Global Noise, Vibration and Harshness (NVH) Testing Market 2020-2024 - More Simulation-based Solutions Should Drive Market Revenues in the Coming Years

DUBLIN, Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Noise, Vibration and Harshness (NVH) Testing Market, Forecast to 2024" report

This research service analyzes the global noise, vibration and harshness (NVH) testing market in detail for the period covering 2018 to 2024, with 2019 as the base year.

The study covers both the hardware and software segments. Hardware includes sensors, analyzers, sound level meters, microphones, data acquisition systems, signal conditioners, shakers, and controllers. Software includes acquisition software, acoustic software, vibration software, signal analysis software, and calibration software.

This research study provides a comprehensive market overview with key end-market applications, detailed drivers and restraints of the market, total forecasting, and a competitive landscape. Moreover, the study presents a coverage of major companies such as HBK, Siemens, Head Acoustics, Muller-BBM VibroAkustik Systeme, National Instruments, Imc Test & Measurement, GRAS Sound & Vibration, and M+P International among others.

Regional analyses are provided for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), and Rest-of-World (RoW). It also highlights future growth opportunities and the strategic imperatives that need to be undertaken by market participants in order to capitalize on these growth opportunities. Further, it also includes a CEO's 360 degree perspective. Leading NVH test solution providers are rising to the challenge posed by evolving customer needs. Nowhere is this more evident than in the automotive industry.

As automakers turn their attention toward achieving governments' fuel economy standards, the production of electric and hybrid vehicles is becoming more common. Electric motors and inverters produce distinctive noise in the passenger compartment that is much different than what is heard in traditional internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles. Higher-frequency noise analysis is in demand during the vehicle design stage, with the goal of lessening intrusive cabin sounds.

At the same time, autonomous vehicles are being developed that will one day completely take the driver out of the equation and instead offer more of a live workspace for all passengers. Acceptable noise levels, and even the general perception of sound, will change dramatically as commuters join conference calls and pleasure travelers enjoy higher-fidelity music and entertainment.

Industry 4.0, which is changing the way companies manufacture products and interact with their suppliers and consumers, presents a further disruption to NVH test solution providers. Innovative providers that integrate artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) into their solutions will be able to offer a higher level of support to their customers based on Big Data analytics, especially as simulations begin to replace the physical testing process.

Proprietary test solutions are falling out of favor because they are encrypted and offer no easy way to share data with other platforms. Providers that develop vendor-agnostic hardware platforms and focus on innovative software offerings will have a better chance of thriving in this dynamic market.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

Key Findings

The Strategic Imperative

Attractive Opportunities in the NVH Testing Market

Current and Future Parameters

Future Roadmap for NVH Testing Market

Market Engineering Measurements

CEO's 360 Degree Perspective

2. Market Overview

Market Definitions

Key Questions This Study Will Answer

Market Segmentation by Product Type

Market Segmentation by Hardware Type

Market Segmentation by Software Type

Market Distribution Channels

Market Opportunity Matrix for NVH Testing

Top Testing Standards across Industries

3. Drivers and Restraints - Total NVH Testing Market

Market Drivers

Drivers Explained

Market Restraints

4. Forecast and Trends - Total NVH Testing Market

Market Engineering Measurements

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Discussion

Revenue Forecast

Hardware Revenue Forecast Discussion

Software Revenue Forecast Discussion

Percent Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast Discussion by Region

Revenue Forecast by Vertical Market

Percent Revenue Forecast by Vertical Market

Revenue Forecast Discussion by Vertical Market

5. Market Share and Competitive Analysis - Total NVH Testing Market

Market Share

Market Share Analysis

Competitive Environment

Top Competitors

Product Highlights

Competitive Factors and Assessment

Top Software Competitors

Software Services Pricing Model Development

6. Growth Opportunities in the NHV Testing Market

Growth Opportunity 1 - Multi-purpose Research Instruments

Growth Opportunity 2 - Partnerships with OEMs

Growth Opportunity 3 - Software-as-a-Service Model

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

7. Regional Analysis - North America

North America - Key Findings

- Key Findings Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Discussion

Revenue Forecast by Vertical Market

Revenue Forecast Discussion by Vertical Market

8. Regional Analysis - Europe

9. Regional Analysis - Asia-Pacific

10. Regional Analysis - Rest-of-World (RoW)

11. The Last Word

12. Appendix

Companies Mentioned

GRAS Sound & Vibration

HBK

Head Acoustics

Imc Test & Measurement

& Measurement M+P International

Muller-BBM VibroAkustik Systeme

National Instruments

Siemens

