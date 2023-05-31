Global Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Therapeutics Market Report 2023: Featuring Pfizer, Inventiva, Galmed Pharma, Novo Nordisk, Galectin & More

DUBLIN, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Therapeutics Market Outlook to 2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) therapeutics market is likely to grow at a CAGR of 18% over the forecast period.

The market generated a revenue of around USD 5,000 million at the end of 2022 and is likely to produce revenue worth nearly USD 48,000 Million by the end of 2035. The major driving factors for the nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) therapeutics market is growing cases of diabetes, and the higher number of people living with obesity.

In the United States, around 42% of the population is obese, with black adults making up a greater share at almost 50%. In addition, the likelihood of obesity among Indians is higher in 2019-21 than it was in 2015-16. Approximately one in four persons are overweight today, up from one in five in the past.

Moreover, the market growth is also driven by other factors, including increased prevalence of liver diseases, better outcomes of clinical trials, and higher approvals of various therapeutic drugs. Nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) is the most common liver disease, with a 25% global prevalence.



However, market growth is hampered by the higher size of the population with undiagnosed and unreported non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) therapeutics, the formulation of drugs is difficult. Moreover, the patient suffering from NASH also suffers from other abnormalities that can further be triggered by the medication.



The global nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) therapeutics market is segmented by drug type, and distribution channel. On the basis of drug type, the market is further fragmented into vitamin E and pioglitazone, obeticholic acid (OCA), lanifibranor, semaglutide, resmetirom, aramchol, and others. The vitamin E and pioglitazone segment is anticipated to garner the second-highest revenue of around USD 13,000 million by the end of 2035. The segment garnered a revenue of nearly USD 4,000 Million in 2022.

This growth is expected on the account of positive effects of vitamin E and pioglitazone on the patient suffering from non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). The vitamin E and pioglitazone is to grow at a CAGR of close to 12% over the forecast period.



On the basis of region, global nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) therapeutics market is analyzed by the markets of North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia-Pacific and Middle-east and Africa. The market in North America collected the highest revenue of nearly USD 2000 million in 2022.Moreover, by the end of 2035, it is estimated to garner a revenue of around USD 17,000 million, by growing at the CAGR of more than 19% over the forecast period. Factors such as increased cases of non-alcoholic fatty liver diseases is expected to boost the market growth in North America.



Our report has covered detailed company profiling comprising company overview, business strategies, key product offerings, financial performance, key performance indicators, risk analysis, recent developments, regional presence, and SWOT analysis among other notable indicators for competitive positioning.

Some of the prominent industry leaders in the global nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) therapeutics market that are included in our report are Pfizer, Inc., Inventiva, Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Novo Nordisk A/S, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Galectin Therapeutics, NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Brsitol-Myers Squibb Company, Can Fite, Zydus Lifesciences Ltd., and Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation.



Key Topics Covered:



1. An Outline of the Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Therapeutics Market



2. Assumptions and Abbreviations



3. Research Methodology



4. Summary of the Report for Key Decision Markers



5. Forces of the Market Constituents



6. Key Market Opportunities for Business Growth



7. Major Roadblocks for the Market Growth



8. Decarbonization Strategy and Carbon Credit Benefits for Market Players



9. Government Regulation



10. Industry Risk Analysis



11. Global Economic Outlook: Challenges for Global Recovery and its Impact on Global Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Therapeutics Market



12. Pipeline Analysis



13. Industry Supply Chain Analysis



14. Analysis on Global Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Trial Trend



15. KOL Mapping & Identification



16. Analysis on Recent Trends and Developments



17. Epidemiology Analysis on Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH)



18. Competitive Positioning: Strategies to Differentiate a Company from its Competitors



19. Competitive Model: A Detailed Inside View for Investors



20. Global Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Therapeutics Market Outlook & Projections, Opportunity Assessment, 2022 to 2035



21. North America Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Therapeutics Market Outlook & Projections, Opportunity Assessment, 2022 to 2035



22. Market Overview



23. Market Revenue by Value (USD Million) and Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)



24. Europe Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Therapeutics Market Outlook & Projections, Opportunity Assessment, 2022 to 2035



25. Asia Pacific Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Therapeutics Market Outlook & Projections, Opportunity Assessment, 2022 to 2035



26. Latin America Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Therapeutics Market Outlook & Projections, Opportunity Assessment, 2022 to 2035



27. Middle East and Africa Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Therapeutics Market Outlook & Projections, Opportunity Assessment, 2022 to 2035



Companies Mentioned

Pfizer Inc.

Inventiva

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Novo Nordisk A/S

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Galectin Therapeutics

NGM Biopharmaceuticals

Brsitol-Myers Squibb Company

Can Fite

Zydus Lifesciences Ltd.

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation.

