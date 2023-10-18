Global Non-Destructive Test (NDT) Equipment Market Analysis Report 2023: Market to Reach $5.6 Billion by 2030 - Ultrasonic Testing Projected to Account for $1.8 Billion

DUBLIN, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Non-Destructive Test (NDT) Equipment - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Non-Destructive Test (NDT) Equipment Market to Reach $5.6 Billion by 2030

The global market for Non-Destructive Test (NDT) Equipment estimated at US$3.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Ultrasonic Testing, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 7.8% CAGR and reach US$1.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Radiography Testing segment is estimated at 6.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8% CAGR

The Non-Destructive Test (NDT) Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$728.6 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.9% and 6.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.4% CAGR.

MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Non-Destructive Test (NDT) Equipment - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
  • Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
  • Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession: 2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation
  • World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022
  • How Manufacturing, Logistics & Transport, and Automotive Have & Continue to be Impacted by the Pandemic & What's the New Normal?
  • Manufacturing & Machinery End-Use Industry
  • Global Machine Tools Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025
  • Global Manufacturing Automation Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025
  • Transportation & Logistics End-Use Sector
  • Global Transportation Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025
  • Automotive End-Use Industry
  • Global Automotive Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025
  • An Introduction to Non-Destructive Test (NDT) Equipment
  • Comparison of Key NDT Techniques
  • Global Market Prospects & Outlook
  • Analysis by Technique
  • Global Non-Destructive Test (NDT) Equipment Market by Technique (2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Ultrasonic Testing, Radiography Testing, Magnetic Particle Testing & Electromagnetic Testing, Visual Inspection Testing, Eddy-Current Testing, Liquid Penetrant Testing, and Other Techniques
  • Analysis by End-Use
  • Global Non-Destructive Test (NDT) Equipment Market by End-Use (2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Manufacturing, Oil & Gas, Power Generation, Construction, Automotive & Transportation, Aerospace & Defense, and Other End-Uses
  • Regional Analysis
  • World Non-Destructive Test (NDT) Equipment Market by Region (2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Developed and Developing Regions
  • World Non-Destructive Test (NDT) Equipment Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR (Value) for 2020-2027: China, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, Africa, USA, Canada, Europe, and Japan
  • Competitive Scenario
  • Recent Market Activity

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Sustained Opportunities in the Power Generation Sector
  • Growing Emphasis on Renewable Energy to Widen the Addressable Market
  • A Review of Current Trends in Solar & Wind Power Verticals
  • Targets for Electricity Production from Renewable Energy Sources Worldwide by Country
  • Continued Investments in Nuclear Energy to Boost Market Prospects
  • Established Image of NDT in Oil & Gas Sector Bodes Well
  • Global Daily Crude Oil Demand in Million Barrels for the Years 2015 through 2020
  • Global Oil & Gas E&P Industry Spending (in US$ Billion) for 2015-2021
  • Shale Gas Exploration & Production to Fuel Future Growth
  • Established Use Case in Aerospace Sector to Underpin Future Growth
  • Defense Sector Presents Steady Growth Prospects
  • Healthy Defense Spending to Amplify the Need for NDT Equipment: Projected Defense Budget (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2021 and 2023
  • Military Expenditure as a % of GDP in Select Countries
  • Critical Importance of Parts & Components Testing Maintains Momentum in Automotive Applications
  • Breakdown of Automotive Material Mix: 2020
  • Tire Retreading Businesses Rely on NDT
  • Metals & Foundry Enterprises Leverage NDT
  • Uptrend in Demand for High-Quality NDT Services Revs Up Market Expansion
  • Growing Preference of NDT Equipment in Marine Industry Bodes Well
  • Technology Trends Influence Direction & Pace of NDT Equipment Market
  • Ongoing Technological Innovations Set to Widen the Scope & Span of NDT
  • New Emerging Techniques to Accelerate Future Growth

