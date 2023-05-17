Global Non-invasive Cancer Diagnostics Market Report 2023: Sector is Expected to Reach $245.19 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 7.25%

DUBLIN, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Non-Invasive Cancer Diagnostics Market Size, Trends and Growth Opportunity, By Type, By Product Type, By Test Type, By Application, By End Users, By Region and forecast till 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global non-invasive cancer diagnostics market was valued at USD 145 billion by 2022 and is slated to reach USD 245.19 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 7.25% from 2023-2030.

Abbott (U.S.)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.)

Illumina Inc. (U.S.)

QIAGEN ( Germany )

) F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd ( Switzerland )

) Agilent Technologies Inc. (U.S.)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated. (U.S.)

Merck KGaA

( Germany )

) Hologic Inc. (U.S.)

BD. (U.S.)

Non-invasive cancer diagnostics is a process used to diagnose various cancer issues with the least amount of bodily incision possible, including cancer.

Various approaches are typically used during the operation, including those for identifying genetic structure, biomarkers, molecular biology changes, and imaging technologies. Due to its non-invasive nature and lack of points or cuts, this procedure does not hurt the body.

During the projection period, it is anticipated that technological developments in diagnostic testing will accelerate market expansion. For instance, Hologic, Inc. declared commercial access to the Genius Digital Diagnostics System in Europe in 2021.

The next-generation cervical cancer screening system uses deep learning-based AI and cutting-edge volumetric imaging technology to help find precancerous lesions and cervical cancer cells in female patients.

So, this is anticipated to promote market expansion. The two main drivers driving the growth of the cancer diagnostics market globally are the rise in cancer cases and the rise in the senior population.

Globally, 19.3 million new cases of cancer were reported in 2020, according to GLOBOCAN, and 30.2 million new cases are anticipated in 2040. According to a data sheet from the World Health Organisation, cancer is responsible for about 1 in 6 deaths worldwide. In low- and middle-income nations, cancer deaths account for about 70% of all fatalities. This thereby accelerates market expansion.

Numerous hospitals in undeveloped and developing countries are unable to purchase diagnostic imaging equipment because of high costs and financial restrictions.

However, hospitals in these nations that cannot afford to buy brand-new, cutting-edge imaging systems choose rebuilt ones because to the rising need for diagnostic imaging in these countries. This constrains market expansion as a result of this factor.

By Type

Lung Cancer

Breast Cancer

Solid Tumors

Blood Cancer

Ovarian Cancer

Colorectal Cancer

Other

By Product Type

Immunochemistry

Clinical Microbiology

Point of Care Test (POCT)

Hematology

Hemostasis

By Test Type

Urine Test

Imaging Test

Computerized Tomography

Magnetic Resonance Imaging

Nuclear Medicine Scans

X-ray/Mammography

Ultrasound

Spectroscopy

By Application

Blood

Urine

Saliva

By End Users

Hospital and Clinics

Diagnostic Centers

Ambulatory care

Others

By Region

North America

U.S

Canada

Mexico

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Peru

Chile

Venezuela

Rest of Latin America

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Russia

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

New Zealand

Singapore

Malaysia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest Middle East & Africa

