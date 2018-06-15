Global Nonalcoholic Beverage Market Analysis & Trends 2017-2027: Market Opportunities and Recommendations

DUBLIN, June 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Nonalcoholic Beverage Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Nonalcoholic Beverage Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027
Report Highlights:
- The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities
- Market forecasts till 2027, using estimated market values as the base numbers
- Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries
- Key developments and strategies observed in the market
- Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends
- In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players
- Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2027
- Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments.
Some of the major trends that the market is witnessing include rising health awareness significantly impacted the food and beverage industry and improvement in living standard of the population and urbanization.
By product, the market is divided into carbonated soft drinks (CSDS) and non carbonated soft drinks. Carbonated soft drinks (CSDS) are subdivided into cola drinks and non cola drinks. Non carbonated soft drinks are again categorized into fruit juice, bottled water, functional beverages, energy & sports drinks and other products.
Based on the distribution channel, the market is segmented into department store/hypermarket, super markets & general merchandisers, speciality stores, online store, food service & drinking places, gas stations & convenience stores, vending machine operations and other channels.
Report Highlights:
- The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities
- Market forecasts till 2027, using estimated market values as the base numbers
- Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries
- Key developments and strategies observed in the market
- Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends
- In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players
- Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2027
- Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Market Outline
2 Executive Summary
3 Market Overview
4 Nonalcoholic Beverage Market, By Product
5 Nonalcoholic Beverage Market, By Distribution Channel
6 Nonalcoholic Beverage Market, By Geography
7 Key Player Activities
8 Leading Companies
- Unilever
- The Kraft Heinz Company
- The Kellogg Company
- The Coca-Cola Company
- Reed's Inc.
- PepsiCo, Inc.
- Nestl S.A.
- Jones Soda Co.
- Dr Pepper Snapple Group, Inc.
- Appalachian Brewing Co.
- Attitude Drinks
- Berry Blendz
- Biotta Inc
- California Concentrate Company
- Cutrale Citrus JUICES USA INC.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/lxnmmn/global?w=5
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-nonalcoholic-beverage-market-analysis--trends-2017-2027-market-opportunities-and-recommendations-300667080.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article