Global North America and Europe Alternative Protein Market Report 2022: Rising Investments in Alternative Proteins & Growing Influence of Social Media - Forecast to 2025

The report provides an in depth analysis of the global alternative protein market by value, by type, by consumption, by product categories, and region. The report provides a regional analysis of the alternative protein market, including North America and Europe, and ROW. The report also provides a detailed analysis of the COVID-19 impact on the global alternative protein market.

The global alternative protein market is projected to rise considerably in the next four years i.e. 2021-2025. The global alternative protein market is expected to rise due to rising investments in alternative proteins, rapid urbanization, growing influence of social media, rising female population, increasing prevalence of diabetes, environmental sustainability, and favorable government policy and regulations. The market also faces some challenges like significance presence of animal based product, and high price of available alternatives.



The report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the global alternative protein market has also been forecasted for the period 2021-2025, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.



The global alternative protein market is fragmented with the presence of many major players. The key players of the market: The Archer Daniels Midland Company, Kerry Group, Ingredion Incorporated, and Cargill Incorporated are also profiled with their financial information and respective business strategies.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction

2.1 Protein: An Overview

2.1.1 Benefits of Protein Intake

2.2 Alternative Protein: An Overview

2.2.1 Alternative Protein Sources

2.2.2 Array of Alternative Protein Products

2.2.3 Plant Based Meat Value Chain Analysis

2.2.4 Cell Based Meat Value Chain Analysis

2.3 Alternative Protein Segmentation: An Overview

2.3.1 Alternative Protein Segmentation by Type

2.3.2 Alternative Protein Segmentation by Product Category



3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Alternative Protein Market: An Analysis

3.1.1 Global Alternative Protein Market by Value

3.1.2 Global Alternative Protein Market by Product Type

3.1.3 Global Alternative Protein Market by Region

3.2 Global Alternative Protein Market: Product Type Analysis

3.2.1 Global Plant Based Dairy Alternatives Market by Value

3.2.2 Global Plant Based Dairy Alternatives Market by Type

3.2.3 Global Plant Milk and Other Dairy Alternatives Market by Value

3.2.4 Global Meat Alternatives Market by Value

3.2.5 Global Meat Alternatives Market by Type

3.2.6 Global Existing Meat Alternatives and Next Generation Meat Market by Value

3.3 Global Alternative Protein Market: Consumption Analysis

3.3.1 Global Alternative Protein Market by Consumption

3.3.2 Global Alternative Protein Market Consumption by Products

3.4 Global Alternative Protein Market: Product Analysis

3.4.1 Global Milk Alternatives Market by Consumption

3.4.2 Global Chicken Alternatives Market by Consumption

3.4.3 Global Beef Alternatives Market by Consumption

3.4.4 Global Seafood Alternatives Market by Consumption

3.4.5 Global Pork Alternatives Market by Consumption

3.4.6 Global Fresh Dairy Alternatives Market by Consumption

3.4.7 Global Cheese Alternatives Market by Consumption

3.4.8 Global Eggs Alternatives Market by Consumption



4. Regional Market Analysis

4.1 North America and Europe Alternative Protein Market: An Analysis

4.1.1 North America and Europe Alternative Protein Market by Value

4.1.2 North America and Europe Alternative Protein Market by Product Type

4.1.3 North America and Europe Plant Based Dairy Alternatives Market by Value

4.1.4 North America and Europe Meat Alternatives Market by Value

4.2 ROW Alternative Protein Market: An Analysis

4.2.1 ROW Alternative Protein Market by Value



5. Impact of COVID-19

5.1 Impact of COVID-19

5.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on Alternative Protein Market



6. Market Dynamics

6.1 Growth Drivers

6.1.1 Rising Investments in Alternative Proteins

6.1.2 Rapid Urbanization

6.1.3 Growing Influence of Social Media

6.1.4 Rising Female Population

6.1.5 Increasing Prevalence of Diabetes

6.1.6 Environmental Sustainability

6.1.7 Favorable Government Policy and Regulations

6.2 Challenges

6.2.1 Significance Presence of Animal Based Product

6.2.2 High Price of Available Alternatives

6.3 Market Trends

6.3.1 Increasing Demand for Healthy Food

6.3.2 Growing Veganism

6.3.3 New Product Launches

6.3.4 New Distribution Channels



7. Competitive Landscape

7.1 The Global Alternative Protein Market Players: A Financial Comparison

7.2 The Global Alternative Protein Market Players by Research & Development (R&D) Expenses



8. Company Profiles

8.1 Business Overview

8.2 Financial Overview

8.3 Business Strategy

The Archer Daniels Midland Company

Kerry Group

Ingredion Incorporated

Cargill Incorporated

