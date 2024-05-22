Global Non Opioid Pain Treatment Market Size to Worth USD 140.56 Bn By 2031

BURLINGAME, Calif., May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Non Opioid Pain Treatment Market is projected to grow from USD 78.89 billion in 2024, and it is projected to reach USD 140.56 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 8.6% from 2024 to 2031, as per the recent study by Coherent Market Insights. The global non-opioid pain treatment market is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period owing to growing preference for non-addictive pain management therapies and risk of opioid addiction and overdose.

The growth of the global non-opioid pain treatment market is majorly driven by the increasing preference for non-addictive alternatives to opioid painkillers and growing awareness about the risks and side effects associated with opioid medications. Additionally, favorable government initiatives and reimbursement policies for non-opioid therapies are also contributing to the market growth. However, high costs associated with branded non-opioid medications may hinder the market growth.

Global Non Opioid Pain Treatment Market Report Coverage

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2024 $78.89 billion Estimated Value by 2031 $140.56 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 8.6% Historical Data 2019–2023 Forecast Period 2024–2031 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Drug Type, By Indication, By Route of Administration, By Distribution Channel Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Growth Drivers • Rising prevalence of chronic conditions • Increased awareness about opioid epidemic Restraints & Challenges • Side effects of existing drugs • Lack of reimbursement policies

Nutraceuticals are emerging as a popular non-opioid treatment option for pain management. Products containing ingredients like turmeric, ginger, omega-3 fatty acids, and other herbs that have anti-inflammatory and pain-relieving properties are gaining prominence. Likewise, cannabidiol (CBD) products are witnessing high demand for therapeutic uses including pain management. However, CBD remains controversial as a medicine due to legal restrictions in many countries. Another major trend is the adoption of non-drug therapies like acupuncture, massage, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, and spinal manipulation for pain relief with lesser side effects. These complementary and alternative therapies are preferred along with medications to manage chronic pain holistically without relying only on drugs.

The non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs segment is expected to hold the dominant position in the drug type segment during the forecast period. NSAIDs are widely used for the treatment of pain as they provide relief from pain and inflammation. NSAIDs work by blocking the production of prostaglandins, which are chemicals in the body that promote pain and inflammation. Some common NSAIDs include ibuprofen, naproxen and diclofenac.

The musculoskeletal disorder segment is anticipated to be the most lucrative segment by indication during the forecast period. Musculoskeletal disorders are common conditions that affect the human body's movement or musculoskeletal system such as muscles, tendons, ligaments, nerves, discs and blood vessels. Conditions such as back pain, arthritis and injuries are primary causes of musculoskeletal disorders. Non-opioid treatments are widely used to manage pain associated with musculoskeletal disorders.

The tropical route of administration segment is expected to dominate the market by route of administration owing to low cost and easy self-administration of tropical formulations. In this route, drugs are applied to the skin and hair for local or systemic effects. Some commonly used forms include ointments, lotions, creams, gels and patches. The absorption of drugs is relatively fast through the skin and provides direct sensation of pain relief.

The online pharmacies distribution channel segment is projected to witness significant growth over the forecast period owing to the convenience of online platforms for purchase of medications without visiting a pharmacy physically. Online pharmacies provide a wide range of pain medication options with detailed information. They also offer attractive deals and discounts. Increased internet penetration and preference of e-commerce among younger population will support the growth of this segment.

Recent Developments:

In February 2024, Hukma Pharmaceutical PLC declared that COMBOGESIC IV injection would be available in the U.S.

In December 2023, in a mid-stage experiment Vertex Pharmaceutical reported that a non-opioid painkiller effectively reduce pain in diabetic patient with chronic nerve pain, igniting efforts to create a drug without the risk of addiction.

Key Market Takeaways:

The global non-opioid pain treatment market is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period 2024-2031, owing to the growing geriatric population which is more prone to pain conditions like arthritis, and rising awareness about risks associated with opioids.

On the basis of drug type, non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs segment is expected to hold a dominant position, owing to widespread usage of inexpensive NSAIDs like ibuprofen. By indication, musculoskeletal disorder segment will dominate due to high prevalence of conditions like back pain.

Regionally, North America is expected to hold the dominant position over the forecast period due to growing adoption of non-opioid therapies encouraged by regulatory policies.

Key players operating in the market include Pfizer Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and Cipla Inc. among others. These players are involved in various strategic collaborations and new product launches to strengthen their market position.

The global joint pain injections market is estimated to be valued at USD 5.29 Bn in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 9.46 Bn by 2031, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate ( CAGR ) of 8.7% from 2024 to 2031.

