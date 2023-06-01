Global Non-Invasive Aesthetic Treatment Market Report 2023: Increasing Focus on Physical Appearance Among Adults Drives Growth

DUBLIN, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Non-Invasive Aesthetic Treatment Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the market.



The global non-invasive aesthetic treatment market grew from $49.6 billion in 2022 to $57.27 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.5%. The non-invasive aesthetic treatment market is expected to grow to $99.12 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 14.7%.

Major players in the non-invasive aesthetic treatment market are Galderma S.A., Allergen, Cutera Inc., Alma Lasers, Cynosure, Solta Medical, Syneron Candela, Lumenis, Merz Pharma, Hologic Inc., Revance Therapeutics Inc., Bausch Health Companies Inc., Rohrer Aesthetics, and Sinclair.

The non-invasive aesthetic treatment market includes revenues earned by entities by microblading, neurotoxin injections, dermal fillers, latisse, non-surgical fat removal, chemical peels and laser hair removal. The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



The non-invasive aesthetic treatment refers to products, which are used in cosmetic medical procedures that do not involve surgery or incision. Non-invasive aesthetic treatments are painless or involve minimal, temporary pain, and have minimal downtime and low risk of complications.



North America was the largest region in the non-invasive aesthetic treatment market in 2022. The Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the non-invasive aesthetic treatment market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of non-invasive aesthetic treatments are injectables and skin rejuvenation. Aesthetic injectables refer to injectable products, which are used to smooth, remodel, or augment facial areas involving treatments such as wrinkle relaxers or dermal fillers. These are used by hospitals & surgery centers, medical spas, clinics, traditional spas, and HCP-owned clinics.



The increasing focus on physical appearance among adults will propel the growth of the non-invasive aesthetic treatment market. Physical appearance refers to the external appearance of any individual irrespective of their gender, weight, height, or other aspects of the body.

With the rapid increase in self-consciousness among individuals, the individuals are focusing on investing in products and medical treatments to increase their external appearance. According to a survey published in 2020 by RealSelf, a US-based healthcare marketplace where customers can research aesthetic treatments and connect with doctors, 62% of Americans use anti-ageing products as part of their day-to-day skincare routine. Therefore, increasing focus on physical appearance is expected to boost demand for non-invasive aesthetic treatment during the forecast period.



Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the non-invasive aesthetic treatment market. The companies operating in the non-invasive aesthetic treatment are increasingly focusing on developing innovative products with advanced technology and greater product efficiency.



In January 2022, Galderma, a Switzerland-based company specializing in dermatological treatments and skincare products, acquired ALASTIN Skincare Inc for an undisclosed amount. The acquisition by Galderma is focused on enhancing its product portfolio in the premium segment and research & development activities in the dermatology sector. ALASTIN Skincare Inc is a USA-based provider of clinically tested skincare products.



The countries covered in the non-invasive aesthetic treatment market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Non-Invasive Aesthetic Treatment Market Characteristics



3. Non-Invasive Aesthetic Treatment Market Trends And Strategies



4. Non-Invasive Aesthetic Treatment - Macro Economic Scenario

4.1 COVID-19 Impact On Non-Invasive Aesthetic Treatment Market

4.2 Ukraine-Russia War Impact On Non-Invasive Aesthetic Treatment Market

4.3 Impact Of High Inflation On Non-Invasive Aesthetic Treatment Market



5. Non-Invasive Aesthetic Treatment Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Non-Invasive Aesthetic Treatment Historic Market, 2017-2022, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Non-Invasive Aesthetic Treatment Forecast Market, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. Non-Invasive Aesthetic Treatment Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Non-Invasive Aesthetic Treatment Market, Segmentation By Product, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Injectable

Skin Rejuvenation

6.2. Global Non-Invasive Aesthetic Treatment Market, Segmentation By End Use, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Hospitals & Surgery Centers

Medical Spa

Clinics

Traditional Spa

HCP Owned Clinic

7. Non-Invasive Aesthetic Treatment Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Non-Invasive Aesthetic Treatment Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Non-Invasive Aesthetic Treatment Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

