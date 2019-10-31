Global Novel Water Sustainability Technologies Report 2019: Key Projects and Opportunities, Financing, and Venture Capital, Transactions and Trends
Oct 31, 2019, 06:00 ET
DUBLIN, Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Novel Water Sustainability Technologies: Key Projects and Opportunities, Financing, and Venture Capital, Transactions and Trends" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The scope of this report is broad and covers various technologies in sustainable water management across various end users. Novel water sustainability technologies are broken down by technology and end user. Revenue forecasts from 2018-2024 are given for each technology, application and end user, with estimated valued derived from the revenue of manufacturers total revenues.
The report also includes a discussion of major players across each technology. It explains the major drivers and regional dynamics of global novel water sustainability technologies and current trends within the industry.
The report concludes with a special focus on the vendor landscape and includes detailed profiles of major vendors in the global novel water sustainability technologies.
The Report Includes:
- 28 data tables and 64 additional tables
- An overview of the global market for novel water sustainability technologies
- Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2018, estimates for 2019 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024
- Information on key global projects on water sustainability and desalination & reuse projects running in Australia, Saudi Arabia, Japan, Caribbean, India and United States
- Assessment of investment requirement, key venture capital transactions, water infrastructure financing, investment in R&D and innovations and government initiatives in water conservation
- Coverage of market trends and key transactions and strategies in novel water sustainability technologies market
- Comprehensive company profiles of key players in the market, including ABB Ltd., China Everbright Group Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Lumense Inc., TaKaDu Ltd., Xylem Inc. and Yokogawa India Ltd.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- Scope of Report
- Methodology
- Geographic Breakdown
- Analyst's Credentials
- Custom Research
- Related Reports
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market Overview
- Desalination
- Third Desalination Plant Opens in Singapore
- Fourth Desalination Plant Opens in Singapore
- Seawater Desalination Plant in Tamil Nadu, India
- Charles E. Meyer Desalination Plant
- Three Small Desalination Plants: Chennai, India
- Public/Private Partnerships
- UAE Desalination Plant
- Desalination Plant in Gujarat
- Industrial Treatment
- New Water Treatment Plant in Kerala, India
- Bahrain: Tubli Wastewater Plant
- Desalination and Reuse Projects
- Saudi Arabia
- Japan
- India
- Key Global Projects: Water Sustainability
- Top 10 Findings
- Technological Advancements
- Adoption of Smart Water Networks
- Water Pollution
- Future Water Stress
- Water Pollution Sources
- Smart City Initiatives
- Smart Water Management
Chapter 4 Mapping Water Sustainability
- Catchment and Abstraction
- Water Treatment
- Storage and Distribution
- Customer Consumption
- Wastewater Collection and Treatment
- Sludge Disposal
Chapter 5 Financing for Novel Water Sustainability Technologies
- Investment
- Key Venture Capital Transactions
- Country Financing Overview
- United States
- Japan
- China
- India
- Australia
- Europe
- Canada
Chapter 6 Transactions and Trends
- Market Trends
- Improving Water Supply and Hygiene
- Government Support
- Large Scale Investment in Smart Cities
- Key Transactions and Strategies in Novel Water Sustainability Technologies Market
- Investment in R&D and Innovations
- Mergers and Acquisitions
- Other Key Market Strategies
Chapter 7 Novel Water Sustainability Technologies Market by Smart Water Grid
- Market Analysis by Technology
- Smart Infrastructure
- Control and Automation
- ICT and Analytical Software
- Design and Engineering
- Market Analysis by Application
- Residential
- Commercial
- Utility
Chapter 8 Other Key Novel Technologies in Water Sustainability
- Artificial Intelligence
- Blockchain
- Robotics Enabled Automation
- Drones and Big Data Analytics
- Connected Network (IOT)
- Cognitive Enabled Automation
Chapter 9 Membranes and Deserts
- Case Study
- Wastewater Treatment by Nanofiltration Membranes
- Ceramic Membrane
- Types of Ceramic Membranes
- Advantages of Ceramic Membranes
- Graphene Smart Membrane
Chapter 10 Novel Water Sustainability Technologies: End Users
- Water Use
- Industrial Users
- Residential
- Others
Chapter 11 Novel Water Sustainability Technologies Market by Region
Chapter 12 Competitive Landscape
- Key Market Players
- Key Strategies
- Product Launches
- Collaborations and Partnerships
- Acquisitions
Chapter 13 Company Profiles
- ABB Ltd.
- American Water Co.
- Arad Technologies Ltd.
- Belkin Corp.
- Biwater
- Cadagua
- China Everbright Group Ltd.
- G.S. Inima
- Gelsenwasser
- General Electric Co. (Ge Water Corp.)
- Giner Labs
- Honeywell International Inc. (Holding Company Of Elster Group Se)
- Horiba Ltd.
- Huawei Technologies
- Hydro International
- Hyflux
- IBM
- Itron Inc.
- Landis Gyr (Toshibha)
- Lumense Inc.
- Multisensor Systems Ltd.
- Schneider Electric Se
- Siemens Ag
- Takadu Ltd.
- Utility Systems
- Xylem Inc.
- Yokogawa India Ltd.
