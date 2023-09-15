Global Nitrogenous Fertilizers Market Report 2023-2028: Maximizing Crop Productivity and Growing Demand Eco-Friendly Agriculture Propelling Growth

DUBLIN, Sept. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Nitrogenous Fertilizers Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global nitrogenous fertilizers market size reached US$ 68.8 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, the market is set to reach US$ 89.1 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.4% during 2023-2028.

Discover essential insights into the nitrogenous fertilizers market with this comprehensive report, designed to benefit a wide range of stakeholders. Whether you're an industry expert, investor, researcher, consultant, or business strategist, this report provides crucial information for those involved or planning to enter the nitrogenous fertilizers market.

Nitrogenous fertilizers, composed of inorganic nitrous compounds, play a pivotal role in enhancing crop growth, texture, color, and quality. Nitrogen is a fundamental element for protoplasm and the photosynthesis process.

These fertilizers contain various components like ammonium nitrate, ammonium sulfate, calcium ammonium nitrate, and urea, expertly blended with animal manure. When applied in precise quantities, they promote flower differentiation, rapid shoot growth, robust flower bud production, and superior fruit quality.

The market's growth is driven by factors such as a burgeoning global population, decreasing arable land, and favorable government policies promoting advanced fertilizers for higher crop yields. Increasing crop demand to meet the needs of a growing global population has led to the widespread adoption of these fertilizers, particularly for crops like corn, rice, and sugarcane.

Furthermore, the limited availability of arable land due to urbanization and industrialization has fueled the use of nitrogenous fertilizers to maximize agricultural productivity.

The market's positive trajectory is further supported by the rising demand for grain-based biofuels and ongoing R&D efforts to develop more efficient and eco-friendly fertilizer variants.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global nitrogenous fertilizers market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global nitrogenous fertilizers industry?

What has been the COVID-19 on the global nitrogenous fertilizers industry?

What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the crop type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the form?

What is the breakup of the market based on the mode of application?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global nitrogenous fertilizers industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global nitrogenous fertilizers industry?

What is the structure of the global nitrogenous fertilizers industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global nitrogenous fertilizers industry?

What are the profit margins in the nitrogenous fertilizers industry?

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being

Yara International ASA

Bunge Limited

CF Industries Holdings Inc.

PJSC TogliattiAzot

Nutrien Limited

EuroChem Group

OCI N.V.

URALCHEM JSC

ICL Specialty Fertilizers

SABIC

Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Limited

Coromandel International Limited

Koch Industries

Hellagrolip SA

Sinofert Holdings Limited

CVR Partners LP

Key Market Segments:



Breakup by Type:

Urea

Ammonium Nitrate

Ammonium Sulfate

Calcium Ammonium Nitrate (CAN)

Others

Breakup by Crop Type:

Cereals & Grains

Oilseeds & Pulses

Fruits & Vegetables

Others

Breakup by Form:

Liquid

Dry

Others

Breakup by Mode of Application:

Soil

Foliar

Fertigation

Others

Breakup by Region:

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

Middle East and Africa

and Latin America

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kiepdh

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets