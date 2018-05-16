Global Nonprofit Patientory Stiftung Unveils And Launches Open-Source Blockchain Network, 'HealthNet,' At Inagural Blockchain In Healthcare Summit

The HealthNet source code will be available prior to the summit for developers to compete during the Connectathon – a Hackathon inspired event during the inaugural summit. Patientory, Inc.; a global population health management software that gives users access to their health data and distributed application, will be the first company to integrate with the blockchain via their proprietary app.

"The healthcare industry is embarking on an exciting journey as it looks to technology, and more specifically, blockchain, to solve many data challenges for physicians and patients alike," said Mohsen Shafaei, Managing Director of the Patientory Stiftung. "We believe the HealthNet network will serve as a catalyst to bring more companies onboard, and have chosen our inaugural North American summit to launch the network surrounded by peers and industry visionaries."

The summit, which brings together more than 300 industry decision-makers and key healthcare executives, will explore technology-specific applications and use cases while addressing some of the most achievable possibilities of integrating blockchain within healthcare. The first-of-its-kind summit will open a dialogue about the future of the healthcare industry through a mixture of practical panels, lectures and discussions specifically designed to help understand the technology, learn from those already benefitting from blockchain systems and overcome obstacles associated with integration.

Newly announced speakers at the summit include: Ted Tanner, CTO and Co-founder of PokitDok; Suhail Chughtai, MD, Medical City Online UK; Glenn Austin, CFO of Dash; Benn R. Konsynski, PhD, George S. Craft Distinguished University Professor Information Systems & Operations Management at Emory Goizueta Business School; Karen Hsu, Head of Growth at BlockCypher; and many more. A complete summit agenda with detailed programming and speaker discussion topics is available online here: https://ptoy.org/inaugural2018/#agenda.

The launch of the HealthNet testnet network and Patientory, Inc. app will be celebrated at a VIP reception following the Blockchain in Healthcare Summit. The invite-only reception, which takes place on the rooftop at Atlanta Tech Village, includes top sponsors, partners and major industry vendors.

Tickets to the summit are available by visiting www.ptoy.org/inaugural2018. Ticket prices range from $25 to $250. Sponsorship packages are also available www.ptoy.org/inaugural2018/#sponsorship.

About Patientory Stiftung

The Patientory Stiftung, a global nonprofit healthcare blockchain member organization connects healthcare industry adopters of the PTOY blockchain. The PTOY blockchain securely stores and manages health information in real time, and such storage and management is facilitated by a blockchain based token (called "PTOY"). The Patientory Stiftung facilitates the development of standards that are essential to the implementation and adoption of the PTOY platform and token in securely protecting and managing healthcare information. Such standards are necessary for interoperability and auditability and for transparency purposes. These activities will help ensure the safety, reliability and usability of the use of the PTOY platform by its members and the general public, a prerequisite to the wide acceptance of the PTOY platform as a viable means of transacting business by the public and the acceptance of the industry as a whole. To learn more, visit www.ptoy.org.

