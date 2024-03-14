Global Novel and Experimental Food and Beverage Consumer Report 2023: Emerging Opportunities and Threats in the Fast-Moving Consumer Goods Market

DUBLIN, March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Novel and Experimental - Consumer TrendSights Analysis, 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The analysis covers what the trend is, why it is important, who is most influenced by it and how brands and manufacturers can capitalize. The research concludes by identifying where the trend is heading next and how long it will last.

Brands are engaging with consumers with unusual flavor combinations. For example, McDonald's India is launching novel non-alcoholic beverage varieties through its Mixology campaign and ice cream brand Haagen-Dazs utilizing local flavors in Japan to create unique formulations. It is important for brands to explore new ways of involving the five senses in products, not only taste. Brands are also exploring novel textures such as Frito Lay and Meiji to offer consumers sensory experiences.

Scope

Consumers are exposed to a wider variety of ingredient choices due to living in a more multi-cultural society. This is a vital driver for consumers to try novel textures and flavors.

Most categories in packaged consumer goods, foodservice, and retail are showing growth in the Novel & Experimental trend.

During the 2018-22 period, food received the most revenue from trend investment and non-alcoholic beverages showed the highest growth.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

McDonald's

Haagen-Dazs

Fanta

Crest Advanced Kid's

FritoLay

Meiji Stylish

