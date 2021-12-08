Global Non-Destructive Testing Market Report 2021-2028: Growing Use of Drones for Non-Destructive Testing & Integration of NDT Equipment with Asset Performance Management Software

DUBLIN, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Non-Destructive Testing Market by Solution, Method, End-User - Global Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global non-destructive testing (NDT) market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2021 to 2028 to reach $15.07 billion by 2028.



Factors such as stringent government regulations regarding the safety of assets, rising need to assess the structural integrity of aging infrastructure, and application of advanced materials in manufacturing processes are driving the growth of this market. However, the lack of proper training for NDT personnel and high cost of NDT equipment, maintenance, and inventory are expected to hinder the growth of this market to a certain extent.



Based on solution, the NDT market is segmented into instruments, software, testing services, and ancillary services. In 2021, the testing services segment is expected to command the largest share of the non-destructive testing market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to factors such as increasing demand for safety standards in process industries, assessing the health of aging public infrastructure, and increasing efficiency of assets in industries.



Based on method, the NDT market has been categorized into volumetric examination, surface examination, visual examination, and others. In 2021, the volumetric examination segment is projected to command the largest share of the market. The widespread use of volumetric examination in the oil & gas industry for the inspection of pipelines is one of the major drivers for the growth of this segment.



Based on end user, the NDT market has been divided oil & gas, automotive & heavy engineering, aerospace & defense, power generation, manufacturing, public infrastructure, medical & healthcare, and others.

In 2021, the oil & gas sector is poised to account for the largest share of the market. This large share can be attributed to the increasing demand for energy; growing importance of safety, integrity, reliability of plant & machineries; and various environmental protection laws and other regulations.



In 2021, North America is expected to account for the largest share of the global non-destructive testing market, followed by Asia-Pacific.

Market Dynamics

Non-Destructive Testing Market Drivers: Impact Analysis

Stringent Government Regulations for Asset Safety

Rising Need to Assess the Structural Integrity of Aging Infrastructure and Assets

Growing Use of Advanced Materials in Manufacturing Processes

Non-Destructive Testing Market Restraints: Impact Analysis

Lack of Skilled NDT Personnel

High Equipment and Maintenance Costs

Non-Destructive Testing Market Opportunities: Impact Analysis

Technological Advancements in NDT

Infrastructural Expansion Worldwide

Non-Destructive Testing Market Challenges: Impact Analysis

Reluctance toward Adopting NDT

Non-Destructive Testing Market Trends

Growing Use of Drones for Non-Destructive Testing

Integration of NDT Equipment with Asset Performance Management Software

The key players operating in the global non-destructive testing market are

Mistras Group Inc.

Olympus Corporation

Nikon Metrology Inc.

Magnaflux Corporation

Zetec Inc.

Eddfyi Technologies

YXLON International GmbH

Sonatest Ltd.

Carestream Health

Intertek Group Plc

SGS SA

Non-destructive Testing Market Scope



By Solution

Instrumentation

Detectors

Transducers & Probes

Gauges

Scanners

Microscopes

Others (UV Lamps, Indicators, & Meters)

Software

Testing Services

Acoustic Emission Testing

Eddy Current Testing

Alternating Current Field Measurement (ACFM)

Remote-Field Testing (RFT)

Eddy-Current Array (ECA)

Magnetic Particle Testing

Liquid Penetrant Testing

Radiography Testing

X-ray Testing

Gamma-Ray Testing

Computed Radiography

Film Radiography

Direct Radiography (Real-time)

Ultrasonic Testing

Straight Beam Testing

Angle Beam Testing

Immersion Testing

Guided Wave Testing

Phased Array Testing

Time-of-flight Diffraction (TOFD)

Visual Testing

Unaided Visual Inspection

Aided Visual Inspection

Others

Ancillary Services

Equipment Rental Services

Training Services

Calibration Services

By End User

Oil & Gas

Automotive & Heavy Engineering

Aerospace and Defense

Power Generation

Manufacturing

Public Infrastructure

Medical & Healthcare

Others

By Method

Volumetric Examination

Surface Examination

Visual Examination

Others

By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

U.K

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific (APAC)

(APAC) China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific (RoAPAC)

(RoAPAC) Latin America

Middle East and Africa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/14l7ej

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]kets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

