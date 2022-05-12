Global Non-Surgical Skin Tightening Market Outlook & Forecast Report 2022-2027 Featuring Key Vendors - Sisram Medical, Bausch Health Companies, Cutera, Cynosure, El.en, Fotona, Merz Pharma, & Lumenis

DUBLIN, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Non-Surgical Skin Tightening Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The non-surgical skin tightening market size was valued at USD 1180.63 million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 1783.02 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.11% during the forecast period.

The heightened demand for non-surgical procedures and the devices used for the therapies are anticipated among the young and beauty-conscious population. Advanced devices used in medical aesthetics procedures and non-surgical skin tightening procedures enable secure and effectual non-invasive lysis of fats under the skin.

The well-established key vendors such as Alma Lasers, Ltd., Solta Medical Inc. (Bausch Health Companies Inc.), Cutera Inc., Cynosure, Inc., and many others are focused on the strategies, expansion, and launches of innovative products in the market.

NON-SURGICAL SKIN TIGHTENING MARKET SEGMENTATION

These adaptable gadgets have been utilized to solve diagnostic and therapeutic issues, and they allow scientists and clinicians to adjust techniques to match specific and unique settings. Lasers enable more complex jobs to be completed. When used properly, it can provide good benefits, prevent post-operative discomfort, the risk of wound infection, the spread of bacteria or some malignancies, reduce the treatment time in some cases, and result in better skin rejuvenation.

35-65 age group consumers have the highest share in the market. This can be attributed to the fact that this the is most working population. They need to keep the physical look on the upfront to be appealing in front of others. Physical appearance also boosts self-confidence and attitude towards living in these folds.

GEOGRAPHICAL OUTLOOK

North America: The companies in North America are planning and making various strategies such as mergers, acquisitions, agreements, and partnerships to sustain market competition. For instance, in May 2020, AbbVie acquired Allergan for the business expansion in terms of product portfolio in medical aesthetics and minimally invasive procedures and giving a vying edge to the other manufacturers in the market.

Europe: This surge in adoption of non-invasive surgeries was due to the advanced devices and the instant results such as reduced laxity, painless procedures, no scars, and many others for non-surgical procedures. Thus, the demand in the non-invasive skin tightening devices market is going to rise further in the forecast period.

APAC: The advanced features and modern technologies in laser energy devices have propelled much in APAC more than Europe and North America owing to the standards maintained in the region in concern with Beauty factors such as smooth, tight, and hairless glowing skin.

KEY GROWTH ENABLERS

Launch of New Technologically Advanced Products

Growing Adoption of Home-Use Aesthetic Devices

Increasing Non-Surgical Body Contouring

Adoption of Aesthetic Procedures in Men

Growing Focus Towards Physical Appearance

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

The vaccinations and the release of the lockdown regained the pace in the market. The population started focusing on their physical appearance and became health conscious. This derived the manufacturers' device sales in the global non-surgical skin tightening market.

The increasing demand for aesthetic procedures in men is seen more frequently nowadays.

Vendors increasing focus on enhancing devices technological to meet the needs due to the recent COVID-19 pandemic is contributing to the current spike in sales of the non-surgical skin tightening devices for the procedures.

VENDOR LANDSCAPE

The key players in the non-surgical skin tightening market are Sisram Medical, Bausch Health Companies Inc, Cutera, Cynosure, En. S.p.A, Fotona d.d.

On October 29, 2019 , Cynosure, has launched StimSure in Europe and the Middle East . This is a non-invasive electromagnetic technology for toning the muscle in the abdomen, buttocks, and thighs.

, Cynosure, has launched StimSure in and the . This is a non-invasive electromagnetic technology for toning the muscle in the abdomen, buttocks, and thighs. On March 21, 2018 , Zensar acquired Cynosure Inc. to enable Zensar to have an insurance segment that will increase the position of the Company to grow faster in the fast-growing Insurance software market.

Key Vendors

Sisram Medical

Bausch Health Companies

Cutera

Cynosure

El.en

Fotona d.d

Merz Pharma

Lumenis

Other Prominent Vendors

Venus Concept Canada

Meyer-Haake

Aesthetics Biomedical

Asclepion Laser Technologies Gmbh

BISON MEDICAL

BTL Aesthetics

ENDYMED

F Care Systems

Lutronic

Lynton Lasers

Sciton

ThermiGen

Brera Medical Technologies Srl

GSD - Global Skin Dermatologist

Cartessa Aesthetics

