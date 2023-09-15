Global Nitrogenous Fertilizers Market Report 2023-2028: Maximizing Crop Productivity and Growing Demand Eco-Friendly Agriculture Propelling Growth

DUBLIN, Sept. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Nitrogenous Fertilizers Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global nitrogenous fertilizers market size reached US$ 68.8 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, the market is set to reach US$ 89.1 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.4% during 2023-2028.

Discover essential insights into the nitrogenous fertilizers market with this comprehensive report, designed to benefit a wide range of stakeholders. Whether you're an industry expert, investor, researcher, consultant, or business strategist, this report provides crucial information for those involved or planning to enter the nitrogenous fertilizers market.

Nitrogenous fertilizers, composed of inorganic nitrous compounds, play a pivotal role in enhancing crop growth, texture, color, and quality. Nitrogen is a fundamental element for protoplasm and the photosynthesis process.

These fertilizers contain various components like ammonium nitrate, ammonium sulfate, calcium ammonium nitrate, and urea, expertly blended with animal manure. When applied in precise quantities, they promote flower differentiation, rapid shoot growth, robust flower bud production, and superior fruit quality.

The market's growth is driven by factors such as a burgeoning global population, decreasing arable land, and favorable government policies promoting advanced fertilizers for higher crop yields. Increasing crop demand to meet the needs of a growing global population has led to the widespread adoption of these fertilizers, particularly for crops like corn, rice, and sugarcane.

Furthermore, the limited availability of arable land due to urbanization and industrialization has fueled the use of nitrogenous fertilizers to maximize agricultural productivity.

The market's positive trajectory is further supported by the rising demand for grain-based biofuels and ongoing R&D efforts to develop more efficient and eco-friendly fertilizer variants.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • How has the global nitrogenous fertilizers market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
  • What are the key regional markets in the global nitrogenous fertilizers industry?
  • What has been the COVID-19 on the global nitrogenous fertilizers industry?
  • What is the breakup of the market based on the type?
  • What is the breakup of the market based on the crop type?
  • What is the breakup of the market based on the form?
  • What is the breakup of the market based on the mode of application?
  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the global nitrogenous fertilizers industry?
  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global nitrogenous fertilizers industry?
  • What is the structure of the global nitrogenous fertilizers industry and who are the key players?
  • What is the degree of competition in the global nitrogenous fertilizers industry?
  • What are the profit margins in the nitrogenous fertilizers industry?

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being 

  • Yara International ASA
  • Bunge Limited
  • CF Industries Holdings Inc.
  • PJSC TogliattiAzot
  • Nutrien Limited
  • EuroChem Group
  • OCI N.V.
  • URALCHEM JSC
  • ICL Specialty Fertilizers
  • SABIC
  • Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Limited
  • Coromandel International Limited
  • Koch Industries
  • Hellagrolip SA
  • Sinofert Holdings Limited
  • CVR Partners LP

Key Market Segments:

Breakup by Type:

  • Urea
  • Ammonium Nitrate
  • Ammonium Sulfate
  • Calcium Ammonium Nitrate (CAN)
  • Others

Breakup by Crop Type:

  • Cereals & Grains
  • Oilseeds & Pulses
  • Fruits & Vegetables
  • Others

Breakup by Form:

  • Liquid
  • Dry
  • Others

Breakup by Mode of Application:

  • Soil
  • Foliar
  • Fertigation
  • Others

Breakup by Region:

  • Asia Pacific
  • North America
  • Europe
  • Middle East and Africa
  • Latin America

