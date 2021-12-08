Global Non-Destructive Testing Market Report 2021-2028: Growing Use of Drones for Non-Destructive Testing & Integration of NDT Equipment with Asset Performance Management Software

Dec 08, 2021, 08:15 ET
DUBLIN, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Non-Destructive Testing Market by Solution, Method, End-User - Global Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global non-destructive testing (NDT) market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2021 to 2028 to reach $15.07 billion by 2028.
Factors such as stringent government regulations regarding the safety of assets, rising need to assess the structural integrity of aging infrastructure, and application of advanced materials in manufacturing processes are driving the growth of this market. However, the lack of proper training for NDT personnel and high cost of NDT equipment, maintenance, and inventory are expected to hinder the growth of this market to a certain extent.
Based on solution, the NDT market is segmented into instruments, software, testing services, and ancillary services. In 2021, the testing services segment is expected to command the largest share of the non-destructive testing market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to factors such as increasing demand for safety standards in process industries, assessing the health of aging public infrastructure, and increasing efficiency of assets in industries.
Based on method, the NDT market has been categorized into volumetric examination, surface examination, visual examination, and others. In 2021, the volumetric examination segment is projected to command the largest share of the market. The widespread use of volumetric examination in the oil & gas industry for the inspection of pipelines is one of the major drivers for the growth of this segment.
Based on end user, the NDT market has been divided oil & gas, automotive & heavy engineering, aerospace & defense, power generation, manufacturing, public infrastructure, medical & healthcare, and others.
In 2021, the oil & gas sector is poised to account for the largest share of the market. This large share can be attributed to the increasing demand for energy; growing importance of safety, integrity, reliability of plant & machineries; and various environmental protection laws and other regulations.
In 2021, North America is expected to account for the largest share of the global non-destructive testing market, followed by Asia-Pacific.
Market Dynamics
Non-Destructive Testing Market Drivers: Impact Analysis
- Stringent Government Regulations for Asset Safety
- Rising Need to Assess the Structural Integrity of Aging Infrastructure and Assets
- Growing Use of Advanced Materials in Manufacturing Processes
Non-Destructive Testing Market Restraints: Impact Analysis
- Lack of Skilled NDT Personnel
- High Equipment and Maintenance Costs
Non-Destructive Testing Market Opportunities: Impact Analysis
- Technological Advancements in NDT
- Infrastructural Expansion Worldwide
Non-Destructive Testing Market Challenges: Impact Analysis
- Reluctance toward Adopting NDT
- Non-Destructive Testing Market Trends
- Growing Use of Drones for Non-Destructive Testing
- Integration of NDT Equipment with Asset Performance Management Software
The key players operating in the global non-destructive testing market are
- Mistras Group Inc.
- Olympus Corporation
- Nikon Metrology Inc.
- Magnaflux Corporation
- Zetec Inc.
- Eddfyi Technologies
- YXLON International GmbH
- Sonatest Ltd.
- Carestream Health
- Intertek Group Plc
- SGS SA
Non-destructive Testing Market Scope
By Solution
- Instrumentation
- Detectors
- Transducers & Probes
- Gauges
- Scanners
- Microscopes
- Others (UV Lamps, Indicators, & Meters)
- Software
- Testing Services
- Acoustic Emission Testing
- Eddy Current Testing
- Alternating Current Field Measurement (ACFM)
- Remote-Field Testing (RFT)
- Eddy-Current Array (ECA)
- Magnetic Particle Testing
- Liquid Penetrant Testing
- Radiography Testing
- X-ray Testing
- Gamma-Ray Testing
- Computed Radiography
- Film Radiography
- Direct Radiography (Real-time)
- Ultrasonic Testing
- Straight Beam Testing
- Angle Beam Testing
- Immersion Testing
- Guided Wave Testing
- Phased Array Testing
- Time-of-flight Diffraction (TOFD)
- Visual Testing
- Unaided Visual Inspection
- Aided Visual Inspection
- Others
- Ancillary Services
- Equipment Rental Services
- Training Services
- Calibration Services
By End User
- Oil & Gas
- Automotive & Heavy Engineering
- Aerospace and Defense
- Power Generation
- Manufacturing
- Public Infrastructure
- Medical & Healthcare
- Others
By Method
- Volumetric Examination
- Surface Examination
- Visual Examination
- Others
By Geography
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- U.K
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific (APAC)
- China
- Japan
- India
- Rest of Asia-Pacific (RoAPAC)
- Latin America
- Middle East and Africa
