Global Non-Thermal Pasteurization Market (2020 to 2026) - Government Investment in Food Processing Machinery & Equipment Presents Opportunities
Feb 12, 2021, 11:45 ET
DUBLIN, Feb. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Non-Thermal Pasteurization Market by Technique (HPP, PEF, MVH, Irradiation, Ultrasonic, Others), Form (Solid, Liquid), Application, and Region - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global non-thermal pasteurization market is estimated at USD 1.3 billion in 2020 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 19.8%, to reach USD 3.9 billion by 2026.
Non-thermal pasteurization technologies have been proven to reduce food processing time and energy consumption as compared to traditional thermal technologies. This factor, leading to process optimization, is fuelling innovations in the market. Another factor that has fuelled the growth in R&D activities for technology development in non-thermal pasteurization is the growing trend of the adoption of novel food processing technologies for the retention of food nutrients and sensory attributes.
The HPP segment for non-thermal pasteurization is estimated to account for the largest share in 2020
Based on technique, the HPP segment is estimated to account for the largest share in the non-thermal pasteurization market in 2020. HPP is a widely used technology in non-thermal pasteurization of food. It preserves the freshness of food products as well as aids in extending their shelf life. HPP ensures efficient processes for microbial inactivation and food preservation. This helps to extend the shelf life of food products. Hence, rising acceptance among food product manufacturers and high market penetration have enabled HPP to have the largest market share.
The food segment for non-thermal pasteurization is estimated to account for the largest share in 2020 due to the rising application of HPP in meat products, vegetables, cheese, and ready-to-eat meals
Based on application, the food segment is estimated to account for the largest share in the non-thermal pasteurization market in 2020. The food industry widely uses non-thermal pasteurization for the preservation of meat, seafood, fruits, and vegetable products as well as other packaged food products. Technologies such as HPP equipment are used to process a wide range of fruits and vegetables that include oranges, mandarins, and broccoli. Thus, the increasing food production globally has also raised the concern of its preservation to sustain in the market for a longer period of time. These factors have increased the acceptance of non-thermal pasteurization in the food industry.
High growth is expected in the North America non-thermal pasteurization market
North America is projected to be the fastest-growing market for the period considered for this study, due to the rising disposable income, changing busy lifestyle of consumers, and rising health awareness. Non-thermal pasteurization is increasing its market share more rapidly in North America due to the demand for extended, safe, refrigerated shelf life; and favorable food preservation legislation. Food safety authorities have approved several non-thermal pasteurization technologies due to their efficiency and minimum effect on the products' nutritional and textural characteristics. The market for non-thermally pasteurized food & beverage products in North America is also being driven by the demand for health and wellness products.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Brief Overview of the Non-Thermal Pasteurization Market
4.2 Non-Thermal Pasteurization Market, by Region
4.3 Non-Thermal Pasteurization Market, by Technique
4.4 Non-Thermal Pasteurization Market, by Application
4.5 Non-Thermal Pasteurization Market, by Form
4.6 North America: Non-Thermal Pasteurization Market, by Application & Country
4.7 Non-Thermal Pasteurization Market: Key Subregional Markets
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Increase in Consumption of Convenience Foods
5.2.1.2 Increase in Demand for Meat, Poultry, and Dairy Products
5.2.1.3 Process Optimization by Non-Thermal Technologies Resulting in Greater Efficiency During Pasteurization
5.2.1.4 Rise in Demand for Innovative Food & Beverage Products due to Changing Consumer Trends
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 High Capital Investment
5.2.2.2 Growth in Demand for Organic and Fresh Food Products
5.2.2.3 Misconception Leading to Additional Regulatory Steps for Labeling Irradiated Food
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Government Investment in Food Processing Machinery & Equipment
5.2.3.2 Growth in the Usage of High-Pressure Processing (HPP) Toll Processors
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Conventional Technology Preferred by Established Players
5.2.4.2 High Initial Investment and Recurring Cost
5.3 YC-YCC Shift
5.4 Value Chain Analysis
5.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.6 Market Ecosystem
5.7 Pricing Analysis
5.8 Trade Analysis
5.9 Patent Analysis
6 Regulations
6.1 Regulations of the Non-Thermal Pasteurization Market
6.1.1 European Union
6.1.2 North America (US and Canada)
6.1.2.1 USFDA - US Food and Drug Administration Inspection Guide
6.1.2.2 Canada
6.1.3 Asia-Pacific (Japan and China)
7 Case Study Analysis
7.1 Case Studies on the Top Industry Innovations and Best Practices
7.1.1 Increase in Clean Label Trend
7.1.2 Plant-Based Food are Gaining Traction in the Food & Beverage Industry
7.1.3 Low-Fat Snacks with PEF Technology
8 Non-Thermal Pasteurization Market, by Technique
8.1 Introduction
8.2 COVID-19 Impact on the Non-Thermal Pasteurization Market, by Technique
8.2.1 Optimistic Scenario
8.2.2 Realistic Scenario
8.2.3 Pessimistic Scenario
8.3 High-Pressure Processing (HPP)
8.3.1 High-Pressure Processing Market, Orientation Type
8.3.1.1 with the Increase in Advances in the Technology, Opportunities for Horizontal HPP Equipment Grow
8.3.2 High-Pressure Processing Market, Vessel Volume
8.3.2.1 with Advances and Innovations in HPP Technology, the Vessel Volume of Equipment is Increasing
8.4 Pulse Electric Field (PEF)
8.4.1 The Manufacturers of Large Capacity PEF Equipment are Focusing on Penetrating the Market
8.5 Microwave Volumetric Heating (MVH)
8.5.1 The Microwave Volumetric Heating of Foods Has Gained Scientific and Consumer Interest
8.6 Ultrasonic
8.6.1 Demand for Non-Contact Food Processing Systems Drives the Market for Ultrasonic Food Processing
8.7 Irradiation
8.7.1 Gamma Radiations or X-Rays are Widely Used for the Microbial Inactivation by Using Food Irradiation
8.8 Other Techniques
9 Non-Thermal Pasteurization Market, by Application
9.1 Introduction
9.2 COVID-19 Impact on Non-Thermal Pasteurization Market, by Application
9.2.1 Optimistic Scenario
9.2.2 Realistic Scenario
9.2.3 Pessimistic Scenario
9.3 Food
9.3.1 Meat, Poultry, and Seafood
9.3.1.1 Growth in Demand for Minimum Processing of Meat Products while Retaining High-Quality and Freshness
9.3.2 Fruits & Vegetables
9.3.2.1 Rise in Demand for Safe and Minimally Processed Foods with High-Quality
9.3.3 Dairy Products
9.3.3.1 Rise in Demand for Nutritional Foods Encouraged an Alternative Process for Producing Safer Foods at Low Expenses
9.3.4 Ready Meals
9.3.4.1 The Ready Meals Market is Driven by Busy Lifestyles and the Growing Geriatric Population
9.4 Beverages
9.4.1 Alcoholic
9.4.1.1 Beer
9.4.1.2 Wine
9.4.1.3 Other Alcoholic Beverages
9.4.2 Non-Alcoholic
9.4.2.1 Juices
9.4.2.2 Carbonated Drinks
9.4.2.2.1 High-Pressure Processing, Ultrasound, Cold Plasma are Used by Soft Drink Manufacturers for Non-Thermal Pasteurization
9.4.2.3 Other Non-Alcoholic Beverage Applications
9.5 Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics
9.5.1 a Gradual Growth in the Use of Novel Technologies in Pharmaceuticals and Cosmetics Industry is Expected Globally
10 Non-Thermal Pasteurization Market, by Form
10.1 Introduction
10.2 COVID-19 Impact on the Non-Thermal Pasteurization Market, by Form
10.2.1 Optimistic Scenario
10.2.2 Realistic Scenario
10.2.3 Pessimistic Scenario
10.3 Solid Form
10.3.1 HPP is a Major Commercial Technology That is Well-Suitable for Solid Products
10.4 Liquid Form
10.4.1 HPP is Majorly Considered for the Processing of Liquid Products
11 Non-Thermal Pasteurization Market, by Region
11.1 Introduction
11.2 North America
11.3 Europe
11.4 Asia-Pacific
11.5 South America
11.6 Rest of the World
12 Competitive Landscape
12.1 Overview
12.2 Market Share of Key Players, 2019
12.3 Competitive Scenario
12.3.1 New Product Launches
12.3.2 Expansions & Investments
12.3.3 Mergers & Acquisitions
12.3.4 Agreements & Partnerships
13 Company Microquadrants and Company Profiles
13.1 Competitive Leadership Mapping
13.1.1 Stars
13.1.2 Emerging Leaders
13.1.3 Pervasive Players
13.1.4 Emerging Companies
13.2 Start-Up Microquadrants
13.2.1 Progressive Companies
13.2.2 Responsive Companies
13.2.3 Dynamic Companies
13.2.4 Starting Blocks
13.3 Major Players
13.3.1 Hiperbaric
13.3.2 JBT
13.3.3 Thyssenkrupp AG
13.3.4 Kobe Steel, Ltd
13.3.5 Bosch
13.3.6 Chic Freshertech
13.3.7 Nordion
13.3.8 Multivac
13.3.9 Stansted Fluid Power Products Ltd
13.3.10 Dukane
13.4 Start-Up/SME Players
13.4.1 Elea Technology
13.4.2 Pulsemaster
13.4.3 Symbios Technologies
13.4.4 Gray*Star
13.4.5 Universal Pure
13.4.6 American Pasteurization Company
13.4.7 Nexthpp
13.4.8 Baotou Kefa High Pressure Technology Co., Ltd
13.4.9 Harwood Engineering Company, Inc.
13.4.10 Exdin Solutions
14 Adjacent & Related Markets
14.1 Introduction
14.2 Limitations
14.3 Food Stabilizers Market
14.3.1 Market Definition
14.3.2 Market Overview
14.4 Food Stabilizers Market, by Application
14.5 Dairy & Dairy Products
14.5.1 Dairy & Dairy Products Application Dominated the Food Stabilizers Market in 2017
14.6 Confectionery Products
14.6.1 Food Stabilizers Improve Nutritional Value, Consistency, Texture, Shape, Flavor, and Gelation of Confectionery Products
14.7 Convenience Foods
14.7.1 Europe Dominates the Connivance Foods Segment of Food Stabilizers Market
14.8 Bakery Products
14.8.1 Food Stabilizers Improve the Quality and Provide Desired Texture to the Bakery Products
14.9 Meat & Poultry Products
14.9.1 Asia-Pacific to Drive Food Stabilizers Market with Application in Meat & Poultry Products
14.1 Beverages
14.10.1 Increasing Demand for Sports Drinks and Energy Drinks Has Increased in the Market, Which, in Turn, Has Increased the Demand for Stabilizers Used in Beverages
14.11 Sauces & Dressings
14.11.1 Europe Dominates the Food Stabilizers Market with the Applications in Sauces & Dressings
14.12 Others
14.12.1 Stabilizers Help to Improve Nutritional Value of Products
14.12.2 North America
14.12.3 Europe
14.12.4 Asia-Pacific
14.12.5 Rest of the World
15 Appendix
15.1 Knowledge Store: The Subscription Portal
15.2 Available Customizations
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ryuax4
