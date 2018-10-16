Global Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems Industry
19:00 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems in US$ by the following Product Segments: Metal Building Systems, Modular Building Systems, Panelized Precast Concrete Systems, and Other Prefabricated Building Systems.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05591535
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World.
Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.
The report profiles 211 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Alan Pre-Fab Building Corp.
- Algeco Scotsman, Inc.
- ALHO Systembau GmbH
- Allied Modular Building Systems, Inc.
- Brytex Building Systems, Inc.
- Butler Manufacturing Company, Inc.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05591535
NONRESIDENTIAL PREFABRICATED BUILDING SYSTEMS MCP-1
MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, SEPTEMBER 2
CONTENTS
1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations
Data Interpretation & Reporting Level
Quantitative Techniques & Analytics
Product Definitions and Scope of Study
Metal Building Systems
Modular Building Systems
Panelized Precast Concrete Systems
Others
2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Prefabricated Buildings: Providing More Controlled Conditions and Enabling Improved Quality, Flexibility, Practicality, and Cost
Prefabricated Buildings Market: Growth Drivers Ranked on a Scale of 1-10 (10 - High Impact; 1 - Low Impact)
Evolution of Prefabricated Buildings as the Revolutionary Change in the Global Construction Industry: The Fundamental Growth Driver
Strong Emergence of Prefab Buildings in the Non-Residential Sector
Myriad Benefits and Superior Attributes of Prefabricated Construction over Traditional Construction Drive Widespread Adoption
Prefabrication Turns Budget Saver
Recyclability Factor Drive Uptake of Precast Concrete Structures
Modular Construction Offer Cost and Speed Efficiencies
Reduced Time of Construction
Fewer Hassles
Low Cost
Prefabricated Vis-a-vis Traditional Buildings
Quicker Completion of Project
Less Wastage
Cost Efficiency
Improved Safety
Better Quality
Market Fortunes Intrinsically Linked to Performance of the Global Construction Industry
Table 1: Pre-Fabrication and Modularization Market (2018E): Percentage Share Breakdown of Usage by Construction Application (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Recovery in Construction Activity Worldwide Benefit Prospects for Prefabricated Buildings
Table 2: Global Construction Market by Region (2017 & 2020P): Percentage Breakdown of Construction Spending for Asia, Western Europe, North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Africa, and Middle East (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 3: Global Construction Output by Country (2022): Breakdown of Construction Output (US$ Billion) and Percentage Change over 2018-2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 4: Growth in the Global Construction Market by Sector: 2018-2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Introduction of Wide Range of Innovative Technologies Fuel Construction Industry Growth
Prefabricated and Modular Structures Witness Increasing Popularity
Rising Investments in Infrastructure Projects
Table 5: Global Infrastructure Spending (in US$ Trillion) by Region/Country Over the Period 2010-2030
Table 6: Global Infrastructure Spending Estimates (in US$ Trillion) by Sector Over the Period 2013-2030
Upward Movement in Construction Activity in the Asian Countries
Table 7: Major Construction Markets Worldwide (2005, 2010, 2015, 2020, 2025, and 2030): Market Size ($ Billion) for China, India, Indonesia, Japan, USA, and Western Europe (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 8: Projected Growth in the Asian Construction Market by Region and Sector (2016-2024) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Global Market Outlook
Improvement in Global Economy Supports Near-term Growth Momentum
Table 9: World Real GDP Growth Rates in % for the Years 2
through 2019 for Select Countries (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
3. MARKET TRENDS, ISSUES, AND DRIVERS
Schedule Challenges and Chronic Cost Overruns in Engineering and Construction Drive Strong Demand for Modular Building Systems
Cross Laminated Timber (CLT) Catapults Modular Construction to Greater Heights
CLT: A Strong Contender for Concrete and Steel Building Systems
Relocatable Buildings (RBs): Transportable, Repurposed and Reused Attributes Drive Demand
Growing Interest in Permanent Modular Construction as a Sustainable Method of Construction Delivery
Growing Adoption of BIM Increases Uptake of Model Driven Prefabrication
Need to Expedite Procurement and Build Process Spurs Demand for 3D Printing in Prefabrication and Modularization
Perennial Demand for Optimally Designed Steel Framed Buildings Make Metal Building Systems the Dominant Prefab Segment
Metal Roofing Systems Offer High Aesthetic, Acoustic, Environmental, Seismic and Thermal Performances
'Cool' Breezes Sweep over Metal Roofing Markets
Steel Roofing Systems: The New Favorite
Prefabrication as a Greener and Resource Efficient Mode of Construction Immensely Benefits from the 'Green Construction' Trend
Leading Factors Fostering Future Uptake of Green Building Practices among Contractors: Ranked by Order of Importance
Table 10: Global Green Buildings Market by Sector (2018E): Percentage Share Breakdown of Investments for Airports, Commercial Offices, Educational, Government Offices, Health Care, Hotels, Industrial & Manufacturing, Non-Building Miscellaneous, Residential, Retail, Sports & Entertainment, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Prefabrication: A Faster Route towards Gaining Energy Efficiency Credits
Corporate Sector Relies on Prefabricated Model for Office Space Needs
Investments on Prefabricated Buildings Remain High in the Educational Sector
Prefabricated Buildings Gain Visibility in Healthcare Environments
Industrial Establishments Aim to Leverage Prefabricated Approach for Quicker & Reliable Construction
Warehouse: A Noteworthy Application for Prefabricated Buildings in Industrial Facilities
Agricultural Sector Remains Key Revenue Contributor for Non- residential Prefabricated Building Systems
Military Sector: One of the Foremost Adopters of Prefabricated Model
Prefabricated Model Fully Suffices the Worksite Building Needs
Prefabricated Structures Extend Convenience in Dining Hall Applications
Prefabricated Model for Dormitory Structure Requirements
Prefabricated Concept Makes Possible High-Quality Shower Structures
Greater Use of Off-site Construction Methods Bodes Well for Prefabrication Industry
Aging Urban Areas: A Potential Opportunity Generator
Job Site Conditions: An Important Variable Influencing Uptake of Prefabrication Elements
Factors Limiting the Adoption of Pre-assembly and Prefabrication
Educating Owners: Need of the Hour
Prefabrication Usage Patterns of Various Construction Professionals in North America - Ranking Based on Quantum of Usage
4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Prefabricated Building Systems Defined
Evolution of Prefabrication: A Brief Historical Background
General Classification of Prefabricated Building Systems by Type
Major End-Use Sectors for Prefabricated Building Systems
Applications for Prefabrications and Pre-assembly
Metal Building Systems
Components - Wall Panels
Modular Building Systems
Panelized Precast Concrete Systems
5. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Factors Determining Success in the Non-Residential Prefabricated and Modular Construction Business
5.1 Focus on Select Global Players
Alan Pre-Fab Building Corp. (USA)
Algeco Scotsman, Inc. (USA)
ALHO Systembau GmbH (Germany)
Allied Modular Building Systems, Inc. (USA)
Brytex Building Systems, Inc. (Canada)
Butler Manufacturing™ Company, Inc. (USA)
CadoltoFertiggebäude GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)
Consolis Service Co SA NV (Belgium)
Flexator AB (Sweden)
Inland Building Systems (USA)
Lester Building Systems, LLC (USA)
Madison Industries, Inc. (USA)
NCI Building Systems, Inc. (USA)
Normerica Building Systems, Inc. (Canada)
Nucor Building Systems (USA)
American Buildings Company, Inc. (USA)
Oldcastle Infrastructure (USA)
Rollalong Ltd. (UK)
United Structures of America, Inc. (USA)
Varco Pruden Buildings, Inc. (USA)
Whitley Manufacturing Company, Inc. (USA)
Yves Cougnaud S.A. (France)
5.2 Product Introductions/Launches
Wernick Launches New Swiftplan™ Modular System
5.3 Recent Industry Activity
GSX Partners with Triumph Modular for Student Housing
Fleetwood to Acquire Shawcorp Investments' Modular Building Systems
NCI Building Systems Enters into Merger with Ply Gem Parent
Urban Splash to Acquire SIG's Modular Factory
Algeco Group Acquires Touax Solutions Modulaires
Part Group Acquires Majority Stake in PCS Modulsystem
VESTA Modular Acquires Touax USA
Clark Pacific Opens Fabrication Facility in California
Bird Construction Acquires Majority Stake in Stack Modular Group
VESTA Modular Acquires MSpace Holdings
6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 12: World Historic Review for Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 13: World 14-Year Perspective for Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Market by Type
Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Metal Building Systems by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 15: World Historic Review for Metal Building Systems by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 16: World 14-Year Perspective for Metal Building Systems by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2
and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Modular Building Systems by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 18: World Historic Review for Modular Building Systems by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 19: World 14-Year Perspective for Modular Building Systems by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Panelized Precast Concrete Systems by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 21: World Historic Review for Panelized Precast Concrete Systems by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 22: World 14-Year Perspective for Panelized Precast Concrete Systems by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Other Prefabricated Building Systems by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 24: World Historic Review for Other Prefabricated Building Systems by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 25: World 14-Year Perspective for Other Prefabricated Building Systems by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
7.1 The United States
A.Market Analysis
Steadily Increasing Demand for Non-Residential Prefabricated Buildings Drive Healthy Market Growth
Prefabricated Construction to Transform the US Construction Arena
Metal Building Systems Dominate Sales, while Modular Buildings Spearhead Market Growth
Table 26: US Modular Building Systems Market by End-use Sector (2018E): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Education, Government, Healthcare, Office, Retail, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 27: Leading Metal Roofing Styles in the US (2017): Percentage Share Breakdown for Copper, Single Shale Tile, and Vertical Ribbed Style (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 28: Challenges Faced by US Metal Builders (2017): Percentage Share Breakdown of Various Challenges (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Sustained Growth Momentum in Non-Residential Construction Spending Drive Market Demand
Table 29: Construction Spending in the US (2010-2017): Breakdown of Construction Spending ($ Billion) for Residential and Non-Residential (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Important Non-Residential Construction Trends Summarized
Institutions and Public Infrastructure Drive Non- Residential Construction in the Country
Table 30: US Non-Residential Construction Market by Segment (2017): Percentage Share Breakdown of Investments for Commercial & Office, Industrial & Others, and Institutional (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 31: US Private Non-Residential Construction Market by Sector (2017): Percentage Share Breakdown of Construction Spend for Commercial, Communication, Education, Healthcare, Lodging, Manufacturing, Office, Power, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Growing Investments in Green Construction Benefit Market Expansion
Table 32: Green Construction Spending ($ Million) in the US: 2008-2018E (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 33: LEED Construction Spending ($ Million) in the US: 2008-2018E (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Myriad Benefits Favor Offsite Building Construction for Hotels
Chinese Investment in US Commercial Real Estate Declines in 2017
Table 34: China/Hong Kong Investments in the US Commercial Real Estate (CRE) Market by Location (2016 & 2017): Amount Invested (US$ Billion) in New York Metro, San Francisco Metro, LA Metro, Chicago, Seattle & Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Rising Demand for Precast Concrete Products
Competitive Landscape
Leading Steel Building/Metal Building Kit Companies (2018): Snapshot Profiles
Noteworthy Start-up Offsite/Prefab Construction Companies (2018): Investors, Estimated Funding, and Snapshot Profile
Nucor Dominates Engineered Building Systems Market
Table 35: Leading Players in the US Engineered Building Systems Market (2017): Percentage Share Breakdown of Revenues for BlueScope Buildings, NCI, Nucor Building Systems, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
RHINO Steel Building Kit Eliminate Guesswork and Other Challenges Associated with Metal Buildings
B.Market Analytics
Table 36: The US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems by Type - Metal Building Systems, Modular Buildings Systems, Panelized Precast Concrete Systems, and Other Prefabricated Building Systems Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 37: The US Historic Review for Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems by Type - Metal Building Systems, Modular Buildings Systems, Panelized Precast Concrete Systems, and Other Prefabricated Building Systems Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 38: The US 14-Year Perspective for Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Metal Building Systems, Modular Buildings Systems, Panelized Precast Concrete Systems, and Other Prefabricated Building Systems Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.2 Canada
A.Market Analysis
Non-Building Sector Drives Construction Growth in Canada, Augurs Well for Prefabricated Buildings
Table 39: Canadian Non-Residential Construction Sector's Capital Expenditure in US$ Billion: 2010-2017 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Oil and Gas Sector Fuels Demand for Modular Worksite Accommodation
B.Market Analytics
Table 40: Canadian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems by Type - Metal Building Systems, Modular Buildings Systems, Panelized Precast Concrete Systems, and Other Prefabricated Building Systems Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 41: Canadian Historic Review for Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems by Type - Metal Building Systems, Modular Buildings Systems, Panelized Precast Concrete Systems, and Other Prefabricated Building Systems Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 42: Canadian 14-Year Perspective for Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Metal Building Systems, Modular Buildings Systems, Panelized Precast Concrete Systems, and Other Prefabricated Building Systems Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.3 Japan
A.Market Analysis
Evolution of Prefabricated Model in Japan over the Years
2020 Olympics to Extend Opportunities for Prefabricated Structures
B.Market Analytics
Table 43: Japanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems by Type - Metal Building Systems, Modular Buildings Systems, Panelized Precast Concrete Systems, and Other Prefabricated Building Systems Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 44: Japanese Historic Review for Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems by Type - Metal Building Systems, Modular Buildings Systems, Panelized Precast Concrete Systems, and Other Prefabricated Building Systems Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 45: Japanese 14-Year Perspective for Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Metal Building Systems, Modular Buildings Systems, Panelized Precast Concrete Systems, and Other Prefabricated Building Systems Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.4 Europe
A.Market Analysis
Recovery in Construction Activity to Drive Steady Growth in Demand
Table 46: Construction Industry in Europe (2014-2018): Percentage Change in Construction Output for Major Countries (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Prefabricated Model Seeks to Expand its Share in the European Construction Sector
Western Europe: A Promising Market for Prefabricated Building Systems
B.Market Analytics
Table 47: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2
through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 48: European Historic Review for Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 49: European 14-Year Perspective for Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 50: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems by Type - Metal Building Systems, Modular Buildings Systems, Panelized Precast Concrete Systems, and Other Prefabricated Building Systems Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 51: European Historic Review for Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems by Type - Metal Building Systems, Modular Buildings Systems, Panelized Precast Concrete Systems, and Other Prefabricated Building Systems Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 52: European 14-Year Perspective for Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Metal Building Systems, Modular Buildings Systems, Panelized Precast Concrete Systems, and Other Prefabricated Building Systems Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.4.1 France
Market Analysis
Table 53: French Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems by Type - Metal Building Systems, Modular Buildings Systems, Panelized Precast Concrete Systems, and Other Prefabricated Building Systems Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 54: French Historic Review for Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems by Type - Metal Building Systems, Modular Buildings Systems, Panelized Precast Concrete Systems, and Other Prefabricated Building Systems Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 55: French 14-Year Perspective for Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Metal Building Systems, Modular Buildings Systems, Panelized Precast Concrete Systems, and Other Prefabricated Building Systems Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.4.2 Germany
A.Market Analysis
Evolution of Prefabricated Construction in Germany: An Overview
B.Market Analytics
Table 56: German Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems by Type - Metal Building Systems, Modular Buildings Systems, Panelized Precast Concrete Systems, and Other Prefabricated Building Systems Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 57: German Historic Review for Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems by Type - Metal Building Systems, Modular Buildings Systems, Panelized Precast Concrete Systems, and Other Prefabricated Building Systems Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 58: German 14-Year Perspective for Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Metal Building Systems, Modular Buildings Systems, Panelized Precast Concrete Systems, and Other Prefabricated Building Systems Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.4.3 Italy
Market Analysis
Table 59: Italian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems by Type - Metal Building Systems, Modular Buildings Systems, Panelized Precast Concrete Systems, and Other Prefabricated Building Systems Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 60: Italian Historic Review for Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems by Type - Metal Building Systems, Modular Buildings Systems, Panelized Precast Concrete Systems, and Other Prefabricated Building Systems Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 61: Italian 14-Year Perspective for Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Metal Building Systems, Modular Buildings Systems, Panelized Precast Concrete Systems, and Other Prefabricated Building Systems Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.4.4 The United Kingdom
A.Market Analysis
UK Prefabricated Buildings Systems Sector Overview
Table 62: UK Prefabricated Frame & Panel Building Systems Market (2018E): Percentage Share Breakdown of Dollar Sales by Segment (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Demand for Permanent Modular and Portable Buildings Surges
Panelized Modular Building Systems See High Growth
Major End-use Applications Drive Demand for Prefabricated Volumetric Buildings
B.Market Analytics
Table 63: The UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems by Type - Metal Building Systems, Modular Buildings Systems, Panelized Precast Concrete Systems, and Other Prefabricated Building Systems Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 64: The UK Historic Review for Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems by Type - Metal Building Systems, Modular Buildings Systems, Panelized Precast Concrete Systems, and Other Prefabricated Building Systems Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 65: The UK 14-Year Perspective for Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Metal Building Systems, Modular Buildings Systems, Panelized Precast Concrete Systems, and Other Prefabricated Building Systems Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.4.5 Spain
Market Analysis
Table 66: Spanish Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems by Type - Metal Building Systems, Modular Buildings Systems, Panelized Precast Concrete Systems, and Other Prefabricated Building Systems Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 67: Spanish Historic Review for Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems by Type - Metal Building Systems, Modular Buildings Systems, Panelized Precast Concrete Systems, and Other Prefabricated Building Systems Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 68: Spanish 14-Year Perspective for Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Metal Building Systems, Modular Buildings Systems, Panelized Precast Concrete Systems, and Other Prefabricated Building Systems Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.4.6 Russia
Market Analysis
Table 69: Russian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems by Type - Metal Building Systems, Modular Buildings Systems, Panelized Precast Concrete Systems, and Other Prefabricated Building Systems Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 70: Russian Historic Review for Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems by Type - Metal Building Systems, Modular Buildings Systems, Panelized Precast Concrete Systems, and Other Prefabricated Building Systems Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 71: Russian 14-Year Perspective for Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Metal Building Systems, Modular Buildings Systems, Panelized Precast Concrete Systems, and Other Prefabricated Building Systems Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.4.7 Rest of Europe
Market Analysis
Table 72: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems by Type - Metal Building Systems, Modular Buildings Systems, Panelized Precast Concrete Systems, and Other Prefabricated Building Systems Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 73: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems by Type - Metal Building Systems, Modular Buildings Systems, Panelized Precast Concrete Systems, and Other Prefabricated Building Systems Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 74: Rest of Europe 14-Year Perspective for Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Metal Building Systems, Modular Buildings Systems, Panelized Precast Concrete Systems, and Other Prefabricated Building Systems Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.5 Asia-Pacific
A.Market Analysis
Asia-Pacific: The Largest and the Fastest Growing Market Worldwide
Table 75: Global Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by Value CAGR for 2016-2024: Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Rest of World, USA, Canada, Japan, and Europe (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
China & India: Potential Laden Markets
B.Market Analytics
Table 76: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems by Geographic Region - China and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 77: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems by Geographic Region - China and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 78: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for China and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 79: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems by Type - Metal Building Systems, Modular Buildings Systems, Panelized Precast Concrete Systems, and Other Prefabricated Building Systems Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 80: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems by Type - Metal Building Systems, Modular Buildings Systems, Panelized Precast Concrete Systems, and Other Prefabricated Building Systems Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 81: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Metal Building Systems, Modular Buildings Systems, Panelized Precast Concrete Systems, and Other Prefabricated Building Systems Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.5.1 China
A.Market Analysis
China: The World's Largest Construction Market Represents a Major Market for Prefabricated Buildings
Table 82: Chinese Construction Industry: Market Size (US$ Billion) for the Period 2016-2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Technological Advancements Spearhead Market Growth
B.Market Analytics
Table 83: Chinese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 84: Chinese Historic Review for Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.5.2 Rest of Asia-Pacific
A.Market Analysis
Select Regional Markets
India: Prefabricated and Modular Construction Set to Become Mainstream
Table 85: Indian Non-Residential Construction Industry by Sector (2018E): Percentage Share Breakdown of Construction Spend for Commercial, Industrial, Institutional, and Office (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Affinity for Modular Buildings on the Rise
Precast Concrete Buildings Gain Wider Adoption in the Country
Australia: Increasing Demand from Various Application Sectors
New Zealand: Focus on Sustainability Renews Interest in Prefabricated Buildings
New Zealand Prefabricated Construction Market: Key Challenges
Thailand: Modular Buildings Gain Prominence
B.Market Analytics
Table 86: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 87: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.6 Latin America
Market Analysis
Table 88: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems by Type - Metal Building Systems, Modular Buildings Systems, Panelized Precast Concrete Systems, and Other Prefabricated Building Systems Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 89: Latin American Historic Review for Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems by Type - Metal Building Systems, Modular Buildings Systems, Panelized Precast Concrete Systems, and Other Prefabricated Building Systems Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 90: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Metal Building Systems, Modular Buildings Systems, Panelized Precast Concrete Systems, and Other Prefabricated Building Systems Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.7 Rest of World
A.Market Analysis
Large Number of Construction Projects Propel Market Demand in the Middle East
B.Market Analytics
Table 91: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems by Type - Metal Building Systems, Modular Buildings Systems, Panelized Precast Concrete Systems, and Other Prefabricated Building Systems Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 92: Rest of World Historic Review for Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems by Type - Metal Building Systems, Modular Buildings Systems, Panelized Precast Concrete Systems, and Other Prefabricated Building Systems Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 93: Rest of World 14-Year Perspective for Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Metal Building Systems, Modular Buildings Systems, Panelized Precast Concrete Systems, and Other Prefabricated Building Systems Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
8. COMPANY PROFILES
Total Companies Profiled: 211 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 228) The United States (101) Canada (16) Europe (92) - France (7) - Germany (13) - The United Kingdom (50) - Italy (7) - Rest of Europe (15) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (14) Middle East (4) Africa (1)
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05591535
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001
SOURCE Reportlinker
Share this article