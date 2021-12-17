Global Nonwoven Filter Media Market Report 2021-2026: Industry Landscape, Supply Chain Analysis, Sales, Profiles of Manufacturers

DUBLIN, Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Nonwoven Filter Media: Global Markets to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for nonwoven filter media should grow from $5.7 billion in 2021 to $7.2 billion by 2026 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9% for the period of 2021-2026.

The nonwoven filter media market for the water filtration segment should grow from $1.3 billion in 2021 to $1.9 billion by 2026 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6% for the period of 2021-2026.

Report Scope

This report covers the technological, economic, and business considerations of the nonwoven filter media industry with analyses and forecasts provided for global markets. Included in the report are descriptions of market forces relevant to the nonwoven filter media industry and their areas of application.

Global markets are presented by type of nonwoven filter media, along with growth forecasts through 2026. Estimates on sales values are based on the price in the supply chain at which the media are procured by filter fabricators or filtration system manufacturers.

Market-driving forces and industry structure are examined. International aspects are analyzed for all world regions and types of nonwoven filter media. Brief profiles of major global manufacturers are presented.

The presently developing COVID-19 pandemic has currently halted the progress of economies across the world. In addition to taking measures to lock down their respective countries to contain the spread of the coronavirus, especially in affected cities, various governments across the world are also taking the measures necessary to contain the economic slowdown.

This report considers the impact of COVID-19. In 2020, the growth rate of every industry across the world was impacted by the pandemic, and thus the nonwoven filter media market has also been indirectly affected. The market is, however, expected to bounce back in 2022, due to the relief packages or disaster aid packages provided by various governments to boost their economies.

The report includes:

118 data tables and 48 additional tables

An updated review of the global market for nonwoven filter media and technologies under development

Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2020, estimates for 2021 and 2022, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026

Evaluation and forecast the overall nonwoven filter media market size (in USD millions), and corresponding market share analysis by type, manufacturing process, application and region

In-depth information (facts and figures) concerning the major factors influencing the progress of the market (benefits, and industry-specific challenges) with respect to specific growth trends, upcoming technologies, prospects, and contributions to the overall market

Assessment of regional market breakdowns with select sub-regional breakdowns for countries with promising nonwoven filter media industries, as well as market demand

Review of the existing nonwoven filter media industry, with a focus on producers of each major viable technology

Insight into the competitive developments such as joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions, new product development, expansions, and research and development activities in the global market for nonwoven filter media

Discussion of the filtration mechanisms, categories and types, development of nonwoven materials, and key physical and chemical properties of the raw materials used in nonwoven filter media

Company profiles descriptions of the market leading players, including Ahlstrom-Munksjo, Glatfelter Corp., Lydall, Inc., Sandler AG, Glatfelter Corp. and Freudenberg

Key Topics Covered

Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

What's New in This Report

Scope of Report

Methodology

Intended Audience

Geographic Breakdown

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Primary Respondents

Primary Insights from a Few Respondents

Chapter 4 Market Overview

Development of Nonwoven Materials

Definition of Nonwovens

Nonwoven Functionality

Nonwoven Products

Raw Materials: Fibers and Polymers

Types of Fibers

Natural Fibers

Man-made Semisynthetic Fibers

Man-made Mineral Fibers

Synthetic Fibers

Binders and Adhesives

Nonwovens Approaching Membrane Efficiency

Ahlstrom-Munksjo Disruptor

DuPont HMT

Chapter 5 Market Flow and COVID-19 Analysis

Value Chain Analysis

Impact of COVID-19 on Global Nonwoven Filter Media Market

Overview

Impact on Demand

Impact on Supply

Impact on Price

Conclusion

Chapter 6 Industry Structure and Technological Trends

Industry Trends

Increasing Demand for Respirators, Face Masks and PPE Following COVID-19 Pandemic

Increasing Demand from the Medical Sector

Customer Landscape

Commodity and Specialized Markets

Market Drivers

Regulatory Forces

Air and Water Quality Concerns

Environmental Protection and Pollution Control

Economic Forces

Raw Material Inflation and Product Pricing

Competitive Strategies Used in the Nonwoven Filter Media Industry

New Market Development

Strategic Alliances and Mergers

Customization

Focus on Niche Markets

Standardization

Chapter 7 Volume and Pricing Analysis

Pricing Analysis

Raw Materials Prices

Filter Media Manufacturing Margins

Application Pricing

Volume Analysis

Chapter 8 Nonwoven Filter Media Market by Type

Overview

Depth Filter

Surface Filters

Chapter 9 Nonwoven Filter Media Market by Manufacturing Process

Overview

Introduction of SMS and SMMS Technology

Spunbond

Polymer Melt Preparation

Filament Extrusion, Spinning and Drawing

Web Forming

Bonding

Product Characteristics

Meltblown

Melt-blowing Operation

Process and Property Relationships

Limitations of Meltblown Technology

Borealis Finer Meltblown

Wetlaid

Process Equipment

Drylaid

Carding

Airlaying

Apertured Films

Hybrids and Combination Composites

Composite Material Formation

Technology Trends

Bonding Methods and Downstream Operations

Bonding Processes

Layering and Crosslapping

Finishing

Production of Nanofiber Nonwovens

Nozzleless Electrospinning

Summary of the Nonwoven Filter Media Manufacturing Process

Product Forms of Nonwoven Filter Media

Air and Gas Filtration

Water and Liquid Filtration Products

Chapter 10 Nonwoven Filter Media Market by Application

Overview

Water Filtration

Supplying Clean Water

Drinking Water

Membrane-Based Separation

Products

Applications

WQA Product Sustainability Standards

Transportation

Fuel and Oil Filters

Standards

Tougher Standards Anticipated

Pedestrian Protection

Filter Supplier Innovations to Comply with Regulations

Automotive Cabin Air Filtration

Electric Vehicle (EV) Requirements

Aircraft Filtration

Healthcare

Commercial Healthcare Applications

Pharmaceutical Industry

Biopharma

Air Filtration in Healthcare Facilities

HEPA and ULPA Filtration

Biofluid Filtration Applications

Blood and Serum Filtration Applications

Hemodialysis

Miscellaneous Other Applications in the Healthcare Sector

HVAC

Air Quality Outside and Indoors

Commercial HVAC Filters

Data Centers

Air Filtration in Commercial Buildings

Air Filtration in Residential Buildings

Food Processing

Food and Beverage Processing

Seitz Sheets and Pall Suprapak Filter Modules

and Pall Suprapak Filter Modules Food Ingredients

Dairy Applications

Brewing Industry Applications

Bottled Water Applications

Coffee Filters and Pods

Teabags

Industrial Manufacturing

Commercial Applications

Metal Processing Industry

Dust Collection Applications

Process and Energy Industries

Baghouses

Tougher Emissions Standards

Cement and Asphalt Manufacturing

Power Generation

Hot Gas Filtration Applications

Filter Media for Water Jet Cutting Machines

Chemical Process Industry

Textile Mills

Paint and Coatings Industry Applications

Gels Removal

Perfumes and Cosmetics Industry Applications

Personal Protection Equipment

Biofiltration Applications

Oil & Gas

Oil Refining

3M DF Filter System

DF Filter System Commercial Applications

Mining Industry Applications

Electronics

High Technology and Clean Rooms

Electronics Manufacturing

Air Filtration for Electronic Components

Others

Chapter 11 Nonwoven Filter Media Market by Region

Overview

Asia-Pacific

Applications

Countries

North America

Nonwoven Capacity Expansions in North America

Applications

Countries

Europe

Applications

Countries

Middle East and Africa

and Applications

South America

Applications

Chapter 12 Company Profiles: Major Manufacturers of Nonwoven Filter Media

Ahlstrom-Munksjo

Berry Global Inc.

Dupont

Fibertex Nonwovens A/S

Freudenberg

Glatfelter Corp.

Hollingsworth & Vose

Johns Manville, A Berkshire Hathaway Company

Kimberly-Clark Worldwide, Inc. (KCWW)

Lydall, Inc.

Mogul Co. Ltd.

Neenah Inc.

Sandler AG

Other Notable Nonwoven Manufacturers and Converters with Filter Media Activities

Chapter 13 Company Profiles: Major Customers and Users of Nonwoven Filter Media

Manufacturers of Filter Systems and Related Equipment

Chapter 14 Appendix: Acronyms

