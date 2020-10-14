Global Nonfat Dry Milk Markets, 2017-2019 & 2020-2026
Oct 14, 2020, 07:00 ET
DUBLIN, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Nonfat Dry Milk Market - By Product Type (High-Heat, Low-Heat, and Medium-Heat), By Application (Bakery & Confectionary, Nutritional Supplements, and Dairy Blends), and By Region - Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2020 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global Nonfat Dry Milk market is predicted to accrue revenue worth 10 (USD Billion) by 2026
The report offers assessment and analysis of the Nonfat Dry Milk market on a global and regional level. The study offers a comprehensive assessment of the market competition, constraints, sales estimates, opportunities, evolving trends, and industry-validated data. The report offers historical data from 2017 to 2019 along with a forecast from 2020 to 2026 based on revenue (USD Billion).
Market Growth Dynamics
Nonfat dry milk is the best source of functional dairy products and can be substituted for whey proteins. This, in turn, will boost the growth of nonfat dry milk market over the ensuing years. In addition to this, surge in the shelf life of nonfat dry milk as compared to liquid milk will embellish the business trends. Apart from this, changing consumer inclination towards consuming soy milk powder and coconut powder is anticipated to create new growth avenues for nonfat dry milk industry over the coming decade.
Furthermore, launching of new milk flavors such as banana flavor, pineapple flavor, orange flavor, and mango flavor of nonfat dry milk products will amplify the scope of the market over the forecast timeframe. Effective handling, easy transportation of the product, user convenience, proficient storage of the product, and use of the product in preparing various food items will spur the market expansion in the years to come.
Asia Pacific Market To Attain Dominant Position Over Period From 2020 To 2026
The growth of the market over the forecast timeline is owing to massive health awareness about the powdered milk in the region along with its large-scale production on the countries like India, Japan, and China. Additionally, large-scale utilization of the nonfat dry milk in preparing of bakery as well as confectionery items and huge demand for the product for sweet preparation or preparing of dairy items during festivals will proliferate the market progress within the next couple of years.
Key players profiled in our study include Arla Foods, The St. Albans Cooperative Creamery, Inc., Bob's Red Mill natural foods, Amul, HOCHDORF Holding Ltd., Nestle S.A., American Dairy Products Institute, NOW Foods, All American Foods, Inc., and DairyAmerica, Inc.
Market Dynamics
Market Drivers
- Nonfat dry milk is the best source of functional dairy products and can be substituted for whey proteins. This, in turn, will boost the growth of nonfat dry milk market over the ensuing years.
- Nonfat dry milk finds wide applications in cake preparation, making of soups, producing of meats, pudding preparation, and other food items, thereby driving the market trends.
Market Attractiveness Analysis
- Market attractiveness analysis By Application
- Market attractiveness analysis By Product Type
Competitive Landscape
- Company market share analysis
- Global Nonfat Dry Milk Market: company market share, 2019
Strategic development
- Acquisitions & mergers
- New Application launches
- Agreements, partnerships, collaborations, and joint ventures
- Research and development and Regional expansion
Price trend analysis
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vm9xdi
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets