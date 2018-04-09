Global Non-Woven Fabrics Market Report 2017-2022 - Increase in Importance of Geotextiles & Proliferation of New Technologies

The research projects that the non-woven fabrics market size is projected to grow from USD 24.26 Billion in 2017 to USD 34.85 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 7.51%.

The non-woven fabrics market is witnessing considerable growth due to the growth of modern healthcare in developing markets and rise in awareness of environmentally friendly fabrics. This market has immense opportunities due to increase in the importance of geotextiles and proliferation of new technologies. In addition, regulatory frameworks are promoting the usage of non-woven fabrics. Factors such as volatility in the price of raw materials and complexity of the supply chain are the major challenges faced by the non-woven fabric market.



On the basis of technology, non-woven fabrics considered for the study include spunmelt, dry-laid, wet-laid, and others which include binder resins, additives, and other polymers & fibers. Spunmelt technology is the most widely used for non-woven fabrics. However, the dry-laid segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2017 to 2022. Dry-laid non-woven fabrics find wide application in wipes, personal care, and packaging markets. The growth in these industries can be attributed to the rise in disposable income levels and rapid urbanization will drive the dry-laid non-woven fabrics market.



The non-woven fabrics market, by application is segmented into hygiene, wipes, construction, upholstery, filtration, automotive, and others (medical, geotextiles, agriculture & landscape, industrial/military, office & stationery, leisure, and shoes & leather). Baby diapers, sanitary napkins, adult incontinence products, training pants, and lens tissues are the key application areas of non-woven fabrics in the hygiene segment. Non-woven fabrics are affordable alternatives to traditional fabrics as they can be disposed of after each use. Hence, there is a high demand for these fabrics in the hygiene segment.



In 2016, the Asia Pacific region accounted for largest share of the global non-woven fabrics market. Countries covered in this region include China, India, Japan, Australia, Korea, along with the Rest of Asia Pacific region. China is estimated to be the key market in the region, followed by Japan, India, Korea, and Australia. Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing in the non-woven fabrics market, in terms of value and volume, followed by the Middle East & Africa, North America, and Europe. Higher domestic demand, along with the availability of low-cost labor, makes this region the most attractive market with non-woven fabric producers. Players are focusing on this region to gain a larger market share and increase profitability. According to the Population Reference Bureau, China, India, and other emerging Asia Pacific countries collectively exceeded a population of 4 billion in 2015, which is expected to become an increasingly important driver for global consumption over the next two decades.

The global non-woven fabrics market is dominated by players such DuPont (US), Kimberly- Clarke (US), Berry Global Group (US), Ahlstrom-Munksj (Sweden) Freudenberg (Germany), Suominen (Finland), Johns Manville (US), Fitesa (US), and TWE Group (Germany). Other players include Toray Industries (Japan), Avgol industries (Israel), Asahi Kasei (Japan), Fiberweb (India), Umzamo Nonwovens (South Africa), Sunshine Nonwoven Fabric (China), Autotech Nonwovens (India), Hollingsworth & Vose (US), Milliken & Company (US), Pegas Nonwovens (Luxembourg), Fibertex Nonwovens (Denmark), Cygnus Group (India), HydroWEB (Germany), US Felt Company (US), and Bayteks Tekstil (Turkey). These players adopted various strategies such as new product launches, expansions & investments, joint ventures, and mergers & acquisitions to increase their share in the non-woven fabrics market.

Market Dynamics



Drivers

Growth of Modern Healthcare in Developing Markets

Rise in the Birth Rate in Emerging Economies and Increase in Geriatric Population in Western Countries

Growth in Awareness About Environment-Friendly Fabrics and Regulatory Framework Promoting the Use of Non-Woven Fabrics

Restraint

Availability of Raw Materials

Opportunities

Increase in Importance of Geotextiles

Proliferation of New Technologies

Rise in Standards of Living

Challenges

Volatility in the Prices of Raw Materials

Concerns About Balancing Performance and Cost Among Small Manufacturers

Complexity of the Supply Chain

Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Regional Scope

1.3.2 Periodization Considered

1.4 Currency Considered

1.5 Unit Considered

1.6 Stakeholders



2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.1.1 Key Data From Secondary Sources

2.1.2 Primary Data

2.1.2.1 Key Data From Primary Sources

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.3 Data Triangulation

2.4 Research Assumptions

2.5 Research Limitations



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Developing Economies to Register High Growth, in Terms of Demand, for Non-Woven Fabrics

4.2 Non-Woven Fabrics Market, By Technology

4.3 Non-Woven Fabrics Market, By Material

4.4 Non-Woven Fabrics Market, By Function

4.5 Asia Pacific: Non-Woven Fabrics Market, By End Use & Country

4.6 Non-Woven Fabrics Market: Regional Snapshot



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.2 Restraint

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.4 Challenges

5.3 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints



6 Industry Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Value Chain

6.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

6.3.2 Threats of Substitutes

6.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

6.3.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers

6.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

6.4 Macroeconomic Overview

6.4.1 Rise in Population

6.4.2 Increase in the Middle-Class Population, 2009-2030

6.4.3 Development of Economy, GDP (Purchasing Power Parity), 2015

6.4.4 Increasing Spending on Healthcare



7 Non-Woven Fabrics Market, By Technology

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Dry-Laid

7.3 Spunmelt

7.4 Wet-Laid

7.5 Others



8 Non-Woven Fabrics Market, By Material

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Polypropylene (PP)

8.3 Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

8.4 Polyethylene (PE)

8.5 Rayon

8.6 Wood Pulp

8.7 Bi-Component (BICO)

8.8 Others



9 Non-Woven Fabrics Market, By Function

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Disposable

9.3 Non-Disposable



10 Non-Woven Fabrics Market, By Application

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Hygiene

10.3 Construction

10.4 Wipes

10.5 Upholstery

10.6 Filtration

10.7 Automotive

10.8 Others

11 Non-Woven Fabrics Market, By Region

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.2.1 North America: Non-Woven Fabrics Market, By Country

11.2.2 North America: Non-Woven Fabrics Market, By Technology

11.2.3 North America: Non-Woven Fabrics Market, By Application

11.2.4 US

11.2.4.1 US: Non-Woven Fabrics Market, By Technology

11.2.4.2 US: Non-Woven Fabrics Market, By Application

11.2.5 Canada

11.2.5.1 Canada: Non-Woven Fabrics Market, By Technology

11.2.5.2 Canada: Non-Woven Fabrics Market, By Application

11.2.6 Mexico

11.2.6.1 Mexico: Non-Woven Fabrics Market, By Technology

11.2.6.2 Mexico: Non-Woven Fabrics Market, By Application

11.3 Europe

11.3.1 Europe: Non-Woven Fabrics Market, By Country

11.3.2 Europe: Non-Woven Fabrics Market, By Technology

11.3.3 Europe: Non-Woven Fabrics Market, By Application

11.3.4 Germany

11.3.4.1 Germany: Non-Woven Fabrics Market, By Technology

11.3.4.2 Germany: Non-Woven Fabrics Market, By Application

11.3.5 Italy

11.3.5.1 Italy: Non-Woven Fabrics Market, By Technology

11.3.5.2 Italy: Non-Woven Fabrics Market, By Application

11.3.6 France

11.3.6.1 France: Non-Woven Fabrics Market, By Technology

11.3.6.2 France: Non-Woven Fabrics Market, By Application

11.3.7 Spain

11.3.7.1 Spain: Non-Woven Fabrics Market, By Technology

11.3.7.2 Spain: Non-Woven Fabrics Market, By Application

11.3.8 Rest of Europe

11.3.8.1 Rest of Europe: Non-Woven Fabrics Market, By Technology

11.3.8.2 Rest of Europe: Non-Woven Fabrics Market, By Application

11.4 Asia Pacific

11.4.1 Asia Pacific: Non-Woven Fabrics Market, By Country

11.4.2 Asia Pacific: Non-Woven Fabrics Market, By Technology

11.4.3 Asia Pacific: Non-Woven Fabrics Market, By Applications

11.4.4 China

11.4.4.1 China: Non-Woven Fabrics Market, By Technology

11.4.4.2 China: Non-Woven Fabrics Market, By Application

11.4.5 India

11.4.5.1 India: Non-Woven Fabrics Market, By Technology

11.4.5.2 India: Non-Woven Fabrics Market, By Application

11.4.6 Japan

11.4.6.1 Japan: Non-Woven Fabrics Market, By Technology

11.4.6.2 Japan: Non-Woven Fabrics Market, By Application

11.4.7 Korea

11.4.7.1 Korea: Non-Woven Fabrics Market, By Technology

11.4.7.2 Korea: Non-Woven Fabrics Market, By Application

11.4.8 Australia

11.4.8.1 Australia: Non-Woven Fabrics Market, By Technology

11.4.8.2 Australia: Non-Woven Fabrics Market, By Application

11.4.9 Rest of Asia Pacific

11.4.9.1 Rest of Asia Pacific: Non-Woven Fabrics Market, By Technology

11.4.9.2 Rest of Asia Pacific: Non-Woven Fabrics Market, By Application

11.5 Middle East & Africa

11.5.1 Middle East & Africa: Non-Woven Fabrics Market, By Country

11.5.2 Middle East & Africa: Non-Woven Fabrics Market, By Technology

11.5.3 Middle East & Africa: Non-Woven Fabrics Market, By Application

11.5.4 Saudi Arabia

11.5.4.1 Saudi Arabia: Non-Woven Fabrics Market, By Technology

11.5.4.2 Saudi Arabia: Non-Woven Fabrics Market, By Application

11.5.5 UAE

11.5.5.1 UAE: Non-Woven Fabrics Market, By Technology

11.5.5.2 UAE: Non-Woven Fabrics Market, By Application

11.5.6 South Africa

11.5.6.1 South Africa: Non-Woven Fabrics Market, By Technology

11.5.6.2 South Africa: Non-Woven Fabrics Market, By Application

11.5.7 Turkey

11.5.7.1 Turkey: Non-Woven Fabrics Market, By Technology

11.5.7.2 Turkey: Non-Woven Fabrics Market, By Application

11.5.8 Rest of Middle East & Africa

11.5.8.1 Rest of Middle East & Africa: Non-Woven Fabrics Market, By Technology

11.5.8.2 Rest of Middle East & Africa: Non-Woven Fabrics Market, By Application

11.6 South America

11.6.1 South America: Non-Woven Fabrics Market, By Country

11.6.2 South America: Non-Woven Fabrics Market, By Technology

11.6.3 South America: Non-Woven Fabrics Market, By Application

11.6.4 Brazil

11.6.4.1 Brazil: Non-Woven Fabrics Market, By Technology

11.6.4.2 Brazil: Non-Woven Fabrics Market, By Application

11.6.5 Argentina

11.6.5.1 Argentina: Non-Woven Fabrics Market, By Technology

11.6.5.2 Argentina: Non-Woven Fabrics Market, By Application

11.6.6 Rest of South America

11.6.6.1 Rest of South America: Non-Woven Fabrics Market, By Technology

11.6.6.2 Rest of South America: Non-Woven Fabrics Market, By Application



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Market Ranking of Key Players



13 Company Profiles

13.1 E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company

13.2 Kimberly-Clarke Corporation

13.3 Berry Global Group

13.4 Ahlstrom-Munksj

13.5 Freudenberg

13.6 P. H. Glatfelter Company

13.7 Suominen Corporation

13.8 Johns Manville

13.9 Fitesa

13.10 TWE Group

13.11 Other Key Manufacturers

13.11.1 Toray Industries, Inc.

13.11.2 Avgol Industries Ltd

13.11.3 Asahi Kasei Corporation

13.11.4 Fiberweb (India) Ltd

13.11.5 Umzamo Nonwovens (Pty) Ltd

13.11.6 Sunshine Nonwoven Fabric Co., Ltd

13.11.7 Autotech Nonwovens Pvt Ltd.

13.11.8 Hollingsworth & Vose

13.11.9 Pegas Nonwovens Sa

13.11.10 Fibertex Nonwovens A/S

13.11.11 Cygnus Group

13.11.12 Hydroweb GmbH

13.11.13 US Felt Company, Inc

13.11.14 Bayteks Tekstil San. Ve Tic. A.

13.11.15 Kt Exports (India) Pvt. Ltd



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/fd7xh4/global_nonwoven?w=5

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-non-woven-fabrics-market-report-2017-2022---increase-in-importance-of-geotextiles--proliferation-of-new-technologies-300626241.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

