Global Nonwoven Filter Media Market Report 2023: Rising Prevalence Regarding Water and Air Pollution is Expected to Propel Growth

DUBLIN, May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Nonwoven Filter Media Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the market.



The global nonwoven filter media market is expected to grow from $7.83 billion in 2022 to $8.35 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6%. The nonwoven filter media market is expected to grow to $10.95 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.0%.

Major players in the nonwoven filter media market are Sandler AG, 3M, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Berry Global Inc., Freudenberg Filtration Technologies, Ahlstrom-Munksjo Oyj, Cummins Filtration Inc., Pegas Nonwovens, Hollingsworth & Vose Company, Parker Hannifin Corp., Johns Manville, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, DelStar Technologies, Cerex Advanced Fabrics Inc., and Glatfelter Company.

Measure the impact of high global inflation on market growth.

The nonwoven filter media refer to an engineered fabric made up of a pattern of filaments or fibers. The primary purpose of media is to protect membrane filters, liquid pre-filtration, gaseous filtration, air purification, and wet filtration. Its specific function is to filter or separate fluid components (air/gas or liquid) or to act as a prefilter or support for other materials in the filtration and separation process.



The various production processes of nonwoven filter media are air laid, wetlaid, melt blown, spun bond, and other production processes. The air laid refers to the production process used in making disposable products such as napkins, diapers, tablecloths, sanitary napkins, and wet wipes. Air laid is a formation technique that involves combining fibers with air to create a homogeneous, highly absorbent air-fiber combination.

The main forms of nonwoven filter media include air filtration and liquid filtration that are applied in transportation, water filtration, respiratory protection (face mask and other respirators) , HVAC, food and beverage, healthcare, manufacturing, oil and gas (hydrocarbon processing) , and other applications.



Technological advancements are the key trend gaining popularity in the nonwoven filter media market. Major companies operating in the nonwoven filter media are focused on developing sustainable nonwoven filter media to strengthen their market position.

For instance, in September, Sigmatex, a UK-based developer and manufacturer of carbon fiber textiles, launched nonwoven carbon fiber recycled fabric. This nonwoven fabric is made from high-quality carbon fiber waste that has retained its sizing, providing improved fiber-to-resin bond strength with area weights from 100gsm to 600gsm. The product has an isotropic material with excellent mechanical properties that can be debunked, making pre-peg methods more efficient.



In February 2022, Fibrix Filtration, a US-based manufacturer of specialized high loft and pleat media air filtration products, acquired Americo Manufacturing Co for an undisclosed amount. This acquisition aimed to strengthen Fibrix Filtration and Americo Manufacturing Co.'s strategic partnership to provide a nonwoven manufacturing platform focused on innovative clean solutions for home and work environments using sustainable practices. Americo Manufacturing Co. is a US-based nonwoven biological and mechanical filter media manufacturer.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the nonwoven filter media market in 2022. The regions covered in the nonwoven filter media market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The countries covered in the nonwoven filter media market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The rising prevalence regarding water and air pollution is expected to propel the growth of nonwoven filter media. Water and air pollution is the discharge of particles, biological molecules, or hazardous gases into the atmosphere and water bodies, killing humans and harming living organisms.

Nonwoven filter media helps to eliminate pollutants and reduce particles from water and air, enabling effective filtration of drinking water and air and reducing the spread of diseases and outbreaks. For instance, in October 2020, according to a water quality report published by the Center for American Progress, more than 80,000 miles of rivers and streams are labeled as impaired due to nutrient pollution, and over 2.5 million acres of ponds, reservoirs, and lakes are unsafe due to nutrient pollution in the US. Therefore, the rising water and air pollution prevalence will drive the nonwoven filter media market.



The nonwoven filter media consists of sales of polymer filter media, fiber filter media, and resin filter media. Values in this market are 'factory gate' values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers. The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified) .



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resale along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.

