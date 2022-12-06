Global Novel Antibody Therapies (Combination Therapy and Monotherapy) Market Research Report 2022-2035: Development Pipeline of the Novel Antibody Therapies is Likely to Expand Further

DUBLIN, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Novel Antibody Therapies Market: Distribution by Type of Novel Antibody, Target Indication, Type of Therapy, Route of Administration, and Key Geographical Regions: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2022-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The 'Novel Antibody Therapies Market, 2022-2035' report features an extensive study on the current market landscape, offering an informed opinion on the likely evolution of the novel antibody therapies in the treatment of various diseases.

The study presents an in-depth analysis, highlighting the diverse capabilities of players engaged in this domain, across different geographies.

One of the key objectives of the report was to identify the primary growth drivers and estimate the future growth opportunity associated with novel antibody therapies market in the mid to long term. Based on parameters, such as historical sales, target patient population, likely adoption rates and expected pricing, we have provided informed estimates on the likely evolution of the market for the period 2022-2035.

Our year wise projections of the current and forecasted opportunity within the novel antibody therapies market have further been segmented across type of novel antibody (immunocytokines, immunotoxins, and radioisotope immunoconjugates), target indication (acute myeloid leukemia, bladder cancer, diffuse large b-cell lymphoma, graft-versus-host disease, melanoma prostate cancer, and soft-tissue sarcoma), type of therapy (Combination Therapy and Monotherapy), route of administration (intratumoral, intravenous and intravesical), key geographical regions (North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific).

In order to account for future uncertainties and to add robustness to our model, we have provided three forecast scenarios, portraying the conservative, base and optimistic tracks of the market's evolution.

Amidst the recent initiatives undertaken to develop more targeted anti-cancer therapies, novel antibody therapies have emerged to be one of the most suitable option, having demonstrated the capability to selectively target and eliminate tumor cells. The novel antibody therapies include different classes of antibodies, which are capable of killing or inhibiting disease-causing agents.

Multiple antibody formats have been engineered to enhance therapeutic efficacy and target proteins that are expressed on the surface of the affected cells. This has opened a new target space for the development of antibody therapeutics and techniques, facilitating tools to uniquely distinguish malignantly transformed cells from regular cells. Various novel antibody therapies such as immuocytokines, immunotoxins, radioimmunoconjugates and intrabodies are being investigated as a therapeutic modality across multiple clinical trials, particularly as anti-cancer agents.

Till date, six novel antibody therapies, including Adcetris (mycosis fungoides, primary cutaneous anaplastic large cell lymphoma, T-cell lymphoma and Hodgkin's disease), Elzonris (Blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm) Lumoxiti (Hairy cell leukemia), PluvictoT (Prostate cancer), VicineumT (Bladder cancer) and Zevalin (Lymphoma) have so far been evaluated and approved for various oncological disorders.

In addition, more than 130 novel antibody therapies are being evaluated in various preclinical and clinical stages. Currently, more than 50 companies and academic / research institutes are engaged in the development of novel antibody therapies with enhanced efficacy and several promising leads are anticipated to be commercially launched over the coming decade.

Over 4,500 patents related to novel antibodies have been recently filed / granted, demonstrating the innovation and continuous research efforts in this domain. In addition, multiple collaborations have been inked between industry / academic stakeholders to advance the development of various pipeline molecules.

Moreover, with the active involvement of big pharma players as well as new entrants, the development pipeline of the novel antibody therapies is likely to expand further. Driven by the growing interest of various stakeholders and encouraging clinical research results, the novel antibody therapies market is anticipated to witness steady growth over the coming years.

Key Questions Answered

Who are the leading industry and non-industry players engaged in the development of novel antibody therapies?

Which novel antibody therapies are being developed across early and late stages of development?

Which geographies are the most active in conducting clinical trials related to novel antibody therapies?

What is the focus area of various publications related to the novel antibody therapies?

Which are the leading funding institutes / centers supporting the research related to novel antibody therapies?

What kind of partnership models are commonly adopted by industry stakeholders?

What are the different initiatives undertaken by big pharma players for the development of novel antibody therapies in the recent past?

How is the current and future market opportunity, related to novel antibody therapies likely to be distributed across key market segments?

Key Topics Covered:

1. PREFACE

2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3. INTRODUCTION

3.1. Overview of Novel Antibody Therapies

3.2. Types of Novel Antibody Therapies

3.3. Therapeutic Antibodies: Development Approaches

3.4. Future Perspectives

4. NOVEL ANTIBODY THERAPIES: MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1. Analysis Methodology and Key Parameters

4.2. Novel Antibody Therapies: Development Pipeline (Immunocytokines)

4.3. Novel Antibody Therapies: Development Pipeline (Immunotoxins)

4.4. Novel Antibody Therapies: Development Pipeline (Radioisotope Immunoconjugates)

4.5. Novel Antibody Therapies: Development Pipeline (Other Antibodies)

4.6. Novel Antibody Therapies: List of Developers

5. COMPANY PROFILES

5.1. Actinium Pharmaceuticals

5.2. Molecular Templates

5.3. Philogen

5.4. Roche

5.5. Seagen

5.6. Sesen bio

5.7. Telix Pharmaceuticals

5.8. Y-mAbs Therapeutics

6. CLINICAL TRIAL ANALYSIS

6.1. Analysis Methodology and Key Parameters

6.2. List of Clinical Trials Focused on Novel Antibody Therapies

7. PUBLICATION ANALYSIS

7.1. Analysis Methodology and Key Parameters

7.2. List of Publications Focused on Novel Antibody Therapies

8. PATENT ANALYSIS

8.1. Analysis Methodology and Key Parameters

8.2. List of Patents Focused on Novel Antibody Therapies

9. PARTNERSHIPS AND COLLABORATIONS

9.1. List of Partnerships and Collaborations Focused on Novel Antibody Therapies

10. BIG PHARMA PLAYERS

10.1 Analysis Methodology and Key Parameters

10.2. Scoring Criteria for Key Parameters

10.3. List of Big Pharma Players Focused on Novel Antibody Therapies

11. MARKET SIZING AND OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS

11.1. Forecast Methodology and Key Assumptions

11.2. Global Novel Antibody Therapies Market, 2022-2035

11.3. Product-wise Sales Forecast (Marketed Drugs)

11.4. Global Novel Antibody Therapies Market, 2024 and 2035: Distribution by Type of Novel Antibodies

11.5. Global Novel Antibody Therapies Market, 2026 and 2035: Distribution by Target Disease Indication(s)

11.6. Global Novel Antibody Therapies Market, 2024 and 2035: Distribution by Type of Therapy

11.7. Global Novel Antibody Therapies Market, 2023 and 2035: Distribution by Route of Administration

11.8. Global Novel Antibody Therapies Market, 2024 and 2035: Distribution by Geography

11.9. Product-wise Sales Forecast (Phase III Drugs)

11.9.1. Adcetris (Seagen)

11.9.2. Fibromun (Philogen)

11.9.3. Iomab-B (Actinium Pharmaceuticals)

11.9.4. Nidlegy (Philogen)

11.9.5. T-Guard (Xenikos)

11.9.6. TLX 591 (Telix Pharmaceuticals)

11.9.7. Vicinium (Sesen Bio)

