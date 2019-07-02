Global Non-Woven Textiles for Composites Market 2013-2018 & 2019-2024 - Non-Crimp Textiles Expected to Witness the Highest Growth Rate

DUBLIN, July 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Non-Woven Textile for Composites Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The non-woven textile for composites market is expected to reach $3.4 billion by 2024 with a CAGR of 5% from 2019 to 2024.

The future of the non-woven textile market for composite applications looks promising with opportunities in the wind energy, transportation, marine, construction, and aerospace & defense industries. The major drivers for this market are increasing use of composites in different end use industries and performance benefits of non-woven textiles as it offers better drapablity and delamination in composite structures.



An emerging trend, which has a direct impact on the dynamics of the non-woven textile for composites industry, includes the development of defect control technology in textile production.



The report forecasts that, non-crimp textile will remain the largest segment and it is also expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to the increasing use in wind energy, transportation, and aerospace industries.



Within the non-woven textile market, wind energy will remain the largest end use industry by both value and volume. Aerospace & Defense is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period due to the increasing demand for lightweight materials and replacement of woven textiles.



Europe will remain the largest region by value and volume due to the presence of major composite component manufacturers for wind energy and transportation. ROW is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the growth of end use industries.

Scope

Market size estimates: Global non-woven textile for composites market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and volume (Kilotons) shipment.

Global non-woven textile for composites market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and volume (Kilotons) shipment. Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by end use and use industry.

Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by end use and use industry. Segmentation analysis: Global non-woven textile for composites market size by end use industry, product type, material type in terms of value and volume shipment.

Global non-woven textile for composites market size by end use industry, product type, material type in terms of value and volume shipment. Regional analysis: Global non-woven textile for composites market breakdown by key regions such as North America , Europe , and Asia & Rest of World.

Global non-woven textile for composites market breakdown by key regions such as , , and & Rest of World. Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions of non-woven textile for composites in the global non-woven textile for composites market.

Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions of non-woven textile for composites in the global non-woven textile for composites market. Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of non-woven textile for composites in the global non-woven textile for composites market.

This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of non-woven textile for composites in the global non-woven textile for composites market. Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

Companies Mentioned



FlexForm

Hexcel Corporation

Jushi Group

Owens Corning

SGL Group

Saertex

Scott & Fyfe

Selcom

Sigmatex

Toho Tenax

Toray Industries

Vectorply

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Market Background and Classifications

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast

3.2: Global Non-Woven Textile for Composites Market Trends and Forecast

3.3: Global Non-Woven Textile for Composites Market by End Use Industry

3.3.1: Transportation

3.3.2: Marine

3.3.3: Wind Energy

3.3.4: Aerospace and Defense

3.3.5: Construction

3.3.6: Other Industries

3.4: Global Non-Woven Textile for Composites Market by Material Type

3.4.1: Carbon Fiber Non-Woven Textiles

3.4.2: Glass Fiber Non-Woven Textiles

3.4.3: Natural and Other Fibers in Non-Woven Textiles

3.5: Global Non-Woven Textile for Composites Market by Product Type

3.5.1: Non-Crimp

3.5.2: CSM/CFM



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region

4.1: Global Non-Woven Textile for Composites Market by Region

4.2: North American Non-Woven Textile for Composites Market

4.2.1: North American Non-Woven Textile for Composites Market by End Use Industry

4.3: European Non-Woven Textile for Composites Market

4.4: APAC Non-Woven Textile for Composites Market

4.5: ROW Non-Woven Textile for Composites Market



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Operational Integration

5.3: Geographical Reach

5.4: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for the Global Non-Woven Textile for Composites Market by End Use Industry

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for the Global Non-Woven Textile for Composites Market by Material Type

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for the Global Non-Woven Textile for Composites Market by Product Type

6.1.4: Growth Opportunities for the Global Non-Woven Textile for Composites Market by Region

6.2: Emerging Trends in the Global Non-Woven Textile for Composites Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of the Global Non-Woven Textile Market

6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Global Non-Woven Textile Market



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1: Saertex

7.2: Sigmatex

7.3: Vectorply

7.4: SGL Group

7.5: Hexcel

7.6: Owens Corning

7.7: Jushi Group

7.8: FlexForm

7.9: Scott & Fyfe

7.10: Selcom



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jxye9h

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

