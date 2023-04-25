Global Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Treatment Market Report 2023: Sector to Reach $18.18 Billion by 2031 at a 9.1% CAGR

DUBLIN, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Treatment Market Report and Forecast 2023-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma treatment market size was valued at USD 8.3 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.10% during the forecast period of 2023-2031 to reach a value of USD 18.18 billion by 2031.

The market growth can be attributed to the increasing incidence of Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and the rising awareness about early diagnosis and treatment options.



Global Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Treatment Market: Introduction



Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma treatment refers to the medical care provided to individuals diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, a type of cancer that affects the lymphatic system. The treatment options include chemotherapy, radiation therapy, immunotherapy, targeted therapy, and stem cell transplant. The increasing incidence of Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, along with rising awareness about early diagnosis and treatment, is driving the demand for Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma treatment. Other factors such as increasing government initiatives, advances in diagnostic techniques, and the growing demand for innovative treatment options are also expected to drive market growth.



Advancements in technology have played a significant role in the growth of the Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma treatment market. Personalized medicine and targeted therapies have made treatment more effective and reduced the side effects for many patients. Additionally, advancements in radiation therapy techniques have allowed for more precise targeting of cancerous cells, leading to better treatment outcomes and reduced side effects.



The Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma treatment market is expected to continue to grow in the coming years as awareness of the disease increases, and new treatment options and technologies are developed to meet the needs of patients with Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. However, there are still significant barriers to accessing treatment, particularly in low- and middle-income countries, where access to healthcare services is often limited. Efforts are underway to address these barriers and improve access to Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma treatment globally.



Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Epidemiology



According to the American Cancer Society, approximately 91,000 new cases of Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma are estimated to be diagnosed in the United States in 2023. Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma can affect people of all ages, but it is most common in older adults. The disease is slightly more common in men than women. Early diagnosis and treatment are crucial for improving the prognosis and survival rates of patients with Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.



Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Treatment Market Segmentations



The market can be segmented based on treatment type, diseases type, diagnosis type, and major region:



Market Breakup by Treatment

Immunotherapy

Targeted Therapy

Chemotherapy

Others

Market Breakup by Disease Type

B Cell Lymphoma

T Cell Lymphoma

Market Breakup by Diagnosis

Biopsy

Bone Marrow Aspiration and Biopsy

Excisional or Incisional Biopsy

Needle Biopsy

Cell and Tissue Study

Fluorescence in situ Hybridization

Polymerase Chain reaction

Immunophenotyping

Blood Tests

Complete Blood Count

Blood Chemical Test

Imaging Tests

Chest X-Ray

CT Scan

MRI

Ultrasound

Bone Scan

PET Scan

Others

Market Breakup by Region

North America

United States of America

Canada

Europe

United Kingdom

Germany

France

Italy

Others

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

ASEAN

Australia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Treatment Market Scenario



The global Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma treatment market has experienced significant growth over the past few years, driven by factors such as the increasing incidence of Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, rising awareness about early diagnosis and treatment, and the growing demand for innovative treatment options.



North America is currently the largest market for Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma treatment, accounting for a significant share of the global market. The region's large market share is driven by factors such as a high incidence of Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, a well-established healthcare infrastructure, and strong investment in cancer research and development.



Asia Pacific is another region that is experiencing significant growth in the Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma treatment market. The region's market growth is driven by factors such as a large population base, increasing awareness of Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, and the growing adoption of advanced cancer treatment technologies. In addition, government initiatives to address cancer concerns are helping to drive the growth of the market in the region.



Key Players in the Global Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Treatment Market



The report provides a detailed analysis of the key players involved in the Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma treatment market, including their business overview, product portfolio, recent developments, and financial analysis. Some of the major players operating in the market include:

Eli Lilly and Company

Corvus Pharmaceuticals

Rafael Pharmaceuticals

AbbVie

ADC Therapeutics

Genetech

Tessa Therapeutics

Bristol Myers Squibb

