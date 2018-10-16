Global Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems Industry

NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems in US$ by the following Product Segments: Metal Building Systems, Modular Building Systems, Panelized Precast Concrete Systems, and Other Prefabricated Building Systems.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05591535



The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World.



Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.



The report profiles 211 companies including many key and niche players such as:

- Alan Pre-Fab Building Corp.

- Algeco Scotsman, Inc.

- ALHO Systembau GmbH

- Allied Modular Building Systems, Inc.

- Brytex Building Systems, Inc.

- Butler Manufacturing Company, Inc.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05591535



NONRESIDENTIAL PREFABRICATED BUILDING SYSTEMS MCP-1

MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, SEPTEMBER 2

CONTENTS



1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS



Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations

Data Interpretation & Reporting Level

Quantitative Techniques & Analytics

Product Definitions and Scope of Study

Metal Building Systems

Modular Building Systems

Panelized Precast Concrete Systems

Others





2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW



Prefabricated Buildings: Providing More Controlled Conditions and Enabling Improved Quality, Flexibility, Practicality, and Cost

Prefabricated Buildings Market: Growth Drivers Ranked on a Scale of 1-10 (10 - High Impact; 1 - Low Impact)

Evolution of Prefabricated Buildings as the Revolutionary Change in the Global Construction Industry: The Fundamental Growth Driver

Strong Emergence of Prefab Buildings in the Non-Residential Sector

Myriad Benefits and Superior Attributes of Prefabricated Construction over Traditional Construction Drive Widespread Adoption

Prefabrication Turns Budget Saver

Recyclability Factor Drive Uptake of Precast Concrete Structures

Modular Construction Offer Cost and Speed Efficiencies

Reduced Time of Construction

Fewer Hassles

Low Cost

Prefabricated Vis-a-vis Traditional Buildings

Quicker Completion of Project

Less Wastage

Cost Efficiency

Improved Safety

Better Quality

Market Fortunes Intrinsically Linked to Performance of the Global Construction Industry

Table 1: Pre-Fabrication and Modularization Market (2018E): Percentage Share Breakdown of Usage by Construction Application (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Recovery in Construction Activity Worldwide Benefit Prospects for Prefabricated Buildings

Table 2: Global Construction Market by Region (2017 & 2020P): Percentage Breakdown of Construction Spending for Asia, Western Europe, North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Africa, and Middle East (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 3: Global Construction Output by Country (2022): Breakdown of Construction Output (US$ Billion) and Percentage Change over 2018-2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 4: Growth in the Global Construction Market by Sector: 2018-2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Introduction of Wide Range of Innovative Technologies Fuel Construction Industry Growth

Prefabricated and Modular Structures Witness Increasing Popularity

Rising Investments in Infrastructure Projects

Table 5: Global Infrastructure Spending (in US$ Trillion) by Region/Country Over the Period 2010-2030

Table 6: Global Infrastructure Spending Estimates (in US$ Trillion) by Sector Over the Period 2013-2030

Upward Movement in Construction Activity in the Asian Countries

Table 7: Major Construction Markets Worldwide (2005, 2010, 2015, 2020, 2025, and 2030): Market Size ($ Billion) for China, India, Indonesia, Japan, USA, and Western Europe (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 8: Projected Growth in the Asian Construction Market by Region and Sector (2016-2024) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Global Market Outlook

Improvement in Global Economy Supports Near-term Growth Momentum

Table 9: World Real GDP Growth Rates in % for the Years 2

through 2019 for Select Countries (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)





3. MARKET TRENDS, ISSUES, AND DRIVERS



Schedule Challenges and Chronic Cost Overruns in Engineering and Construction Drive Strong Demand for Modular Building Systems

Cross Laminated Timber (CLT) Catapults Modular Construction to Greater Heights

CLT: A Strong Contender for Concrete and Steel Building Systems

Relocatable Buildings (RBs): Transportable, Repurposed and Reused Attributes Drive Demand

Growing Interest in Permanent Modular Construction as a Sustainable Method of Construction Delivery

Growing Adoption of BIM Increases Uptake of Model Driven Prefabrication

Need to Expedite Procurement and Build Process Spurs Demand for 3D Printing in Prefabrication and Modularization

Perennial Demand for Optimally Designed Steel Framed Buildings Make Metal Building Systems the Dominant Prefab Segment

Metal Roofing Systems Offer High Aesthetic, Acoustic, Environmental, Seismic and Thermal Performances

'Cool' Breezes Sweep over Metal Roofing Markets

Steel Roofing Systems: The New Favorite

Prefabrication as a Greener and Resource Efficient Mode of Construction Immensely Benefits from the 'Green Construction' Trend

Leading Factors Fostering Future Uptake of Green Building Practices among Contractors: Ranked by Order of Importance

Table 10: Global Green Buildings Market by Sector (2018E): Percentage Share Breakdown of Investments for Airports, Commercial Offices, Educational, Government Offices, Health Care, Hotels, Industrial & Manufacturing, Non-Building Miscellaneous, Residential, Retail, Sports & Entertainment, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Prefabrication: A Faster Route towards Gaining Energy Efficiency Credits

Corporate Sector Relies on Prefabricated Model for Office Space Needs

Investments on Prefabricated Buildings Remain High in the Educational Sector

Prefabricated Buildings Gain Visibility in Healthcare Environments

Industrial Establishments Aim to Leverage Prefabricated Approach for Quicker & Reliable Construction

Warehouse: A Noteworthy Application for Prefabricated Buildings in Industrial Facilities

Agricultural Sector Remains Key Revenue Contributor for Non- residential Prefabricated Building Systems

Military Sector: One of the Foremost Adopters of Prefabricated Model

Prefabricated Model Fully Suffices the Worksite Building Needs

Prefabricated Structures Extend Convenience in Dining Hall Applications

Prefabricated Model for Dormitory Structure Requirements

Prefabricated Concept Makes Possible High-Quality Shower Structures

Greater Use of Off-site Construction Methods Bodes Well for Prefabrication Industry

Aging Urban Areas: A Potential Opportunity Generator

Job Site Conditions: An Important Variable Influencing Uptake of Prefabrication Elements

Factors Limiting the Adoption of Pre-assembly and Prefabrication

Educating Owners: Need of the Hour

Prefabrication Usage Patterns of Various Construction Professionals in North America - Ranking Based on Quantum of Usage





4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW



Prefabricated Building Systems Defined

Evolution of Prefabrication: A Brief Historical Background

General Classification of Prefabricated Building Systems by Type

Major End-Use Sectors for Prefabricated Building Systems

Applications for Prefabrications and Pre-assembly

Metal Building Systems

Components - Wall Panels

Modular Building Systems

Panelized Precast Concrete Systems





5. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



Factors Determining Success in the Non-Residential Prefabricated and Modular Construction Business

5.1 Focus on Select Global Players

Alan Pre-Fab Building Corp. (USA)

Algeco Scotsman, Inc. (USA)

ALHO Systembau GmbH (Germany)

Allied Modular Building Systems, Inc. (USA)

Brytex Building Systems, Inc. (Canada)

Butler Manufacturing™ Company, Inc. (USA)

CadoltoFertiggebäude GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)

Consolis Service Co SA NV (Belgium)

Flexator AB (Sweden)

Inland Building Systems (USA)

Lester Building Systems, LLC (USA)

Madison Industries, Inc. (USA)

NCI Building Systems, Inc. (USA)

Normerica Building Systems, Inc. (Canada)

Nucor Building Systems (USA)

American Buildings Company, Inc. (USA)

Oldcastle Infrastructure (USA)

Rollalong Ltd. (UK)

United Structures of America, Inc. (USA)

Varco Pruden Buildings, Inc. (USA)

Whitley Manufacturing Company, Inc. (USA)

Yves Cougnaud S.A. (France)

5.2 Product Introductions/Launches

Wernick Launches New Swiftplan™ Modular System

5.3 Recent Industry Activity

GSX Partners with Triumph Modular for Student Housing

Fleetwood to Acquire Shawcorp Investments' Modular Building Systems

NCI Building Systems Enters into Merger with Ply Gem Parent

Urban Splash to Acquire SIG's Modular Factory

Algeco Group Acquires Touax Solutions Modulaires

Part Group Acquires Majority Stake in PCS Modulsystem

VESTA Modular Acquires Touax USA

Clark Pacific Opens Fabrication Facility in California

Bird Construction Acquires Majority Stake in Stack Modular Group

VESTA Modular Acquires MSpace Holdings





6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 12: World Historic Review for Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 13: World 14-Year Perspective for Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Market by Type

Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Metal Building Systems by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 15: World Historic Review for Metal Building Systems by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 16: World 14-Year Perspective for Metal Building Systems by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2

and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Modular Building Systems by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 18: World Historic Review for Modular Building Systems by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 19: World 14-Year Perspective for Modular Building Systems by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Panelized Precast Concrete Systems by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 21: World Historic Review for Panelized Precast Concrete Systems by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 22: World 14-Year Perspective for Panelized Precast Concrete Systems by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Other Prefabricated Building Systems by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 24: World Historic Review for Other Prefabricated Building Systems by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 25: World 14-Year Perspective for Other Prefabricated Building Systems by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)





7. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE





7.1 The United States

A.Market Analysis

Steadily Increasing Demand for Non-Residential Prefabricated Buildings Drive Healthy Market Growth

Prefabricated Construction to Transform the US Construction Arena

Metal Building Systems Dominate Sales, while Modular Buildings Spearhead Market Growth

Table 26: US Modular Building Systems Market by End-use Sector (2018E): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Education, Government, Healthcare, Office, Retail, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 27: Leading Metal Roofing Styles in the US (2017): Percentage Share Breakdown for Copper, Single Shale Tile, and Vertical Ribbed Style (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 28: Challenges Faced by US Metal Builders (2017): Percentage Share Breakdown of Various Challenges (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Sustained Growth Momentum in Non-Residential Construction Spending Drive Market Demand

Table 29: Construction Spending in the US (2010-2017): Breakdown of Construction Spending ($ Billion) for Residential and Non-Residential (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Important Non-Residential Construction Trends Summarized

Institutions and Public Infrastructure Drive Non- Residential Construction in the Country

Table 30: US Non-Residential Construction Market by Segment (2017): Percentage Share Breakdown of Investments for Commercial & Office, Industrial & Others, and Institutional (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 31: US Private Non-Residential Construction Market by Sector (2017): Percentage Share Breakdown of Construction Spend for Commercial, Communication, Education, Healthcare, Lodging, Manufacturing, Office, Power, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Growing Investments in Green Construction Benefit Market Expansion

Table 32: Green Construction Spending ($ Million) in the US: 2008-2018E (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 33: LEED Construction Spending ($ Million) in the US: 2008-2018E (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Myriad Benefits Favor Offsite Building Construction for Hotels

Chinese Investment in US Commercial Real Estate Declines in 2017

Table 34: China/Hong Kong Investments in the US Commercial Real Estate (CRE) Market by Location (2016 & 2017): Amount Invested (US$ Billion) in New York Metro, San Francisco Metro, LA Metro, Chicago, Seattle & Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Rising Demand for Precast Concrete Products

Competitive Landscape

Leading Steel Building/Metal Building Kit Companies (2018): Snapshot Profiles

Noteworthy Start-up Offsite/Prefab Construction Companies (2018): Investors, Estimated Funding, and Snapshot Profile

Nucor Dominates Engineered Building Systems Market

Table 35: Leading Players in the US Engineered Building Systems Market (2017): Percentage Share Breakdown of Revenues for BlueScope Buildings, NCI, Nucor Building Systems, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

RHINO Steel Building Kit Eliminate Guesswork and Other Challenges Associated with Metal Buildings

B.Market Analytics

Table 36: The US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems by Type - Metal Building Systems, Modular Buildings Systems, Panelized Precast Concrete Systems, and Other Prefabricated Building Systems Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 37: The US Historic Review for Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems by Type - Metal Building Systems, Modular Buildings Systems, Panelized Precast Concrete Systems, and Other Prefabricated Building Systems Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 38: The US 14-Year Perspective for Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Metal Building Systems, Modular Buildings Systems, Panelized Precast Concrete Systems, and Other Prefabricated Building Systems Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.2 Canada

A.Market Analysis

Non-Building Sector Drives Construction Growth in Canada, Augurs Well for Prefabricated Buildings

Table 39: Canadian Non-Residential Construction Sector's Capital Expenditure in US$ Billion: 2010-2017 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Oil and Gas Sector Fuels Demand for Modular Worksite Accommodation

B.Market Analytics

Table 40: Canadian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems by Type - Metal Building Systems, Modular Buildings Systems, Panelized Precast Concrete Systems, and Other Prefabricated Building Systems Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 41: Canadian Historic Review for Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems by Type - Metal Building Systems, Modular Buildings Systems, Panelized Precast Concrete Systems, and Other Prefabricated Building Systems Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 42: Canadian 14-Year Perspective for Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Metal Building Systems, Modular Buildings Systems, Panelized Precast Concrete Systems, and Other Prefabricated Building Systems Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.3 Japan

A.Market Analysis

Evolution of Prefabricated Model in Japan over the Years

2020 Olympics to Extend Opportunities for Prefabricated Structures

B.Market Analytics

Table 43: Japanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems by Type - Metal Building Systems, Modular Buildings Systems, Panelized Precast Concrete Systems, and Other Prefabricated Building Systems Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 44: Japanese Historic Review for Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems by Type - Metal Building Systems, Modular Buildings Systems, Panelized Precast Concrete Systems, and Other Prefabricated Building Systems Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 45: Japanese 14-Year Perspective for Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Metal Building Systems, Modular Buildings Systems, Panelized Precast Concrete Systems, and Other Prefabricated Building Systems Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.4 Europe

A.Market Analysis

Recovery in Construction Activity to Drive Steady Growth in Demand

Table 46: Construction Industry in Europe (2014-2018): Percentage Change in Construction Output for Major Countries (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Prefabricated Model Seeks to Expand its Share in the European Construction Sector

Western Europe: A Promising Market for Prefabricated Building Systems

B.Market Analytics

Table 47: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2

through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 48: European Historic Review for Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 49: European 14-Year Perspective for Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 50: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems by Type - Metal Building Systems, Modular Buildings Systems, Panelized Precast Concrete Systems, and Other Prefabricated Building Systems Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 51: European Historic Review for Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems by Type - Metal Building Systems, Modular Buildings Systems, Panelized Precast Concrete Systems, and Other Prefabricated Building Systems Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 52: European 14-Year Perspective for Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Metal Building Systems, Modular Buildings Systems, Panelized Precast Concrete Systems, and Other Prefabricated Building Systems Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.4.1 France

Market Analysis

Table 53: French Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems by Type - Metal Building Systems, Modular Buildings Systems, Panelized Precast Concrete Systems, and Other Prefabricated Building Systems Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 54: French Historic Review for Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems by Type - Metal Building Systems, Modular Buildings Systems, Panelized Precast Concrete Systems, and Other Prefabricated Building Systems Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 55: French 14-Year Perspective for Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Metal Building Systems, Modular Buildings Systems, Panelized Precast Concrete Systems, and Other Prefabricated Building Systems Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.4.2 Germany

A.Market Analysis

Evolution of Prefabricated Construction in Germany: An Overview

B.Market Analytics

Table 56: German Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems by Type - Metal Building Systems, Modular Buildings Systems, Panelized Precast Concrete Systems, and Other Prefabricated Building Systems Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 57: German Historic Review for Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems by Type - Metal Building Systems, Modular Buildings Systems, Panelized Precast Concrete Systems, and Other Prefabricated Building Systems Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 58: German 14-Year Perspective for Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Metal Building Systems, Modular Buildings Systems, Panelized Precast Concrete Systems, and Other Prefabricated Building Systems Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.4.3 Italy

Market Analysis

Table 59: Italian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems by Type - Metal Building Systems, Modular Buildings Systems, Panelized Precast Concrete Systems, and Other Prefabricated Building Systems Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 60: Italian Historic Review for Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems by Type - Metal Building Systems, Modular Buildings Systems, Panelized Precast Concrete Systems, and Other Prefabricated Building Systems Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 61: Italian 14-Year Perspective for Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Metal Building Systems, Modular Buildings Systems, Panelized Precast Concrete Systems, and Other Prefabricated Building Systems Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.4.4 The United Kingdom

A.Market Analysis

UK Prefabricated Buildings Systems Sector Overview

Table 62: UK Prefabricated Frame & Panel Building Systems Market (2018E): Percentage Share Breakdown of Dollar Sales by Segment (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Demand for Permanent Modular and Portable Buildings Surges

Panelized Modular Building Systems See High Growth

Major End-use Applications Drive Demand for Prefabricated Volumetric Buildings

B.Market Analytics

Table 63: The UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems by Type - Metal Building Systems, Modular Buildings Systems, Panelized Precast Concrete Systems, and Other Prefabricated Building Systems Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 64: The UK Historic Review for Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems by Type - Metal Building Systems, Modular Buildings Systems, Panelized Precast Concrete Systems, and Other Prefabricated Building Systems Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 65: The UK 14-Year Perspective for Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Metal Building Systems, Modular Buildings Systems, Panelized Precast Concrete Systems, and Other Prefabricated Building Systems Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.4.5 Spain

Market Analysis

Table 66: Spanish Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems by Type - Metal Building Systems, Modular Buildings Systems, Panelized Precast Concrete Systems, and Other Prefabricated Building Systems Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 67: Spanish Historic Review for Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems by Type - Metal Building Systems, Modular Buildings Systems, Panelized Precast Concrete Systems, and Other Prefabricated Building Systems Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 68: Spanish 14-Year Perspective for Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Metal Building Systems, Modular Buildings Systems, Panelized Precast Concrete Systems, and Other Prefabricated Building Systems Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.4.6 Russia

Market Analysis

Table 69: Russian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems by Type - Metal Building Systems, Modular Buildings Systems, Panelized Precast Concrete Systems, and Other Prefabricated Building Systems Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 70: Russian Historic Review for Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems by Type - Metal Building Systems, Modular Buildings Systems, Panelized Precast Concrete Systems, and Other Prefabricated Building Systems Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 71: Russian 14-Year Perspective for Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Metal Building Systems, Modular Buildings Systems, Panelized Precast Concrete Systems, and Other Prefabricated Building Systems Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.4.7 Rest of Europe

Market Analysis

Table 72: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems by Type - Metal Building Systems, Modular Buildings Systems, Panelized Precast Concrete Systems, and Other Prefabricated Building Systems Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 73: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems by Type - Metal Building Systems, Modular Buildings Systems, Panelized Precast Concrete Systems, and Other Prefabricated Building Systems Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 74: Rest of Europe 14-Year Perspective for Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Metal Building Systems, Modular Buildings Systems, Panelized Precast Concrete Systems, and Other Prefabricated Building Systems Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.5 Asia-Pacific

A.Market Analysis

Asia-Pacific: The Largest and the Fastest Growing Market Worldwide

Table 75: Global Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by Value CAGR for 2016-2024: Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Rest of World, USA, Canada, Japan, and Europe (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

China & India: Potential Laden Markets

B.Market Analytics

Table 76: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems by Geographic Region - China and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 77: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems by Geographic Region - China and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 78: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for China and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 79: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems by Type - Metal Building Systems, Modular Buildings Systems, Panelized Precast Concrete Systems, and Other Prefabricated Building Systems Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 80: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems by Type - Metal Building Systems, Modular Buildings Systems, Panelized Precast Concrete Systems, and Other Prefabricated Building Systems Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 81: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Metal Building Systems, Modular Buildings Systems, Panelized Precast Concrete Systems, and Other Prefabricated Building Systems Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.5.1 China

A.Market Analysis

China: The World's Largest Construction Market Represents a Major Market for Prefabricated Buildings

Table 82: Chinese Construction Industry: Market Size (US$ Billion) for the Period 2016-2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Technological Advancements Spearhead Market Growth

B.Market Analytics

Table 83: Chinese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 84: Chinese Historic Review for Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.5.2 Rest of Asia-Pacific

A.Market Analysis

Select Regional Markets

India: Prefabricated and Modular Construction Set to Become Mainstream

Table 85: Indian Non-Residential Construction Industry by Sector (2018E): Percentage Share Breakdown of Construction Spend for Commercial, Industrial, Institutional, and Office (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Affinity for Modular Buildings on the Rise

Precast Concrete Buildings Gain Wider Adoption in the Country

Australia: Increasing Demand from Various Application Sectors

New Zealand: Focus on Sustainability Renews Interest in Prefabricated Buildings

New Zealand Prefabricated Construction Market: Key Challenges

Thailand: Modular Buildings Gain Prominence

B.Market Analytics

Table 86: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 87: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.6 Latin America

Market Analysis

Table 88: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems by Type - Metal Building Systems, Modular Buildings Systems, Panelized Precast Concrete Systems, and Other Prefabricated Building Systems Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 89: Latin American Historic Review for Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems by Type - Metal Building Systems, Modular Buildings Systems, Panelized Precast Concrete Systems, and Other Prefabricated Building Systems Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 90: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Metal Building Systems, Modular Buildings Systems, Panelized Precast Concrete Systems, and Other Prefabricated Building Systems Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.7 Rest of World

A.Market Analysis

Large Number of Construction Projects Propel Market Demand in the Middle East

B.Market Analytics

Table 91: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems by Type - Metal Building Systems, Modular Buildings Systems, Panelized Precast Concrete Systems, and Other Prefabricated Building Systems Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 92: Rest of World Historic Review for Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems by Type - Metal Building Systems, Modular Buildings Systems, Panelized Precast Concrete Systems, and Other Prefabricated Building Systems Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 93: Rest of World 14-Year Perspective for Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Metal Building Systems, Modular Buildings Systems, Panelized Precast Concrete Systems, and Other Prefabricated Building Systems Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)





8. COMPANY PROFILES



Total Companies Profiled: 211 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 228) The United States (101) Canada (16) Europe (92) - France (7) - Germany (13) - The United Kingdom (50) - Italy (7) - Rest of Europe (15) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (14) Middle East (4) Africa (1)

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05591535



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

