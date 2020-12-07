Global Non-Invasive Neurostimulation Devices Markets, 2020-2030 - Integration of Novel and Advanced Features in Devices

DUBLIN, Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Non-Invasive Neurostimulation Devices Market, 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The 'Non-Invasive Neurostimulation Devices Market, 2020-2030' report features an extensive study of the current market landscape and the future potential of non-invasive neurostimulation devices in treating different chronic conditions. It features an in-depth analysis, highlighting the capabilities of various stakeholders engaged in this domain.



Over the years, advances in neurotechnology and neuroimaging, along with the growing understanding of neurocircuitry, have brought about noticeable disruption in this field. Leveraging the aforementioned intellectual capital, a variety of neurostimulation technologies focused on providing therapeutic relief have been developed.



The first neurostimulation therapy was introduced in the 1960s. Since then, the benefits of neurostimulation technologies, such as their reversible and minimally invasive nature, targeted and adjustable therapeutic action, integrated safety mechanisms, and almost negligible dependence on opioids/oral medications, have been widely recognized. In fact, many such technologies are presently perceived to be viable alternatives to conventional treatment methods.



Although they were initially considered a last resort for treatment, studies have shown neurostimulation devices to be capable of successfully providing therapeutic relief to medication-resistant patients. As a result, the adoption of these non-invasive solutions is on the rise in the US, EU and other parts of the world.



Numerous partnerships have been inked amongst stakeholders in this domain, indicative to future growth of the market. Interestingly, start-ups/university spin-offs have been the flagbearers in this upcoming field of therapeutics and are also expected to sustain the research momentum, over the coming years.

One of the key objectives of the report was to estimate the existing market size and potential growth opportunities for non-invasive neurostimulation devices. Based on parameters, such as target consumer segments, likely adoption rates and expected pricing, we have provided an informed estimate on the likely evolution of the market over the period 2020-2030.



Key Topics Covered:

1. PREFACE

1.1. Scope of the Report

1.2. Research Methodology

1.3. Chapter Outlines



2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



3. INTRODUCTION

3.1. An Overview of the Nervous system

3.2. Neurological Disorders

3.2.1. Conventional Treatment Methods for neurological Disorders

3.3. An Overview of Neurostimulation Devices

3.3.1. Historical Development

3.4. General Components and Working principle

3.4.1. Types of Neurostimulation Devices

3.4.1.1. Invasive Neurostimulation Devices

3.4.1.1.1. Spinal Cord Neurostimulation (SCS)

3.4.1.1.2. Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS)

3.4.1.1.3. Peripheral Nerve Stimulation

3.4.1.2. Non-Invasive Neurostimulation Devices

3.4.1.2.1. Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation (TENS)

3.4.1.2.2. Repetitive Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (rTMS)

3.4.1.2.3. Transcranial Direct Current Stimulation (tDCS)

3.4.2. Advantages and Limitations of Neurostimulation Devices

3.4.3. Growth Drivers and Roadblocks



4. REGULATORY AND REIMBURSEMENT LANDSCAPE FOR MEDICAL DEVICES

4.1. Chapter Overview

4.2. General Regulatory and Reimbursement Guidelines for Medical Devices

4.3. Regulatory and Reimbursement Landscape in North America

4.3.1. The US Scenario

4.3.1.1. Regulatory Authority

4.3.1.2. Review / Approval Process

4.3.1.3. Reimbursement Landscape

4.3.1.3.1. Payer Mix

4.3.1.3.2. Reimbursement Process

4.3.2. The Canadian Scenario

4.3.2.1. Regulatory Authority

4.3.2.2. Review / Approval Process

4.3.2.3. Reimbursement Landscape

4.3.2.3.1. Payer Mix

4.3.2.3.2. Reimbursement Process

4.4. Regulatory and Reimbursement Landscape in Europe

4.5. Regulatory and Regulatory Landscape in Asia-Pacific



5. CURRENT MARKET LANDSCAPE

5.1. Chapter Overview

5.2. Non-Invasive Neurostimulation Devices: Overall Market Landscape

5.2.1. Analysis by Type of Stimulation Technology

5.2.2. Analysis by Target Nerve / Physiological Region

5.2.3. Analysis by Therapeutic Area

5.2.4. Analysis by Status of Development

5.2.5. Analysis by Number of Stimulation Modes

5.2.6. Analysis by Number of Electrodes

5.2.7. Analysis by Size

5.2.8. Analysis by Weight

5.2.9. Analysis by Battery Type

5.2.10. Analysis by Regulatory Stance

5.2.11. Analysis by Professional Assistance Requirement

5.2.12. Analysis by Reimbursement / Insurance Coverage

5.3. Non-Invasive Neurostimulation Devices: Analysis of Developers

5.3.1. Analysis by Year of Establishment

5.3.2. Analysis by Company Size

5.3.3. Analysis by Geographical Location

5.4. Non-Invasive Neurostimulation Devices: List of Additional Devices



6. PRODUCT COMPETITIVENESS ANALYSIS

6.1. Chapter Overview

6.2. Assumptions and Key Parameters

6.3. Methodology

6.4. Competitiveness Analysis: TENS devices

6.5. Competitiveness Analysis: TMS devices

6.6. Competitiveness Analysis: EMS devices

6.7. Competitiveness Analysis: nVNS devices

6.8. Competitiveness Analysis: Other devices



7. COMPANY PROFILES

7.1. Chapter Overview

7.2. Non-Invasive Neurostimulation Devices Developers in North America

7.2.1. AcuKnee

7.2.1.1. Company Overview

7.2.1.2. Product Portfolio

7.2.1.3. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

7.2.2. AxioBionics

7.2.3. BioMedical Life Systems

7.2.4. HiDow

7.2.4.1. Company Overview

7.2.4.2. Product Portfolio

7.2.4.3. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

7.3. Non-Invasive Neurostimulation Devices Developers in Europe

7.3.1. CEFALY Technology

7.3.1.1. Company Overview

7.3.1.2. Financial Information

7.3.1.3. Product Portfolio

7.3.1.4. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

7.3.2. Natures Gate Tens

7.3.3. neuroCare

7.3.4. Neuroelectrics

7.4. Non-Invasive Neurostimulation Devices Developers in Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World

7.4.1. Johari Medtech / Johari Digital Healthcare Limited

7.4.1.1. Company Overview

7.4.1.2. Financial Information

7.4.1.3. Product Portfolio

7.4.1.4. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

7.4.2. OMRON Healthcare

7.4.3. RITM

7.4.4. SUNMAS



8. PATENT ANALYSIS

8.1. Chapter Overview

8.2. Scope and Methodology

8.3. Non-Invasive Neurostimulation Devices: Patent Analysis

8.3.1. Analysis by Publication Year

8.3.2. Analysis by Issuing Authority / Patent Offices Involved

8.3.3. Analysis by CPC Symbols

8.3.4. Emerging Focus Areas

8.3.5. Leading Players: Analysis by Number of Patents

8.4. Non-Invasive Neurostimulation Devices: Patent Benchmarking Analysis

8.4.1. Analysis by Patent Characteristics

8.5. Non-Invasive Neurostimulation Devices: Patent Valuation Analysis

8.6. Leading Patents by Number of Citations



9. PARTNERSHIP AND COLLABORATIONS

9.1. Chapter Overview

9.2. Scope and Methodology

9.3. Non-Invasive Neurostimulation Devices: List of Partnerships and Collaborations

9.3.1. Analysis by Year of Partnership

9.3.2. Analysis by Type of Partnership

9.3.3. Analysis by Type of Partner

9.3.4. Analysis by Year of Partnership and Type of Partner

9.3.5. Analysis by Type of Stimulation Technology

9.3.6. Analysis by Target Therapeutic Area

9.3.7. Most Active Players: Analysis by Number of Partnerships

9.3.8. Regional Analysis

9.3.9. Intercontinental and Intracontinental Agreements



10. MARKET FORECAST

10.1. Chapter Overview

10.2. Scope and Methodology

10.3. Forecast Methodology and Key Assumptions

10.4. Global Non-Invasive Neurostimulation Devices Market

10.5. Global Non-Invasive Neurostimulation Devices Market, 2020-2030: Distribution by Type of Device and Indication

10.5.1. Global TENS Devices Market, 2020-2030 (By Value)

10.5.2. Global TENS Devices Market, 2020-2030 (By Volume)

10.5.3. Global TMS Devices Market, 2020-2030 (By Value)

10.5.4. Global TMS Devices Market, 2020-2030 (By Volume)

10.5.5. Global nVNS Devices Market, 2020-2030 (By Value)

10.5.6. Global nVNS Devices Market, 2020-2030 (By Volume)

10.5.7. Global Other Non-Invasive Neurostimulation Devices Market, 2020-2030 (By Value)

10.5.8. Global Other Devices Market, 2020-2030 (By Volume)

10.6. Global Non-Invasive Neurostimulation Devices Market, 2020-2030: Distribution by Geography



11. EXECUTIVE INSIGHTS

11.1. Chapter Overview

11.2. Cala Health

11.2.1. Company Snapshot

11.2.2. Interview Transcript: Renee Ryan, Chief Executive Officer

11.3. BioElectronics

11.3.1. Company Snapshot

11.3.2. Interview Transcript: Sree N Koneru, Vice President, Product Development

11.4. Fisher Wallace Laboratories

11.4.1. Company Snapshot

11.4.2. Interview Transcript: Chip Fisher, Chairman



12. FUTURE GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES

12.1. Chapter Overview

12.2. Development of Devices to Address the Needs of Unexplored Therapeutic Areas

12.3. Integration of Novel and Advanced Features in Devices

12.4. Launch / Commercialization of Devices Across Different Geographies

12.5. Increased Utilization of Real World Data Based Insights to Optimize Device Performance and Support Regulatory / Reimbursement Decisions

12.6. Implementation of Cybersecurity Measures to Tackle Device Hacks



13. APPENDIX 1: TABULATED DATA

