Global Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Industry

Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services market worldwide is projected to grow by US$4.1 Billion, guided by a compounded growth of 7.7%. Staying on top of trends is essential for decision makers to leverage this emerging opportunity. The report addresses this very need and provides the latest scoop on all major market segments. Visual Inspection Testing (VT), one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 7.7%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$1.1 Billion by the year 2025, Visual Inspection Testing (VT) will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

While global megatrends sweeping through the market influence the primary direction of growth, regional markets are swayed by more granular locally unique business drivers. Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 6.6% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$161.6 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$344.6 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets. In Japan, Visual Inspection Testing (VT) will reach a market size of US$66.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 11.1% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1.1 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.

Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Ashtead Technology Ltd. (United Kingdom); GE Oil & Gas Digital Solutions (USA); Intertek Group PLC (United Kingdom); Misumi Group, Inc. (Japan); TÜV Rheinland AG (Germany); YXLON International GmbH (Germany); Zetec Inc. (USA)

NON-DESTRUCTIVE TESTING (NDT) SERVICES MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, JULY 2019

NDT for Timely Evaluation of Damage to Structures

NDT Extensively Uses in Oil & Gas Sector

Asa Pacific: The Fastest Growing Region

Sensor-Based Monitoring: Innovative NDT

Application of Advanced NDT Technology in Assessment of

Pressure Vessels

Nondestructive Testing (NDT) Services

Techniques and Methods of NDT

Visual Inspection Testing (VT)

Magnetic Particle Testing (MPT)

Liquid Penetrant Testing (LPT)

Eddy Current Testing (ECT)

Ultrasonic Testing (UT)

Radiographic Testing (RT)

Acoustic Emission Testing (AET)

Terahertz Imaging (THZ Imaging)

Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Competitor Market Share

Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2022

Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment

Power Generation (Technique) Global Competitor Market Share

Positioning for 2019 & 2022

Equipment Rental Services (Technique) Market Share Breakdown of

Key Players: 2019 & 2022

Acoustic Emission Testing (Technique) Competitor Revenue Share

(in %): 2019 & 2022

Aerospace (Technique) Market Share Shift by Company: 2019 & 2022

Terahertz Imaging (Technique) Global Competitor Market Share

Positioning for 2019 & 2022

Government Infrastructure and Public Safety (Technique) Market

Share Breakdown of Key Players: 2019 & 2022

Service Type (Technique) Competitor Revenue Share (in %): 2019 &

2022

THZ Imaging (Technique) Market Share Shift by Company: 2019 & 2022

Inspection Services (Technique) Global Competitor Market Share

Positioning for 2019 & 2022

Calibration Services (Technique) Market Share Breakdown of Key

Players: 2019 & 2022

Training Services (Technique) Competitor Revenue Share (in %):

2019 & 2022

Manufacturing (Technique) Market Share Shift by Company: 2019 &

2022

End-Use Application (Technique) Global Competitor Market Share

Positioning for 2019 & 2022

AET (Technique) Market Share Breakdown of Key Players: 2019 & 2022

Oil & Gas (Technique) Competitor Revenue Share (in %): 2019 & 2022

Automotive (Technique) Market Share Shift by Company: 2019 & 2022

Acoustic Emission Testing (AET) (Technique) Global Competitor MARKET Share Positioning for 2019 & 2022

Eddy Current Testing (ECT) (Technique) Market Share Breakdown

of Key Players: 2019 & 2022

Liquid Penetrant Testing (LPT) (Technique) Competitor Revenue

Share (in %): 2019 & 2022

Magnetic Particle Testing (MPT) (Technique) Market Share Shift

by Company: 2019 & 2022

Radiographic Testing (RT) (Technique) Global Competitor Market

Share Positioning for 2019 & 2022

Terahertz Imaging (THZ Imaging) (Technique) Market Share

Breakdown of Key Players: 2019 & 2022

Ultrasonic Testing (UT) (Technique) Competitor Revenue Share (

in %): 2019 & 2022

Visual Inspection Testing (VT) (Technique) Market Share Shift

by Company: 2019 & 2022

In spite of Increase in Use of Advanced NDT Equipment, MarketRestrained by Lack of Skilled ProfessionalsNDT Highly Effective in Detecting Imperfections in AerospaceMaterialsNon-Destructive Testing for Safety of Critical NuclearInstallationsStringent Standards and Challenging Environment Promote NDT inOil & Gas IndustryStandards in USA NDT IndustryThe American Society for Nondestructive Testing, Inc. (ASNT)ASTM InternationalAerospace Industries Association (AIA)European Federation for Non-Destructive TestingAustralia: Civil Aviation Order 100.27 (Non-Destructive TestingAuthorities) Instrument 2015

UNITED STATES MARKET Facts & Figures of Major Players in the US: 2019 & 2022 Calibration Services (Technique) Market in the US: Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by Company for 2019 & 2022 Training Services (Technique) Competitor Market Share Breakdown (in %) in the US for 2019 & 2022 Manufacturing (Technique) Market: Revenue Share Breakdown (in %) of Key Players in the US: 2019 & 2022 End-Use Application (Technique) Market Share Analysis (in %) of Leading Players in the US for 2019 & 2022 AET (Technique) Competitor Revenue Share (in %) in the US: 2019 & 2022 Oil & Gas (Technique) Market Share Breakdown (in %) of Major Players in the US: 2019 & 2022 Automotive (Technique) Market in the US: Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by Company for 2019 & 2022 Acoustic Emission Testing (AET) (Technique) Competitor Market Share Breakdown (in %) in the US for 2019 & 2022 Eddy Current Testing (ECT) (Technique) Market: Revenue Share Breakdown (in %) of Key Players in the US: 2019 & 2022 Liquid Penetrant Testing (LPT) (Technique) Market Share Analysis (in %) of Leading Players in the US for 2019 & 2022 Magnetic Particle Testing (MPT) (Technique) Competitor Revenue Share (in %) in the US: 2019 & 2022 Radiographic Testing (RT) (Technique) Market Share Breakdown ( in %) of Major Players in the US: 2019 & 2022 Terahertz Imaging (THZ Imaging) (Technique) Market in the US: Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by Company for 2019 & 2022 Ultrasonic Testing (UT) (Technique) Competitor Market Share Breakdown (in %) in the US for 2019 & 2022 Visual Inspection Testing (VT) (Technique) Market: Revenue Share Breakdown (in %) of Key Players in the US: 2019 & 2022 Table 61: United States Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services MARKET Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Technique: 2018 to 2025 Table 62: Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market in the United States by Technique: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017 Table 63: United States Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services MARKET Share Breakdown by Technique: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 64: United States Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025 Table 65: Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Historic Demand Patterns in the United States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017 Table 66: Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market Share Breakdown in the United States by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 67: United States Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services MARKET Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Service: 2018 to 2025 Table 68: Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market in the United States by Service: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017 Table 69: United States Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services MARKET Share Breakdown by Service: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 CANADA Table 70: Canadian Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services MARKET Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Technique: 2018 to 2025 Table 71: Canadian Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Historic Market Review by Technique in US$ Million: 2009-2017 Table 72: Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Technique for 2009, 2019, and 2025 Table 73: Canadian Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services MARKET Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025 Table 74: Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market in Canada: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for 2009-2017 Table 75: Canadian Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services MARKET Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 76: Canadian Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services MARKET Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Service: 2018 to 2025 Table 77: Canadian Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Historic Market Review by Service in US$ Million: 2009-2017 Table 78: Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Service for 2009, 2019, and 2025 JAPAN Table 79: Japanese Market for Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Technique for the period 2018-2025 Table 80: Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Technique for the Period 2009-2017 Table 81: Japanese Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services MARKET Share Analysis by Technique: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 82: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025 Table 83: Japanese Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services MARKET in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017 Table 84: Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market Share Shift in Japan by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 85: Japanese Market for Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Service for the period 2018-2025 Table 86: Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Service for the Period 2009-2017 Table 87: Japanese Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services MARKET Share Analysis by Service: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 CHINA Table 88: Chinese Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Technique for the Period 2018-2025 Table 89: Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Historic MARKET Analysis in China in US$ Million by Technique: 2009-2017 Table 90: Chinese Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market by Technique: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025 Table 91: Chinese Demand for Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025 Table 92: Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market Review in China in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017 Table 93: Chinese Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 94: Chinese Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Service for the EUROPE MARKET Facts & Figures (Technique) Market Share (in %) by Company in Europe: 2019 & 2022 THZ Imaging (Technique) Market Share (in %) of Major Players in Europe: 2019 & 2022 Inspection Services (Technique) Competitor Market Share Analysis (in %) in Europe: 2019 & 2022 Calibration Services (Technique) Market in Europe: Competitor Revenue Share Shift (in %) for 2019 & 2022 Training Services (Technique) Competitor Market Share (in %) Positioning in Europe for 2019 & 2022 Manufacturing (Technique) Key Player Market Share Breakdown (in %) in Europe: 2019 & 2022 End-Use Application (Technique) Market Share (in %) by Company in Europe: 2019 & 2022 AET (Technique) Market Share (in %) of Major Players in Europe: 2019 & 2022 Oil & Gas (Technique) Competitor Market Share Analysis (in %) in Europe: 2019 & 2022 Automotive (Technique) Market in Europe: Competitor Revenue Share Shift (in %) for 2019 & 2022 Acoustic Emission Testing (AET) (Technique) Competitor Market Share (in %) Positioning in Europe for 2019 & 2022 Eddy Current Testing (ECT) (Technique) Key Player Market Share Breakdown (in %) in Europe: 2019 & 2022 Liquid Penetrant Testing (LPT) (Technique) Market Share (in %) by Company in Europe: 2019 & 2022 Magnetic Particle Testing (MPT) (Technique) Market Share (in %) of Major Players in Europe: 2019 & 2022 Radiographic Testing (RT) (Technique) Competitor Market Share Analysis (in %) in Europe: 2019 & 2022 Terahertz Imaging (THZ Imaging) (Technique) Market in Europe: Competitor Revenue Share Shift (in %) for 2019 & 2022 Ultrasonic Testing (UT) (Technique) Competitor Market Share (in %) Positioning in Europe for 2019 & 2022 Visual Inspection Testing (VT) (Technique) Key Player Market Share Breakdown (in %) in Europe: 2019 & 2022 Table 97: European Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services MARKET Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025 Table 98: Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market in Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017 Table 99: European Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services MARKET Share Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 100: European Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services MARKET Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Technique: 2018-2025 Table 101: Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market in Europe in US$ Million by Technique: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017 Table 102: European Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services MARKET Share Breakdown by Technique: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 103: European Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025 Table 104: Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market in Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2009-2017 Table 105: European Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services MARKET Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 106: European Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services MARKET Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Service: 2018-2025 Table 107: Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market in Europe in US$ Million by Service: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017 Table 108: European Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services MARKET Share Breakdown by Service: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 FRANCE Table 109: Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market in France by Technique: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025 Table 110: French Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Technique: 2009-2017 Table 111: French Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market Share Analysis by Technique: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 112: Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025 Table 113: French Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Historic Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017 Table 114: French Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025 Table 115: Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market in France by Service: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025 Table 116: French Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Service: 2009-2017 Table 117: French Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market Share Analysis by Service: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 GERMANY Table 118: Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Technique for the Period 2018-2025 Table 119: German Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Technique: 2009-2017 Table 120: German Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market Share Breakdown by Technique: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 121: Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025 Table 122: German Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017 Table 123: Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market Share Distribution in Germany by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 124: Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Service for the Period 2018-2025 Table 125: German Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Service: 2009-2017 Table 126: German Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market Share Breakdown by Service: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 ITALY Table 127: Italian Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services MARKET Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Technique for the Period 2018-2025 Table 128: Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Historic MARKET Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Technique: 2009-2017 Table 129: Italian Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services MARKET by Technique: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025 Table 130: Italian Demand for Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025 Table 131: Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market Review in Italy in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017 Table 132: Italian Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services MARKET Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 133: Italian Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services MARKET Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Service for the Period 2018-2025 Table 134: Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Historic MARKET Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Service: 2009-2017 Table 135: Italian Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services MARKET by Service: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025 UNITED KINGDOM Table 136: United Kingdom Market for Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Technique for the period 2018-2025 Table 137: Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Technique for the Period 2009-2017 Table 138: United Kingdom Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market Share Analysis by Technique: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 139: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025 Table 140: United Kingdom Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017 Table 141: Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 142: United Kingdom Market for Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Service for the period 2018-2025 Table 143: Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Service for the Period 2009-2017 Table 144: United Kingdom Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market Share Analysis by Service: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 SPAIN Table 145: Spanish Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services MARKET Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Technique: 2018 to 2025 Table 146: Spanish Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Historic Market Review by Technique in US$ Million: 2009-2017 Table 147: Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Technique for 2009, 2019, and 2025 Table 148: Spanish Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services MARKET Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025 Table 149: Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market in Spain: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for 2009-2017 Table 150: Spanish Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services MARKET Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 151: Spanish Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services MARKET Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Service: 2018 to 2025 Table 152: Spanish Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Historic Market Review by Service in US$ Million: 2009-2017 Table 153: Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Service for 2009, 2019, and 2025 RUSSIA Table 154: Russian Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services MARKET Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Technique: 2018 to 2025 Table 155: Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market in Russia by Technique: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017 Table 156: Russian Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services MARKET Share Breakdown by Technique: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 157: Russian Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025 Table 158: Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017 Table 159: Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market Share Breakdown in Russia by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 160: Russian Non-Destructive 