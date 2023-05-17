Global Non-invasive Cancer Diagnostics Market Report 2023: Sector is Expected to Reach $245.19 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 7.25%

17 May, 2023, 21:45 ET
DUBLIN, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Non-Invasive Cancer Diagnostics Market Size, Trends and Growth Opportunity, By Type, By Product Type, By Test Type, By Application, By End Users, By Region and forecast till 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global non-invasive cancer diagnostics market was valued at USD 145 billion by 2022 and is slated to reach USD 245.19 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 7.25% from 2023-2030.
Companies Mentioned
- Abbott (U.S.)
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.)
- Illumina Inc. (U.S.)
- QIAGEN (Germany)
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland)
- Agilent Technologies Inc. (U.S.)
- Quest Diagnostics Incorporated. (U.S.)
- Merck KGaA
- (Germany)
- Hologic Inc. (U.S.)
- BD. (U.S.)
Non-invasive cancer diagnostics is a process used to diagnose various cancer issues with the least amount of bodily incision possible, including cancer.
Various approaches are typically used during the operation, including those for identifying genetic structure, biomarkers, molecular biology changes, and imaging technologies. Due to its non-invasive nature and lack of points or cuts, this procedure does not hurt the body.
Market Drivers
During the projection period, it is anticipated that technological developments in diagnostic testing will accelerate market expansion. For instance, Hologic, Inc. declared commercial access to the Genius Digital Diagnostics System in Europe in 2021.
The next-generation cervical cancer screening system uses deep learning-based AI and cutting-edge volumetric imaging technology to help find precancerous lesions and cervical cancer cells in female patients.
So, this is anticipated to promote market expansion. The two main drivers driving the growth of the cancer diagnostics market globally are the rise in cancer cases and the rise in the senior population.
Globally, 19.3 million new cases of cancer were reported in 2020, according to GLOBOCAN, and 30.2 million new cases are anticipated in 2040. According to a data sheet from the World Health Organisation, cancer is responsible for about 1 in 6 deaths worldwide. In low- and middle-income nations, cancer deaths account for about 70% of all fatalities. This thereby accelerates market expansion.
Market Restraints
Numerous hospitals in undeveloped and developing countries are unable to purchase diagnostic imaging equipment because of high costs and financial restrictions.
However, hospitals in these nations that cannot afford to buy brand-new, cutting-edge imaging systems choose rebuilt ones because to the rising need for diagnostic imaging in these countries. This constrains market expansion as a result of this factor.
Market Segmentation
By Type
- Lung Cancer
- Breast Cancer
- Solid Tumors
- Blood Cancer
- Ovarian Cancer
- Colorectal Cancer
- Other
By Product Type
- Immunochemistry
- Clinical Microbiology
- Point of Care Test (POCT)
- Hematology
- Hemostasis
By Test Type
- Urine Test
- Imaging Test
- Computerized Tomography
- Magnetic Resonance Imaging
- Nuclear Medicine Scans
- X-ray/Mammography
- Ultrasound
- Spectroscopy
By Application
- Blood
- Urine
- Saliva
By End Users
- Hospital and Clinics
- Diagnostic Centers
- Ambulatory care
- Others
By Region
North America
- U.S
- Canada
- Mexico
Latin America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Colombia
- Peru
- Chile
- Venezuela
- Rest of Latin America
Europe
- Germany
- France
- UK
- Russia
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- New Zealand
- Singapore
- Malaysia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Egypt
- Kuwait
- South Africa
- Rest Middle East & Africa
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wjsex8
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article