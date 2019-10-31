Global Novel Water Sustainability Technologies Report 2019: Key Projects and Opportunities, Financing, and Venture Capital, Transactions and Trends

DUBLIN, Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Novel Water Sustainability Technologies: Key Projects and Opportunities, Financing, and Venture Capital, Transactions and Trends" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The scope of this report is broad and covers various technologies in sustainable water management across various end users. Novel water sustainability technologies are broken down by technology and end user. Revenue forecasts from 2018-2024 are given for each technology, application and end user, with estimated valued derived from the revenue of manufacturers total revenues.



The report also includes a discussion of major players across each technology. It explains the major drivers and regional dynamics of global novel water sustainability technologies and current trends within the industry.



The report concludes with a special focus on the vendor landscape and includes detailed profiles of major vendors in the global novel water sustainability technologies.



The Report Includes:

28 data tables and 64 additional tables

An overview of the global market for novel water sustainability technologies

Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2018, estimates for 2019 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024

Information on key global projects on water sustainability and desalination & reuse projects running in Australia , Saudi Arabia , Japan , Caribbean , India and United States

, , , , and Assessment of investment requirement, key venture capital transactions, water infrastructure financing, investment in R&D and innovations and government initiatives in water conservation

Coverage of market trends and key transactions and strategies in novel water sustainability technologies market

Comprehensive company profiles of key players in the market, including ABB Ltd., China Everbright Group Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Lumense Inc., TaKaDu Ltd., Xylem Inc. and Yokogawa India Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of Report

Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

Analyst's Credentials

Custom Research

Related Reports

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights



Chapter 3 Market Overview

Desalination

Third Desalination Plant Opens in Singapore

Fourth Desalination Plant Opens in Singapore

Seawater Desalination Plant in Tamil Nadu, India

Charles E. Meyer Desalination Plant

Three Small Desalination Plants: Chennai, India

Public/Private Partnerships

UAE Desalination Plant

Desalination Plant in Gujarat

Industrial Treatment

New Water Treatment Plant in Kerala, India

Bahrain : Tubli Wastewater Plant

: Tubli Wastewater Plant Desalination and Reuse Projects

Saudi Arabia

Japan

India

Key Global Projects: Water Sustainability

Top 10 Findings

Technological Advancements

Adoption of Smart Water Networks

Water Pollution

Future Water Stress

Water Pollution Sources

Smart City Initiatives

Smart Water Management

Chapter 4 Mapping Water Sustainability

Catchment and Abstraction

Water Treatment

Storage and Distribution

Customer Consumption

Wastewater Collection and Treatment

Sludge Disposal

Chapter 5 Financing for Novel Water Sustainability Technologies

Investment

Key Venture Capital Transactions

Country Financing Overview

United States

Japan

China

India

Australia

Europe

Canada

Chapter 6 Transactions and Trends

Market Trends

Improving Water Supply and Hygiene

Government Support

Large Scale Investment in Smart Cities

Key Transactions and Strategies in Novel Water Sustainability Technologies Market

Investment in R&D and Innovations

Mergers and Acquisitions

Other Key Market Strategies

Chapter 7 Novel Water Sustainability Technologies Market by Smart Water Grid

Market Analysis by Technology

Smart Infrastructure

Control and Automation

ICT and Analytical Software

Design and Engineering

Market Analysis by Application

Residential

Commercial

Utility

Chapter 8 Other Key Novel Technologies in Water Sustainability

Artificial Intelligence

Blockchain

Robotics Enabled Automation

Drones and Big Data Analytics

Connected Network (IOT)

Cognitive Enabled Automation

Chapter 9 Membranes and Deserts

Case Study

Wastewater Treatment by Nanofiltration Membranes

Ceramic Membrane

Types of Ceramic Membranes

Advantages of Ceramic Membranes

Graphene Smart Membrane

Chapter 10 Novel Water Sustainability Technologies: End Users

Water Use

Industrial Users

Residential

Others

Chapter 11 Novel Water Sustainability Technologies Market by Region



Chapter 12 Competitive Landscape

Key Market Players

Key Strategies

Product Launches

Collaborations and Partnerships

Acquisitions

Chapter 13 Company Profiles



ABB Ltd.

American Water Co.

Arad Technologies Ltd.

Belkin Corp.

Biwater

Cadagua

China Everbright Group Ltd.

G.S. Inima

Gelsenwasser

General Electric Co. (Ge Water Corp.)

Giner Labs

Honeywell International Inc. (Holding Company Of Elster Group Se)

Horiba Ltd.

Huawei Technologies

Hydro International

Hyflux

IBM

Itron Inc.

Landis Gyr (Toshibha)

(Toshibha) Lumense Inc.

Multisensor Systems Ltd.

Schneider Electric Se

Siemens Ag

Takadu Ltd.

Utility Systems

Xylem Inc.

Yokogawa India Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fksgjp



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

