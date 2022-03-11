Global Non-Woven Wipes Market to Reach $26 Billion by 2026

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Edition: 10; Released: February 2022

Executive Engagements: 534

Companies: 73 - Players covered include Action Nonwovens Co. Ltd.; Ahlstrom-Munksjo Oyj; Asahi Kasei Corporation; Avgol Ltd.; Bonar Inc.; Dalian Ruiguang Nonwoven Group Co., Ltd.; Dongguan Wei Chun non-woven Co., Ltd.; DowDuPont, Inc.; Fibertex Nonwovens A/S; First Quality Enterprises, Inc.; Fitesa S.A.; Freudenberg & Co. KG; Georgia-Pacific Corporation; Glatfelter; Guangdong Jofo Enterprises Co., Ltd.; Hengtian Jiahua Nonwoven Co., Ltd.; Hollingsworth & Vose Company; Hubei Huan Fu Plastic Products Co., Ltd.; Japan Vilene Company, Ltd.; Johns Manville Corporation; Kingsafe Group Co., Ltd.; Lydall Inc.; Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.; Owens Corning; Paramount Tech Fab Industries; PegasBaby; Propex Operating Company, LLC; Shandong Kangjie Nonwovens Co., Ltd.; Sunshine Nonwoven Fabric Co., Ltd. and Others.

Coverage: All major geographies and key segments

Segments: Material (Cellulose-based Fibers, Petroleum-based Materials, Specialty Fibers, Latex Binders); End-Use (Household Wipes, Baby Wipes, Industrial Wipes, Personal Care Wipes)

Geographies: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; Spain; Russia; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific (Australia; India; South Korea; and Rest of Asia-Pacific); Latin America (Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; and Rest of Latin America); Middle East (Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; United Arab Emirates; and Rest of Middle East); and Africa.

Global Non-Woven Wipes Market to Reach US$26 Billion by 2026

Non-woven fabrics are described as web structures or sheet bonded together through entangling of filaments or fiber and perforating films by solvent, thermal, mechanical, or chemical treatment. These fabrics are porous, flat sheets that can be directly manufactured from molten plastic or plastic film or separate fibers. The non-woven wipes market broadly includes baby wipes, personal care wipes, home care wipes, and industrial wipes. Several of these market segments are expected to witness continued growth for many years to come. Home care wipes is one segment that has been most directly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The COVID-19 outbreak has also led various wipes manufacturers to expand their product portfolio with the introduction of new household disinfecting wipes. In addition to wipes, non-woven fabrics are also widely used in the medical industry for manufacturing products, including isolation gowns, surgical gowns, surgical covers and drapes, surgical masks, surgical scrub suits, caps, gloves, shoe covers, bath wipes, wound dressings, plasters, and filters. The fast development of food industry ensures a steady stream of opportunities for industrial wipes in food service facilities. The stringent regulatory initiatives taken up by governments across the world to equip hospitals with essential safety and hygiene standards, is also one of the major factors pushing the value and importance of non-woven medical wipes.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Non-Woven Wipes estimated at US$20.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$26 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.7% over the analysis period. Cellulose-based Fibers, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 7.9% CAGR to reach US$11.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Petroleum-Based Materials segment is readjusted to a revised 6.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 26.6% share of the global Non-Woven Wipes market.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $6.2 Billion in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $2.8 Billion by 2026

The Non-Woven Wipes market in the U.S. is estimated at US$6.2 Billion in the year 2022. The country currently accounts for a 29.76% share in the global market. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$2.8 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 9.5% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.8% and 6.4% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.9% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$3 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Specialty Fibers Segment to Reach $5.2 Billion by 2026

In the global Specialty Fibers segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$3 Billion will reach a projected size of US$4.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$533 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 7% CAGR through the analysis period. More

