2027, Driven Largely by the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Spreading Rapidly Across the Globe

DUBLIN, July 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Nitrile Gloves - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

As the most favored glove material among healthcare workers, Nitrile Gloves are projected to reach a market size US$66.8 billion by 2027, driven largely by the novel corona virus spreading rapidly across the globe.



Shortage of gloves as the current pandemic rages on is pushing up demand for gloves sky high and because of its heavy-duty protection, nitrile gloves are fast becoming the ideal protective gear to survive the pandemic. By far the worst and the most deadly pandemic in recent history with death tolls surpassing that of MERS (850) and SARS (770), consumers are rushing to pharmacies to buy protective gloves creating.



The death toll currently stands at 134,677 and continues to rise at alarming speeds. As the health crisis continues to deepen, the world is scrambling to meet a critical shortage of protective wear. With studies proving gloves to be effective in protecting against COVID-19, what the world needs now are medical gloves. Over 80 million gloves are needed by COVID-19 health response teams each month worldwide.



Over 45% increase in personal protective equipment (PPE) production is needed to meet the world's rising demand to fight the pandemic. A frightening crisis is now unfolding, as growing numbers of frontline healthcare workers get infected due to shortage of protective gear. As a result per capita consumption of medical gloves, especially examination gloves is expected to witness a sudden temporary spike as the pandemic continues to ravage the world.



As distressed governments float global tenders for PPE equipment, glove manufacturers are being pushed into overdrive as they struggle to meet the spike in demand. Top Glove Corporation, the world`s largest manufacturer of medical gloves, is modifying its production lines to meet increased demand and close the demand and supply gap. Disruptions nevertheless are creating serious risks with companies grappling with massive shortage of workers.



Staging an early recovery from the pandemic, China's restarting of medical supplies production for global exports offers hope in easing the pressure at least partially. Under this scenario of changing dynamics, the market is ready for significant upward revision in growth forecasts in the short-term.



Key Topics Covered



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Europe's Massive Rate of Infections Among Healthcare Workers is a Warning to the World of the Heavy Price to Pay If the War Against the Virus is Waged Without Protective Gear

Massive Rate of Infections Among Healthcare Workers is a Warning to the World of the Heavy Price to Pay If the War Against the Virus is Waged Without Protective Gear Nitrile Gloves: A Prelude

Nitrile Gloves: An Effective Synthetic Alternative to Natural Rubber Latex Gloves

Synthetic Materials and Their Forte in a Nutshell

Outlook

Factors Hampering Growth

Powder Free Gloves Register Strong Growth

Healthcare Segment Witnesses Rapid Growth

Developing Countries Hotspots for Future Growth

Competition

Nitrile Gloves Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019

Top Four Gloves Manufacturers Worldwide: Capacity in Billion Pieces

Hartalega Leads in Nitrile Gloves Segment

Hartalega's NGC Project: Capacity and Timelines

Recent Market Activity

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Focus on Hand Hygiene to Curb Rising Incidence of Hospital Acquired Infections Propels Market Growth

Leading Nosocomial Infections in the US: Percentage Breakdown of Healthcare Cost from Leading Five Infections

Rise in Number of Diagnostic Laboratories Spurs Demand for Medical Gloves

Growth in the Food Processing Sector and Emphasis on Food Safety Augurs Well for Nitrile Gloves Market

Global Sales of Processed Foods in US$ Trillion: 2014-2024

Rising Importance of Hand Protection Supports Demand for Protective Gloves in the Industrial Sector

Untapped Potential in Asia as Measured by Lower Per Capita Glove Usage, Throws the Region into the Spotlight as the Focal Point for Future Growth in the Protective Gloves Market: Per Capita Glove Usage (In Pcs) by Select Country/Region

as Measured by Lower Per Capita Glove Usage, Throws the Region into the Spotlight as the Focal Point for Future Growth in the Protective Gloves Market: Per Capita Glove Usage (In Pcs) by Select Country/Region Industry Witnessed Increased Demand for Micro-Roughened Nitrile Gloves

Companies Explore the Recycling of Medical Gloves

Manufacturers Focus on Biodegradable Gloves and Other Innovations

Select Innovations

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 146

