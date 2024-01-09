Global Non Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Analysis Report 2024-2030: Increasing Average Maternal Age and Rising Incidence of Chromosomal Syndromes

DUBLIN, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Non Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Gestation Period, Pregnancy Risk, Method, Technology, Product, Application, End-use, Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2024-2030" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global non invasive prenatal testing market size is expected to reach USD 8.16 billion by 2030., expanding at a CAGR of 10.06% from 2024 to 2030. Increasing incidence of chromosomal abnormalities is expected to accelerate market growth. Of all the countries, there is a substantial opportunity in China for non invasive prenatal screening, with nearly 14.65 million annual births and increasing number of high-risk pregnancies.

In addition, India has a heavy burden of genetic diseases. Various studies suggested that chromosomal abnormalities are found with a frequency of 1 in 166 newborns in the country, while trisomy 21 (Down syndrome) has a high incidence rate of 1 in 800 births, resulting in the birth of 32,000 newborns with Down syndrome every year. Families can benefit from accurate and early screening using NIPT to know about their baby's genetic issue. Thus, this high incidence rate is anticipated to boost the demand for prenatal tests.

With lockdowns due to COVID-19, NIPT gained attention because it delivers high accuracy screening with minimum risk of infection compared to invasive procedures like chorionic villus sampling and amniocentesis, both of which may necessitate hospitalization and put patients and medical professionals at risk of contracting COVID-19 infection. Moreover, there was increased demand for prescription of NIPTs; however, it was limited to a smaller number of eligible people due to the lack of infrastructure and adoption of telemedicine facilities in most countries.

The reimbursement scenario pertaining to non invasive prenatal testing is highly variable. However, the support from the government and favorable insurance policies boost market growth. For instance, in the Netherlands, prenatal testing expenses are fully reimbursed in the second trimester, leading to increased adoption of these tests. Increase in government initiatives to encourage the bio- and pharmaceutical industry in emerging economies such as India and China is anticipated to boost the demand for noninvasive prenatal testing solutions and services.

Key players in the market are focusing on new product development to strengthen their product portfolios and offer innovative products to customers. In March 2020, Agilent Technologies launched three new microarrays to support prenatal and postnatal research by cytogenetic laboratories. The probes on the cyto microarrays offer high-resolution detection of copy number variation and copy-neutral loss of heterozygosity related to neuropsychiatric disorders, developmental delay, intellectual disability, and congenital anomalies in constitutional DNA samples.

Non Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Report Highlights

  • By gestation period, 13-24 weeks dominated the market in 2023 owing to the maximum number of non-invasive prenatal procedures carried out in the second trimester of the pregnancy
  • The low-risk pregnancy risk segment is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period. Support from the government such as budget assignment for average-risk pregnancies contributed to the segment growth
  • Based on product, the cell-free DNA in maternal plasma tests segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2023. Cell-free DNA is increasingly being utilized in predicting the risk of genetic disorders in prenatal care via various genetic analyses
  • Asia-Pacific is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period. Rising maternal age and improving healthcare infrastructure are likely to strengthen the market growth
  • North America dominated the market in 2023 due to high R&D investments, the presence of advanced healthcare facilities, and the development of whole genome sequencing

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Market Snapshot
2.2. Segment Snapshot
2.3. Competitive Landscape Snapshot

Chapter 3. Market Variables, Trends, & Scope
3.1. Market Segmentation and Scope
3.2. Market Lineage Outlook
3.2.1. Parent Market Outlook
3.2.2. Related/Ancillary Market Outlook
3.3. Market Dynamics
3.4. Market Drivers
3.4.1. Increasing average maternal age and rising incidence of chromosomal syndromes
3.4.2. High demand for early and noninvasive fetal testing procedure
3.4.3. Improvements in the reimbursement scenario
3.4.4. Rising collaborations and licensing agreements
3.5. Market Restraint Analysis
3.5.1. Ethical concerns with respect to reproductive genetics
3.6. Business Environment Analysis

Chapter 4. Gestation Period Business Analysis
4.1. Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market: Gestation Period Movement Analysis
4.2. 0-12 Weeks
4.3. 13-24 Weeks
4.4. 25-36 Weeks

Chapter 5. Pregnancy Risk Business Analysis
5.1. Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market: Pregnancy Risk Movement Analysis
5.2. High & Average Risk
5.3. Low Risk

Chapter 6. Method Risk Business Analysis
6.1. Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market: Method Movement Analysis
6.2. Ultrasound Detection
6.3. Biochemical Screening Tests
6.4. Cell-free DNA in Maternal Plasma Tests

Chapter 7. Technology Risk Business Analysis
7.1. Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market: Technology Movement Analysis
7.2. NGS
7.3. Array Technology
7.4. PCR
7.5. Others

Chapter 8. Product Risk Business Analysis
8.1. Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market: Product Movement Analysis
8.2. Consumables & Reagents
8.3. Instruments

Chapter 9. Application Risk Business Analysis
9.1. Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market: Application Movement Analysis
9.2. TRISOMY
9.3. Microdeletion Syndrome
9.4. Others

Chapter 10. End-use Business Analysis
10.1. Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market: End-Use Movement Analysis
10.2. Hospitals & Clinics
10.3. Diagnostics Laboratories
10.4. Academic and Research Institutes

Chapter 11. Regional Business Analysis
11.1. Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Share By Region, 2023 & 2030
11.2. North America
11.3. Europe
11.4. Asia-Pacific
11.5. Latin America
11.6. MEA

Chapter 12. Competitive Landscape
12.1. Participant's overview
12.2. Financial performance
12.3. Participant categorization
12.3.1. Market Leaders
12.3.2. Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing market Share Analysis, 2023
12.3.3. Company Profiles

  • Genesis Genetics
  • Natera
  • Centogene
  • Eurofins Scientific
  • MedGenome Labs
  • F. Hoffmann-La Roche
  • Myriad Women's Health
  • Progenity
  • Qiagen
  • Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings
  • Illumina
  • Quest Diagnostics

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/txow93

