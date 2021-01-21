Global Non-woven Industrial Membrane Market Report 2020-2027: Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and Recommendations

DUBLIN, Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Non-woven Industrial Membrane - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Non-woven Industrial Membrane market accounted for $1,167.90 million in 2019 and is expected to reach $2,129.89 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period.



Some of the key factors propelling market growth include an increasing use in filtration applications, the growing adoption of non-woven fabric products, increasing importance of water and wastewater treatment, and rapid industrialization. However, availability of raw materials and high energy costs are hindering market growth.



Nonwoven membranes are broadly defined as web structures or sheets bonded together by entangling fibers or filaments mechanically, chemically, or thermally. Nonwoven industrial membranes are used widely in the biopharmaceutical industry, as their intermediates and products are prone to degradation due to chemical treatment and heat. Harvesting of cells and recuperation of biomass is a key step in the process of fermentation during the manufacture of products such as antibiotics. Filtration improves production and reduces operator's workload and maintenance costs. Membranes are also a standard part of production lines for enzymes.



By application, the water & wastewater treatment segment is accounted for the most significant demand for nonwoven - industrial membranes during the forecast period. The implementation of legislation to achieve improved treatment standards and water resource scarcity has created demand for membranes for saline or wastewater treatment. The growing demand for clean water, environmental concerns, and stringent government regulations for water quality led to an increased consumption of membranes in municipal and industrial water & wastewater treatment plants.



On the basis of geography, the discrete diodes market in Asia Pacific is expected to have considerable growth during the forecast period, owing to the growing population in these countries presents a huge customer base which is resulting in the growth of end-use sectors like water & wastewater treatment, food & beverages, and pharmaceuticals. Countries such as India and China are expected to post high growth in the nonwoven - industrial membranes market due to the increasing developmental activities and rapid economic expansion.



Some of the key players in Non-woven - Industrial Membrane Market include Freudenberg Group, 3M Company, Bondex, Inc., Great Lakes Filters, Asahi Kasei Corporation, Exxonmobil, Ahlstrom-Munksjo, Berry Global Inc., Hydroweb GmbH, Autotech Nonwovens Pvt. Ltd., Toray Industries Inc., Lydall, Inc., Fibertex Nonwovens A/S, Hollingsworth & Vose, Dupont, and Johns Manville.



What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2018, 2019, 2020, 2024 and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Application Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Impact of Covid-19



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Non-woven - Industrial Membrane Market, By Module Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Tubular Membranes

5.3 Plate & Frame (PF)

5.4 Spiral Wound Membranes

5.5 Hollow Fiber Membranes



6 Global Non-woven - Industrial Membrane Market, By Application

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Chemical & Biochemical

6.3 Industrial Gas Processing

6.4 Food & Beverage Processing

6.5 Water & Wastewater Treatment

6.6 Pharmaceutical & Medical

6.7 Automotive

6.8 Other Applications

6.8.1 Paints & Adhesives

6.8.2 Mining & Metal Processing



7 Global Non-woven - Industrial Membrane Market, By Filtration Media

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Aramid

7.3 Rayon

7.4 Polyester

7.5 Polypropylene

7.6 Viscose

7.7 Nylon

7.8 Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS)



8 Global Non-woven - Industrial Membrane Market, By Geography

8.1 Introduction

8.2 North America

8.2.1 US

8.2.2 Canada

8.2.3 Mexico

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 Germany

8.3.2 UK

8.3.3 Italy

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 Spain

8.3.6 Rest of Europe

8.4 Asia Pacific

8.4.1 Japan

8.4.2 China

8.4.3 India

8.4.4 Australia

8.4.5 New Zealand

8.4.6 South Korea

8.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

8.5 South America

8.5.1 Argentina

8.5.2 Brazil

8.5.3 Chile

8.5.4 Rest of South America

8.6 Middle East & Africa

8.6.1 Saudi Arabia

8.6.2 UAE

8.6.3 Qatar

8.6.4 South Africa

8.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



9 Key Developments

9.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

9.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

9.3 New Product Launch

9.4 Expansions

9.5 Other Key Strategies



10 Company Profiling

10.1 Freudenberg Group

10.2 3M Company

10.3 Bondex, Inc.

10.4 Great Lakes Filters

10.5 Asahi Kasei Corporation

10.6 Exxonmobil

10.7 Ahlstrom-Munksjo

10.8 Berry Global Inc.

10.9 Hydroweb GmbH

10.10 Autotech Nonwovens Pvt. Ltd.

10.11 Toray Industries Inc.

10.12 Lydall, Inc.

10.13 Fibertex Nonwovens A/S

10.14 Hollingsworth & Vose

10.15 Dupont

10.16 Johns Manville



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qbyt0r

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

