Global Non-Destructive Test (NDT) Equipment Market Analysis Report 2023: Market to Reach $5.6 Billion by 2030 - Ultrasonic Testing Projected to Account for $1.8 Billion

Global Non-Destructive Test (NDT) Equipment Market to Reach $5.6 Billion by 2030

The global market for Non-Destructive Test (NDT) Equipment estimated at US$3.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Ultrasonic Testing, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 7.8% CAGR and reach US$1.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Radiography Testing segment is estimated at 6.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8% CAGR



The Non-Destructive Test (NDT) Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$728.6 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.9% and 6.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.4% CAGR.



MARKET OVERVIEW

Non-Destructive Test (NDT) Equipment - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession: 2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022

How Manufacturing, Logistics & Transport, and Automotive Have & Continue to be Impacted by the Pandemic & What's the New Normal?

Manufacturing & Machinery End-Use Industry

Global Machine Tools Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025

Global Manufacturing Automation Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025

Transportation & Logistics End-Use Sector

Global Transportation Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025

Automotive End-Use Industry

Global Automotive Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025

An Introduction to Non-Destructive Test (NDT) Equipment

Comparison of Key NDT Techniques

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Analysis by Technique

Global Non-Destructive Test (NDT) Equipment Market by Technique (2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Ultrasonic Testing, Radiography Testing, Magnetic Particle Testing & Electromagnetic Testing, Visual Inspection Testing, Eddy-Current Testing, Liquid Penetrant Testing, and Other Techniques

Analysis by End-Use

Global Non-Destructive Test (NDT) Equipment Market by End-Use (2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Manufacturing, Oil & Gas, Power Generation, Construction, Automotive & Transportation, Aerospace & Defense, and Other End-Uses

Regional Analysis

World Non-Destructive Test (NDT) Equipment Market by Region (2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Developed and Developing Regions

World Non-Destructive Test (NDT) Equipment Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR (Value) for 2020-2027: China , Asia-Pacific , Latin America , Middle East , Africa , USA , Canada , Europe , and Japan

, , , , , , , , and Competitive Scenario

Recent Market Activity

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Sustained Opportunities in the Power Generation Sector

Growing Emphasis on Renewable Energy to Widen the Addressable Market

A Review of Current Trends in Solar & Wind Power Verticals

Targets for Electricity Production from Renewable Energy Sources Worldwide by Country

Continued Investments in Nuclear Energy to Boost Market Prospects

Established Image of NDT in Oil & Gas Sector Bodes Well

Global Daily Crude Oil Demand in Million Barrels for the Years 2015 through 2020

Global Oil & Gas E&P Industry Spending (in US$ Billion) for 2015-2021

Shale Gas Exploration & Production to Fuel Future Growth

Established Use Case in Aerospace Sector to Underpin Future Growth

Defense Sector Presents Steady Growth Prospects

Healthy Defense Spending to Amplify the Need for NDT Equipment: Projected Defense Budget (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2021 and 2023

Military Expenditure as a % of GDP in Select Countries

Critical Importance of Parts & Components Testing Maintains Momentum in Automotive Applications

Breakdown of Automotive Material Mix: 2020

Tire Retreading Businesses Rely on NDT

Metals & Foundry Enterprises Leverage NDT

Uptrend in Demand for High-Quality NDT Services Revs Up Market Expansion

Growing Preference of NDT Equipment in Marine Industry Bodes Well

Technology Trends Influence Direction & Pace of NDT Equipment Market

Ongoing Technological Innovations Set to Widen the Scope & Span of NDT

New Emerging Techniques to Accelerate Future Growth

