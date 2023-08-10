Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market Report 2023-2033: Mergers and Acquisitions Shaping the NIPT Market - llumina, Natera, and Roche Lead the Way

DUBLIN, Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Analysis & Forecast to 2023-2033: Market By Product; By Method; By Application; By End-user; and by Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global non-invasive prenatal testing (NIPT) market size was estimated to be USD 14.76 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach at USD 35.18 billion by 2033 with a CAGR of 11.82% during the forecast period 2023-2033.

The market is expanding as a result of factors such as rising demand for early and non-invasive fetal diagnostics, favorable reimbursement policies, and an increase in the number of infants born with chromosomal problems as a result of more late pregnancies. It is also anticipated that the rise in stillbirth instances would present a sizable potential opportunity for early disease diagnosis.



Increase in number of stillbirth cases is predicted to fuel the market growth during the forecast period. For instance, a study published in the National Library of Medicine in April 2023 found that between 0.4 and 0.9% of babies have chromosomal anomalies and that roughly half of these children have an aberrant phenotype.

The third most frequent autosomal trisomy affects approximately 1 in 5000 to 1 in 16000 live births, according to the same source. Thus, with such stillbirths, the demand for testing rises, which is then anticipated to support the growth of the market across all segments throughout the forecast period.



North America region is anticipated to witness the highest revenue share during the forecast period owing to the increasing diagnosis rates, growing awareness among the people, and surge in launch of advanced tests. For instance, in May 2021, Yourgene has introduced IONA Care, a service for non-invasive prenatal testing (NIPT) that enables the assessment of sex chromosome aneuploidies (SCA) and autosomal aneuploidies (AA) in pregnant women.

Additionally, Asia Pacific region is predicted to grow at fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to growing development of healthcare infrastructure, surge in awareness programs, increasing focus on expansion by market players, and surge in mergers & acquisitions by leading market players.

For instance, in July 2022, Genetic Technologies Limited has completed the acquisition of EasyDNA as part of its expansion efforts to offer Carrier Testing and Non-Invasive Prenatal Tests (NIPT) on its websites in Europe. Additionally, the company's Indian team has formed partnerships with stud farms to establish the lineage of horses through equine chain of custody identification.

Genesis Genetics (CooperSurgical; Inc.)

Natera Inc

Centogene N.V.

Illumina Inc

Eurofins

LifeCodexx GmbH

MedGenome Labs Ltd

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Myriad Women's Health Inc.

QIAGEN

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings

Progenity Inc

Quest Diagnostics Inc.

Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market Analysis & Forecast By Product 2022-2033 (Revenue USD Bn)

Consumables

Instruments

Products

Microarrays

Assay Kits & Reagent

NGS Systems

Disposables

PCR Instruments

Ultrasound Devices

Services

Biochemical Screening Tests

Ultrasound Detection

Cell-free DNA in Material Plasma Tests

Microdeletion Syndrome

Trisomy

Hospitals

Diagnostic Laboratories

