Global Nitro-Infused Beverages Markets, 2021-2026 - Growing Preference for RTD Beverages Amongst Millennials & Increasing Demand for Mix of Flavor, Hydration, and Energy

The "Nitro-Infused Beverages Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Product, Distribution Channel, and Country Analysis - Analysis and Forecast, 2020-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global nitro-infused beverages market is expected to reach $48.50 million by 2026, with a CAGR of 21.66% during the forecast period 2021-2026.

Nitro-infused beverages were first introduced in the market in the early 2010s. The market is still in the nascent stage, and there is a huge potential for growth in the coming years. The appeal of nitro nitro-infused drinks is three-fold as they have a textural appeal, a taste appeal, and a visual appeal. With increasing research and development activities, there are other beverages that are being experimented with nitro-infusion, such as cocktails and smoothies.

High growth in the market is expected to be driven by the fact that infusion of nitrogen greatly improves the taste and texture of the beverage. Moreover, with the increase in disposable income, there is expected to be a further surge in demand for nitro-infused beverages.

Consumption of nitro-infused beverages also helps reduce sugar intake, and it does not require any additional sugar. Infusion of nitrogen adds a tinge of sweetness to the drink, thereby reducing the requirement for additional sugar.

A major factor driving the nitro-infused beverages market is the change in consumer preference and the growing demand for newer products in the market. Consumers are willing to spend the extra dime for the premium taste and mouthfeel of the product.

Market Segmentation

Global Nitro-Infused Beverages Market by Distribution Channel

The global nitro-infused beverages market is dominated by supermarkets/hypermarkets. Supermarkets/hypermarkets carry different products by various brands, all under one roof, making it convenient for the consumers to shop for their daily needs. Existing, as well as newer brands, are looking to increase their shelf presence in the supermarkets/hypermarkets as they garner more footfalls in comparison to specialty and convenience stores.

Global Nitro-Infused Beverages Market by Product

The global nitro-infused beverages market based on product type is dominated by coffee. This dominance is due to the growing consumer preference for coffee over any other beverage. Nitro-infused coffee is usually made from cold brew coffee which is then infused with nitrogen gas. One of the key benefits of nitro-infused coffee is that it contains more than 30% caffeine in comparison to regular drip coffee.

Global Nitro-Infused Beverages Market by Region

North America generated the highest revenue of $10.2 million in 2020 in the market, which is attributed to the technological advancements in the region. The nitro-infused beverages market is expected to grow in the North America region due to the presence of multiple nitro-infused beverages marketers in the region.

Marketers are continuously innovating and introducing newer products in the market in order to cater to their regular customers and add newer consumers to their database. The region is expected to witness a high growth rate of 23.81% during the forecast period.

Key Questions Answered in the Report

What is the estimated global nitro-infused beverages market size in terms of revenue for the forecast period 2021-2026, and what is the expected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) during the forecast period 2021-2026?

What are the key trends, market drivers, and opportunities in the market pertaining to nitro-infused beverages?

What are the major restraints inhibiting the growth of the global nitro-infused beverages market?

What kinds of new strategies are being adopted by the existing market players to expand their market position in the industry?

What is the competitive strength of the key players in the global nitro-infused beverages market based on an analysis of their recent developments, product offerings, and regional presence?

What is the competitive benchmarking of the key nitro-infused beverages companies based on the analysis of their market coverage and market potential?

How much revenue is each segment expected to generate during the forecast period, along with the growth percentage?

What are the types of players and stakeholders operating in the market ecosystem of nitro-infused beverages, and what is their significance in the global market?

Industry Outlook

Market Definition

Patent Analysis

Patent Analysis (by Status)

Key Patents Filed or Granted for Nitro-Infused Beverages Market, January 2018- August 2021

Supply Chain Analysis

Business Dynamics

Business Drivers

Enhancement in the Taste and Texture of Beverages

Growing Preference for R-T-D Beverages Amongst Millennials

Increasing Disposable Income in Emerging Economies

Business Challenges

Growing Health Awareness Among Consumers

High Price Points of Nitro-Infused Beverages

Business Strategies

Key Market Development and Strategies

Product Launches and Developments

Corporate Strategies

Partnerships, Collaborations, and Joint Ventures

Mergers and Acquisitions

Business Expansions and Contracts

Business Opportunities

Expansion in Developing Countries

Marketing and Correct Positioning to Increase Customer Base

Increasing Demand for Mix of Flavor, Hydration, and Energy

Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis

Alfred

Bona Fide Nitro Coffee and Tea

and Tea Califia Farms

Caveman Coffee Co.

Dunkin'

East Forged

H&H Products Company

King's Row Coffee

La Colombe Coffee Roasters

McDonald's Corporation

Nitro Beverage Co.

PepsiCo

RISE Brewing Co.

Starbucks

The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf

