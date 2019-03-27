Global Non-antibiotic Bacterial Therapeutics Industry 2019-2024: Market Dynamics, Technologies and Company Profiles

DUBLIN, March 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Markets Non-antibiotic Bacterial Therapeutics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

As bacteria grow resistant to conventional antibiotics, alternatives are being investigated, including antibodies, probiotics, bacteriophages, and antimicrobial peptides currently undergoing clinical trials. The specificity of antibodies, and the inability of bacteria to develop resistance against them, make antibodies attractive, albeit expensive, alternative therapeutic agents.

Bacteriophages have been used for therapy in some parts of the world. Antimicrobial peptides have long been considered as potential replacements for antibiotics but with limited success. Synthetic peptides and synthetic Antibiotic membrane-active agents might herald a shift.

What You Will Learn

What are the classes of non-antibiotics drugs that can treat bacterial infections alone or in conjunction with existing antibiotics?

What non-antibiotic bacterial therapies are in late stage development, who are the developers, and what indications are they targeting?

What are the major factors driving demand for non-antibiotic bacterial treatments?

What is the size of the market today, who are the market share leaders, and what will the market share be in 2024?

What are the essential factors, technologies and market development issues for non-antibiotic bacterial therapeutics products?

What are the significant economic, technology, and regulatory factors affecting the market for non-antibiotic Bacterial Therapies?

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Market Dynamics

The Unmet Need

Defining the Scope

The Evolving Landscape

3. Technology

Antibodies

Antibiotic-deactivating Enzymes

Bacteriophages

Antimicrobial peptides

Antimicrobial Nanoparticles

Antisense therapy/gene silencing

Active extrusion of bacterial compounds/membrane pumps

Overexpression of Multidrug resistance efflux pumps

Siderophores

4. Non-antibiotic Microbial Therapeutics - Therapies

Antibodies

Lysins

Phages

Antimicrobial Peptides

Defensins

Host Directed Therapies

5. Non-antibiotic Bacterial Therapeutics - Primary Targets

Clamydia

Clostridium Difficile

Klebsiella pneumoniae

Pseudomonas aeruginosa

Staphylococcus aureus

Mycobacteria Tubercolosis

6. Private Research

Univ of Hong Kong

Case Western

Boston's Children's Hospital

7. Global Market Regulations and Standards

North America

US FDA

US Centers for Disease Control

Europe

European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control

Asia

Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention

National Centre for Disease Control ( India )

8. Company Profiles

