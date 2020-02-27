Global Noise Vibration Harshness (NVH) Testing Market was Estimated to be US$ 1,971.8 Mn in 2018 and is Expected to Reach US$ 2,957 Mn by 2027 Growing at a CAGR of 4.6% Over the Forecast Period Owing to Growing Concern Regarding Increasing Noise Pollution, Says Absolute Markets Insights

PUNE, India, Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The noise vibration harshness (NVH) testing market is expected to gain a significant lift with the increasing concerns regarding noise pollution and its hazardous health effects. Noise pollution, which is also known as sound pollution can be defined as the propagation of noise with harmful impact on activity of human or animal life. For instance, the World Health Organization (WHO) guidelines recommend sound levels lower than 35 A-weighted decibels (dB(A)) in classrooms to allow good teaching and learning conditions. Moreover, less than 40 dB(A) of annual average outside bedrooms is recommended to prevent adverse health effects from night noise. According to the WHO, road traffic is the biggest cause of community noise in most cities and noise levels tend to increase with traffic speeds and higher volumes. Noise, vibration, harshness testing is defined as sound quality analysis of multiple metrics such as sound exposure level and loudness. Equipment manufacturers and automotive industry are increasingly adopting noise, vibration, harshness testing analysis in order to improve the product features, so as to offer better performance and improved efficiency and reduce the sound pollution.

Another factor boosting the noise vibration harshness testing market is the rising adoption of stringent government regulations in various regions. For example, the Seventh Environment Action Programme (7th EAP) includes an objective to reduce noise pollution in the European Union (EU) by 2020 and bring it closer to World Health Organization's recommended levels. Under the environmental noise directive (END), exposure to outdoor noise is monitored against two parameters, one each for day time data and night time data. An indicator for the day, evening and night periods (Lden) measures day time data and an indicator for night periods (Lnight) is intended to assess sleep disturbance at night. In 2012, around 100 million people in the EU were estimated to be exposed to road traffic noise levels exceeding the Lden indicator threshold, whereas, 70 million people were estimated to be exposed to road traffic noise levels exceeding the Lnight indicator.

Rising adoption of battery electric vehicles (BEVs) worldwide is expected to give a significant boost to noise vibration harshness testing market during the forecast period. For instance, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA), electric car deployment has risen rapidly over the last ten years i.e. 2008 to 2017, with the total global number of electric passenger cars passing 5 million in 2018, a growth of 63% compared to the previous year. Almost 45% of these electric cars were operating on the road in China, while 24% were in Europe. Moreover, number of charging points world over increased by 44% in 2018, compared to previous year.

The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of the global noise vibration harshness (NVH) testing market. The noise vibration harshness testing market has been analyzed from demand as well as supply side perspective. The demand side analysis covers market revenue across regions and further across all the major countries. The supply side analysis covers the major market players and their regional & global presence as well as growth strategies. The geographical analysis emphasizes on each of the prominent countries across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

Key Findings of the Report:

In terms of revenue, the global noise vibration harshness testing market is expected to reach US$ 2,957 million by 2027 owing to rising adoption of stringent government regulations in various countries

Based on region, Europe held the largest revenue share in 2018 due to increasing demand for quieter machines. However, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest speed over the forecast period pertaining to growing automotive industry and demand of passenger cars in the region

Global Noise Vibration Harshness Testing Market:

By Offerings

Hardware



Software



Lab Testing



Track Testing

By Verticals

Automotive and Manufacturing



Telecom



Aerospace and Defence



Audio



Others

By Geography

North America



U.S.





Canada





Mexico





Rest of North America



Europe



France





The UK





Spain





Germany





Italy





Nordic Countries





Denmark







Finland







Iceland







Sweden







Norway





Benelux Union





Belgium







The Netherlands







Luxembourg







Rest of Europe





Asia Pacific





China







Japan







India







New Zealand







Australia







South Korea







Southeast Asia







Indonesia







Thailand







Malaysia







Singapore







Rest of Southeast Asia







Rest of Asia Pacific





Middle East and Africa

and



Saudi Arabia







UAE







Egypt







Kuwait







South Africa







Rest of Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America





Brazil







Argentina







Rest of Latin America

SOURCE Absolute Markets Insights