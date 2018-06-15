Global Nonalcoholic Beverage Market Analysis & Trends 2017-2027: Market Opportunities and Recommendations

The Global Nonalcoholic Beverage Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027

Report Highlights:

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2027, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2027

Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments.

Some of the major trends that the market is witnessing include rising health awareness significantly impacted the food and beverage industry and improvement in living standard of the population and urbanization.



By product, the market is divided into carbonated soft drinks (CSDS) and non carbonated soft drinks. Carbonated soft drinks (CSDS) are subdivided into cola drinks and non cola drinks. Non carbonated soft drinks are again categorized into fruit juice, bottled water, functional beverages, energy & sports drinks and other products.



Based on the distribution channel, the market is segmented into department store/hypermarket, super markets & general merchandisers, speciality stores, online store, food service & drinking places, gas stations & convenience stores, vending machine operations and other channels.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Outline



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview



4 Nonalcoholic Beverage Market, By Product



5 Nonalcoholic Beverage Market, By Distribution Channel



6 Nonalcoholic Beverage Market, By Geography



7 Key Player Activities



8 Leading Companies



Unilever

The Kraft Heinz Company

The Kellogg Company

The Coca-Cola Company

Reed's Inc.

PepsiCo, Inc.

Nestl S.A.

Jones Soda Co.

Dr Pepper Snapple Group, Inc.

Appalachian Brewing Co.

Attitude Drinks

Berry Blendz

Biotta Inc

California Concentrate Company

Cutrale Citrus JUICES USA INC.

