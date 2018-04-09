Global Non-Woven Fabrics Market Report 2017-2022 - Increase in Importance of Geotextiles & Proliferation of New Technologies

DUBLIN, April 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Non-woven Fabrics Market by Technology (Dry-Laid, Spunmelt, Wet-Laid), Material (PP, PET, PE, Rayon, Wood Pulp, BICO), Application (Hygiene, Construction, Wipes, Upholstery, Filtration, Automotive), Function, and Region - Forecast to 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The research projects that the non-woven fabrics market size is projected to grow from USD 24.26 Billion in 2017 to USD 34.85 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 7.51%.
The non-woven fabrics market is witnessing considerable growth due to the growth of modern healthcare in developing markets and rise in awareness of environmentally friendly fabrics. This market has immense opportunities due to increase in the importance of geotextiles and proliferation of new technologies. In addition, regulatory frameworks are promoting the usage of non-woven fabrics. Factors such as volatility in the price of raw materials and complexity of the supply chain are the major challenges faced by the non-woven fabric market.
On the basis of technology, non-woven fabrics considered for the study include spunmelt, dry-laid, wet-laid, and others which include binder resins, additives, and other polymers & fibers. Spunmelt technology is the most widely used for non-woven fabrics. However, the dry-laid segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2017 to 2022. Dry-laid non-woven fabrics find wide application in wipes, personal care, and packaging markets. The growth in these industries can be attributed to the rise in disposable income levels and rapid urbanization will drive the dry-laid non-woven fabrics market.
The non-woven fabrics market, by application is segmented into hygiene, wipes, construction, upholstery, filtration, automotive, and others (medical, geotextiles, agriculture & landscape, industrial/military, office & stationery, leisure, and shoes & leather). Baby diapers, sanitary napkins, adult incontinence products, training pants, and lens tissues are the key application areas of non-woven fabrics in the hygiene segment. Non-woven fabrics are affordable alternatives to traditional fabrics as they can be disposed of after each use. Hence, there is a high demand for these fabrics in the hygiene segment.
In 2016, the Asia Pacific region accounted for largest share of the global non-woven fabrics market. Countries covered in this region include China, India, Japan, Australia, Korea, along with the Rest of Asia Pacific region. China is estimated to be the key market in the region, followed by Japan, India, Korea, and Australia. Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing in the non-woven fabrics market, in terms of value and volume, followed by the Middle East & Africa, North America, and Europe. Higher domestic demand, along with the availability of low-cost labor, makes this region the most attractive market with non-woven fabric producers. Players are focusing on this region to gain a larger market share and increase profitability. According to the Population Reference Bureau, China, India, and other emerging Asia Pacific countries collectively exceeded a population of 4 billion in 2015, which is expected to become an increasingly important driver for global consumption over the next two decades.
The global non-woven fabrics market is dominated by players such DuPont (US), Kimberly- Clarke (US), Berry Global Group (US), Ahlstrom-Munksj (Sweden) Freudenberg (Germany), Suominen (Finland), Johns Manville (US), Fitesa (US), and TWE Group (Germany). Other players include Toray Industries (Japan), Avgol industries (Israel), Asahi Kasei (Japan), Fiberweb (India), Umzamo Nonwovens (South Africa), Sunshine Nonwoven Fabric (China), Autotech Nonwovens (India), Hollingsworth & Vose (US), Milliken & Company (US), Pegas Nonwovens (Luxembourg), Fibertex Nonwovens (Denmark), Cygnus Group (India), HydroWEB (Germany), US Felt Company (US), and Bayteks Tekstil (Turkey). These players adopted various strategies such as new product launches, expansions & investments, joint ventures, and mergers & acquisitions to increase their share in the non-woven fabrics market.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Growth of Modern Healthcare in Developing Markets
- Rise in the Birth Rate in Emerging Economies and Increase in Geriatric Population in Western Countries
- Growth in Awareness About Environment-Friendly Fabrics and Regulatory Framework Promoting the Use of Non-Woven Fabrics
Restraint
- Availability of Raw Materials
Opportunities
- Increase in Importance of Geotextiles
- Proliferation of New Technologies
- Rise in Standards of Living
Challenges
- Volatility in the Prices of Raw Materials
- Concerns About Balancing Performance and Cost Among Small Manufacturers
- Complexity of the Supply Chain
12 Competitive Landscape
12.1 Market Ranking of Key Players
13 Company Profiles
13.1 E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company
13.2 Kimberly-Clarke Corporation
13.3 Berry Global Group
13.4 Ahlstrom-Munksj
13.5 Freudenberg
13.6 P. H. Glatfelter Company
13.7 Suominen Corporation
13.8 Johns Manville
13.9 Fitesa
13.10 TWE Group
13.11 Other Key Manufacturers
13.11.1 Toray Industries, Inc.
13.11.2 Avgol Industries Ltd
13.11.3 Asahi Kasei Corporation
13.11.4 Fiberweb (India) Ltd
13.11.5 Umzamo Nonwovens (Pty) Ltd
13.11.6 Sunshine Nonwoven Fabric Co., Ltd
13.11.7 Autotech Nonwovens Pvt Ltd.
13.11.8 Hollingsworth & Vose
13.11.9 Pegas Nonwovens Sa
13.11.10 Fibertex Nonwovens A/S
13.11.11 Cygnus Group
13.11.12 Hydroweb GmbH
13.11.13 US Felt Company, Inc
13.11.14 Bayteks Tekstil San. Ve Tic. A.
13.11.15 Kt Exports (India) Pvt. Ltd
Share this article