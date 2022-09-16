Global Nitrogen Gas Markets Report 2022:Revenue/Sales Data for 2020 and 2021, Estimates for 2022, and CAGR Projections through 2027

DUBLIN, Sept. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Nitrogen Gas: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report analysis the global nitrogen gas market based on segmentation of form, end-user, and distribution channel. These segmentations are further analyzed at global, regional and country levels. The base year considered for analyses is 2021, while the market estimates and forecasts are given from 2022 to 2027. The market estimates are only provided in terms of revenue in USD millions.

Nitrogen gas is a major type of industrial gas utilized across an array of applications in production, processing, storage and shipping. It is primarily used for the purpose of purging and blanketing in order to offer protection from various contaminants. It plays a key role in preventing combustible dust explosions and allows safe storage of flammable products. In addition, through the process of sparging and stripping, this gas also aids in removal of contaminants.



The massive surge in demand has driven the numerous methods of production as well as supply to attain higher reliability, cost and performance efficiency and convenience. Moreover, the market is also characterized by novel technologies, which are highly advanced and are able to meet desired requirements for purity, portability, footprint and usage pattern.



The chemical sector leads in terms of contribution of demand to the nitrogen gas market. Rising applications in gas blanketing and refineries are further propelling global demand. In addition, healthcare, food and beverages, and other segments are also key demand contributors.

Regions such as Asia-Pacific and the Americas are expected to drive demand in coming years owing to growing industrial manufacturing sector in emerging nations such as India, China, South Korea, Mexico and Brazil.



The market is highly consolidated in nature. It is dominated by few leading players such as Linde plc, Air Products and Chemicals Inc., Messer Group GmbH, Nippon Sanso Corp., Air Liquide, Gulf Cryo and other players.

Report Includes

101 data tables and 22 additional tables

An overview of the global market for nitrogen gas within the chemicals industry

Analyses of the global market trends, with historic market revenue/sales data for 2020 and 2021, estimates for 2022, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027

Highlights of the upcoming market potential for nitrogen gas, and areas of focus to forecasting this market into various segments and sub-segments

Evaluation and forecast the market size for nitrogen gas consumption, projected growth trends, and corresponding market share analysis form, production technology, end-user industry, and region

Technology Assessment of the key drivers, restraints, and opportunities that will shape the market for nitrogen gas over the forecast period (2021 to 2027)

Country-specific data and market value analysis for the U.S., Canada , Mexico , Brazil , Russia , China , India , Japan , Australia , South Korea , U.K., Germany , Spain , Italy , South Africa , Middle East , Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), and Other Central and Eastern European (CEE) Countries

, , , , , , , , , U.K., , , , , , Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), and Other Central and Eastern European (CEE) Countries Insight into the ongoing research activities, key technology issues, industry specific challenges, major types of end-user markets, and COVID-19 impact on the global nitrogen gas market

Updated information on key developments in the global nitrogen gas market, 2019-2022

Identification of the major stakeholders in the global nitrogen gas market, and analysis of their competitive landscape and market positioning based on recent developments and segmental revenues

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of Report

Information Sources

Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

Analyst's Credentials

Custom Research

Research Reports

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights



Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

Market Background

Properties

Purity of Nitrogen Gas

Ultra-High Purity Nitrogen Gas

High Purity Nitrogen Gas

Low Purity Nitrogen Gas

Oxygen-Free Nitrogen Gas (OFN)

Purity Grades of Nitrogen Gas by Application

Nitrogen Production

Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA)

Cryogenic Fractional Distillation

Membrane Nitrogen Generation

Nitrogen Distribution Process

On-site or Tonnage

Packaged

Packaged Gas

Nitrogen Trade

Chapter 4 Market Dynamics

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Challenges

Supply Chain Analysis

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Nitrogen Gas Market

Pricing Overview

Chapter 5 Nitrogen Gas Market Analysis by Form

Gaseous Nitrogen

Liquid Nitrogen

Chapter 6 Nitrogen Gas Market Analysis by Technology

Fractional Distillation

Mechanical Separation

Chapter 7 Nitrogen Gas Market Analysis by End-User Industry

Food and Beverages

Nitrogen Flushing

Modified Atmospheric Packaging

Chemicals and Refining

Healthcare

Electronics and Semiconductor

Metal Production and Fabrication

Oil and Gas

Others

Chapter 8 Nitrogen Gas Market Analysis by Region

Global Market

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

Spain

Central and Eastern European (CEE) Countries

Italy

Russia

United Kingdom

Rest of Europe

Middle East and Africa

and Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC)

South Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

and Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape

Market Competitiveness

Market Player Positioning

New Developments

Chapter 10 Company Profiles

Air Products Inc.

Air Liquide

Air Water Inc.

Canair Nitrogen Inc.

Chengdu Taiyu Industrial Gases Co., Ltd.

Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases Ltd. (Eigl)

Gulf Cryo

Inox-Air Products Inc.

Linde Plc

Messer Group Gmbh

Matheson Tri-Gas Inc.

Nexair

Southern Industrial Gas Sdn. Bhd.

Toagosei Co., Ltd.

Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corp.

Universal Industrial Gases Inc.

Yingde Gases

