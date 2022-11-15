Global Non-Residential Accommodation Services Market to Reach $569.6 Billion by 2027
Nov 15, 2022, 09:00 ET
NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Non-Residential Accommodation Services estimated at US$518.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$569.6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 1.4% over the period 2020-2027.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $141.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 2.6% CAGR
The Non-Residential Accommodation Services market in the U.S. is estimated at US$141.6 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$103.4 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 2.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.8% and 0.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 0.8% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 46 Featured) -
ACCOR SA
AccorHotels
Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc.
Hyatt Hotels & Resorts
Marriott International, Inc.
MGM Resorts International
Radisson Hotel Group
