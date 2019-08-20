Global Non-phthalate Plasticizer Industry
NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Non-phthalate Plasticizer market worldwide is projected to grow by US$2.2 Billion, guided by a compounded growth of 7.9%. Staying on top of trends is essential for decision makers to leverage this emerging opportunity. The report addresses this very need and provides the latest scoop on all major market segments. Adipates, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 8.1%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$1.6 Billion by the year 2025, Adipates will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
While global megatrends sweeping through the market influence the primary direction of growth, regional markets are swayed by more granular locally unique business drivers. Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 6.7% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$87.1 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$182.8 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets. In Japan, Adipates will reach a market size of US$93.2 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 11.4% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$600.6 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Aekyung Petrochemical Co. Ltd. (Korea); BASF SE (Germany); DIC Corporation (Japan); Eastman Chemical Company (USA); Emerald Performance Materials LLC (USA); Evonik Industries AG (Germany); ExxonMobil Corporation (USA); Hallstar (USA); Jiangsu Zhengdan Chemical Industry Co., Ltd. (China); Jungbunzlauer Suisse AG (Switzerland); Kao Corporation (Japan); KLJ Group (India); Lanxess AG (Germany); LG Chem (South Korea); Myriant Corporation (USA); Nan Ya Plastics Corporation (Taiwan); Oxea Corporation (USA); Perstorp Holding AB (Sweden); Polynt S.P.A. (Italy); PolyOne Corporation (USA); Synegis (Belgium); UPC Technology Corporation (Taiwan); Velsicol Chemical, LLC. (USA); Vertellus Holdings LLC (USA)
NON-PHTHALATE PLASTICIZER MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, JULY 2019
CONTENTS
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Non-phthalate Plasticizer Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment
Adipates (Type) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning for
2019 & 2025
Trimellitates (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Key Players:
2019 & 2025
Epoxies (Type) Competitor Revenue Share (in %): 2019 & 2025
Benzoates (Type) Market Share Shift by Company: 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
IV. COMPETITION
V. CURATED RESEARCH
