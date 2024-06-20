Global Nonprofit CureDuchenne to Host Informational Webinars Following FDA Label Expansion of Sarepta Therapeutics' Gene Therapy, ELEVIDYS

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CureDuchenne, a global nonprofit committed to finding and funding a cure for Duchenne muscular dystrophy, will host webinars in English and Spanish for the Duchenne community after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the expansion to the label indication for ELEVIDYS (delandistrogene moxeparvovec-rokl) from Sarepta Therapeutics to include individuals with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) with a confirmed mutation in the DMD gene who are at least 4 years of age.

The webinars will be moderated by Dr. Michael Kelly, Chief Scientific Officer at CureDuchenne with Dr. Diana Castro, a board-certified neurologist and leading neuromuscular physician, sharing the latest information and her perspective as a physician treating patients with this gene therapy. A representative from Sarepta Therapeutics will also join by invitation as a guest for a Q&A session.

Register to attend:

English Webinar : Tuesday, June 25, 2024 at 3:00pm PST

: at 3:00pm PST Spanish Webinar : Tuesday, June 25, 2024 at 4:30pm PST

About CureDuchenne

Over twenty years ago, CureDuchenne was created with one goal: to find and fund a cure for Duchenne muscular dystrophy, one of the most common and severe forms of muscular dystrophy. Today, CureDuchenne is recognized as a global leader in research, patient care, and innovation for improving and extending the lives of those with Duchenne. CureDuchenne's venture philanthropy approach has advanced transformative treatments for Duchenne muscular dystrophy, including 18 projects that advanced to human clinical trials and multiple projects to overcome the limitations of exon-skipping and gene therapy. In addition, CureDuchenne contributed early funding to the first FDA-approved Duchenne drug, pioneered the first and only Duchenne physical and occupational therapist certification program and created an innovative data-integrated biobank, accelerating research toward a cure. For more information on how to help raise awareness and funds needed for research, please visit cureduchenne.org, or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and X.

