Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market Report 2023-2033: Mergers and Acquisitions Shaping the NIPT Market - llumina, Natera, and Roche Lead the Way

News provided by

Research and Markets

10 Aug, 2023, 10:15 ET

DUBLIN, Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Analysis & Forecast to 2023-2033: Market By Product; By Method; By Application; By End-user; and by Region" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global non-invasive prenatal testing (NIPT) market size was estimated to be USD 14.76 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach at USD 35.18 billion by 2033 with a CAGR of 11.82% during the forecast period 2023-2033.

The market is expanding as a result of factors such as rising demand for early and non-invasive fetal diagnostics, favorable reimbursement policies, and an increase in the number of infants born with chromosomal problems as a result of more late pregnancies. It is also anticipated that the rise in stillbirth instances would present a sizable potential opportunity for early disease diagnosis.

Increase in number of stillbirth cases is predicted to fuel the market growth during the forecast period. For instance, a study published in the National Library of Medicine in April 2023 found that between 0.4 and 0.9% of babies have chromosomal anomalies and that roughly half of these children have an aberrant phenotype.

The third most frequent autosomal trisomy affects approximately 1 in 5000 to 1 in 16000 live births, according to the same source. Thus, with such stillbirths, the demand for testing rises, which is then anticipated to support the growth of the market across all segments throughout the forecast period.

North America region is anticipated to witness the highest revenue share during the forecast period owing to the increasing diagnosis rates, growing awareness among the people, and surge in launch of advanced tests. For instance, in May 2021, Yourgene has introduced IONA Care, a service for non-invasive prenatal testing (NIPT) that enables the assessment of sex chromosome aneuploidies (SCA) and autosomal aneuploidies (AA) in pregnant women.

Additionally, Asia Pacific region is predicted to grow at fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to growing development of healthcare infrastructure, surge in awareness programs, increasing focus on expansion by market players, and surge in mergers & acquisitions by leading market players.

For instance, in July 2022, Genetic Technologies Limited has completed the acquisition of EasyDNA as part of its expansion efforts to offer Carrier Testing and Non-Invasive Prenatal Tests (NIPT) on its websites in Europe. Additionally, the company's Indian team has formed partnerships with stud farms to establish the lineage of horses through equine chain of custody identification.

Company Profiles

  • Genesis Genetics (CooperSurgical; Inc.)
  • Natera Inc
  • Centogene N.V.
  • Illumina Inc
  • Eurofins
  • LifeCodexx GmbH
  • MedGenome Labs Ltd
  • F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd
  • Myriad Women's Health Inc.
  • QIAGEN
  • Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings
  • Progenity Inc
  • Quest Diagnostics Inc.

Scope of the Report

Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market Analysis & Forecast By Product 2022-2033 (Revenue USD Bn)

  • Consumables
  • Instruments
  • Products
  • Microarrays
  • Assay Kits & Reagent
  • NGS Systems
  • Disposables
  • PCR Instruments
  • Ultrasound Devices
  • Services

Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market Analysis & Forecast By Method 2022-2033 (Revenue USD Bn)

  • Biochemical Screening Tests
  • Ultrasound Detection
  • Cell-free DNA in Material Plasma Tests

Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market Analysis & Forecast By Application 2022-2033 (Revenue USD Bn)

  • Microdeletion Syndrome
  • Trisomy

Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market Analysis & Forecast By End-user 2022-2033 (Revenue USD Bn)

  • Hospitals
  • Diagnostic Laboratories

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/c9iho0

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Global Mushroom Markets, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F: Strategic Partnerships, Coupled with the Vegan Food Boom Paves the Way for Growth

$12.9 Billion Autonomous Navigation Markets, 2028: Increasing Adoption in Commercial and Military Applications Fuels Growth with Raytheon, Thales, Northrop Grumman, Safran, and Honeywell Dominating

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.