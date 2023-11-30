Global Non-Woven Wipes Market Report, 2022 and 2023-2030: Innovative Sustainable Nonwovens Emerge to Tame the Growing Plastic Menace

DUBLIN, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Non-Woven Wipes - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Non-Woven Wipes Market to Reach $32.5 Billion by 2030

The global market for Non-Woven Wipes estimated at US$19.4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$32.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

The global non-woven wipes market is characterized by competition among key players, with their market shares outlined in 2023. The competitive market presence of these players varies from strong and active to niche or trivial on a global scale. The market prospects and outlook for non-woven wipes indicate its potential to maintain significant momentum, with consistent gains observed in the post-pandemic phase.

Consumer wipes, particularly wet wipes, hold a dominating share in this market, contributing to its bright outlook. Cellulose-based Fibers, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 7.8% CAGR and reach US$13.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Petroleum-Based Materials segment is estimated at 6.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $5.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9% CAGR

North America commands a majority stake in the non-woven wipes market, with thriving trends to watch for, such as product innovations, setting the pace for continued success and recent market activities.



The Non-Woven Wipes market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5.8 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.7 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.8% and 6.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.9% CAGR.



MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

COVID-19 Induced Boom in Demand for Disinfected Wipes to Benefit Growth in the Market

Increased Focus on Safety in the Food Industry & Infection Control in Hospitals Keeps the Industrial Wipes Market Afloat

Closer Scrutiny on Food Safety, A Major Growth Driver

Post Pandemic Reopening of Food Service Outlets Spurs Demand for Industrial Wipes in Food Service Cleanup

Foodborne Illnesses Remain a Perpetual Public Health Concern Pushing Up the Need for Stricter Sanitary Best Practices: Number of Foodborne Disease Outbreak in the United States for the Years 2012, 2015, 2017, 2019

for the Years 2012, 2015, 2017, 2019 Surface Contamination is the Primary Source of Food Contamination & Food Poisoning, a Fact that Highlights the Value of Disinfectant Wipes: % Share of Foodborne Diseases by Source

Infection Fears Step Up Hospital Use of Disinfectant Wipes

Industrial Wipes Used in Manufacturing & Automotive Industries to Register Burgeoning Growth

Industrial Strength Wipes for Different Cleaning Environments to Grow in the Coming Years

Global Automotive Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025

World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008-2022

Baby Wipes & Non-Woven: Blooming Segments of Wet Wipes Market

Rising Fertility in Developing Economies & Robust Outlook for Baby Care Products to Benefit Demand for Non-Woven Baby Wipes

Global New Births (in Millions) per Annum by Geographic Region

Increased Use of Disposable Diapers Drives Demand for Baby Wipes to Prevent Diaper Rash

Annual Usage of Baby Disposable Diapers Per Infant by Region (Age up to 2.5 years)

Sustainability, a New Trend in Non-Woven Wipes Worthy of Note

Innovative Sustainable Nonwovens to Tame the Plastic Menace

The Sustainability Buzz & Emergence of Innovative Non-Woven Systems

Consumer Spending Habits Post-COVID-19 to Propel the Demand for Non-woven Wipes

COVID-19-Led Massive Demand for Wipes Augurs Well for Spunlace Nonwovens

Wipes Innovations Taking Biological, Radiological & Chemical Protection to Next Level

