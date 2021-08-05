FACTS AT A GLANCE Edition: 6; Released: April 2021 Executive Pool: 503 Companies: 38 - Players covered include AECOM; Ansaldo Nuclear Ltd.; Babcock International Group plc; EDF-Ciden; Enercon Services Inc.; EnergySolutions; GD Energy Services (GDES); Jadrova a vyradovacia spolocnost, a.s; KDC Contractors Limited; Nuvia Group; Onet Technologies SAS; Orano SA; ROSATOM; SOGIN S.p.A.; Studsvik AB; Westinghouse Electric Company LLC and Others. Coverage: All major geographies and key segments Segments: Capacity (Upto 800 MW, 801 MW & Above); Service (Immediate Dismantling, Deferred Dismantling, Entombment) Geographies: World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; France; Germany; UK; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; Rest of World.

Complimentary Project Preview - This is an ongoing global program. Preview our research program before you make a purchase decision. We are offering a complimentary access to qualified executives driving strategy, business development, sales & marketing, and product management roles at featured companies. Previews provide deep insider access to business trends; competitive brands; domain expert profiles; and market data templates and much more. You may also build your own bespoke report using our MarketGlass™ Platform which offers thousands of data bytes without an obligation to purchase our report. Preview Registry



ABSTRACT-



Global Nuclear Decommissioning Services Market to Reach $7.5 Billion by 2026

Nuclear decommissioning is progressive dismantling or demolition of a nuclear facility to ensure nuclear safety and eliminate the requirement of radiation protection. Nuclear decommissioning holds critical significance as these facilities have radioactive materials, and involves processes that are time-intensive, expensive, hazardous, and pose environmental risks. The process must ensure safe transportation or on-site storage of radioactive materials. Decommissioning involves cleanup of radioactive substances, followed by progressive dismantling of a facility to eliminate radiological danger. Nuclear decommissioning releases a nuclear facility from the regulatory control, with the plant licensee no longer holding responsibility for nuclear safety of the plant.

The need to decommission a nuclear facility depends on several factors such as service life of a plant, political decisions and radiological risk. All nuclear power plants hold a specific life, from 30-60 years, and need to retire following end of their useful life. Facilities that are no more economically viable or profitable to operate must be decommissioned, demolished and cleaned up to make the site available for other purposes. In the recent decades, a large number of nuclear facilities with commercial power nuclear reactors, prototype or experimental reactors and research reactors have been dismantled. Majority of commercial, early commercial and prototype units nearing the retirement age have been decommissioned. On the other hand, various facilities have been shut down following serious incident, accident or political decisions. Since majority of parts of these nuclear facilities are not contaminated or became radioactive, they can be recycled.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Nuclear Decommissioning Services estimated at US$5.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$7.5 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% over the analysis period. Upto 800 MW, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.3% CAGR and reach US$5.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the 801 MW & Above segment is readjusted to a revised 5.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.6 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $824 Million by 2026

The Nuclear Decommissioning Services market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.6 Billion in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$824 Million by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 5.5% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.8% and 5% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.4% CAGR.

The market is poised to achieve considerable gains as a large number of nuclear power-generation facilities, especially in developed countries, are reaching end of their lifecycles. In addition, rising awareness about environmental issues and increasing affordability of renewable power sources such as solar and wind are reducing the economical appeal of nuclear power. With majority of countries playing attention to decommissioning of nuclear reactors, nuclear decommissioning is slated to enjoy immense gains and become an integral component of the nuclear industry in the coming years. The global market is bolstered by increasing incident of nuclear accidents that are hazardous for the environment and demand effective decommissioning. The risk of nuclear accidents remains a major driver for the market owing to meltdowns of specific nuclear facilities in countries like Japan. In addition, stringent regulations and increasing pressure to close nuclear power plants are likely to further stimulate the demand for these services. The market growth is estimated to be also facilitated by low cost of dismantling research reactors. Moreover, the setup of steel recycling units to dismantle steel components with radioactive material is expected to further boost the decommissioning market.

Immediate Dismantling Segment to Reach $3.4 Billion by 2026

In the global Immediate Dismantling segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$2.2 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$3.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$169.5 Million by the year 2026. More



MarketGlass™ Platform

Our MarketGlass™ Platform is a free full-stack knowledge center that is custom configurable to today`s busy business executive`s intelligence needs! This influencer driven interactive research platform is at the core of our primary research engagements and draws from unique perspectives of participating executives worldwide. Features include - enterprise-wide peer-to-peer collaborations; research program previews relevant to your company; 3.4 million domain expert profiles; competitive company profiles; interactive research modules; bespoke report generation; monitor market trends; competitive brands; create & publish blogs & podcasts using our primary and secondary content; track domain events worldwide; and much more. Client companies will have complete insider access to the project data stacks. Currently in use by 67,000+ domain experts worldwide.



Our platform is free for qualified executives and is accessible from our website www.StrategyR.com or via our just released mobile application on iOS or Android



About Global Industry Analysts, Inc. & StrategyR™

Global Industry Analysts, Inc., (www.strategyr.com) is a renowned market research publisher the world`s only influencer driven market research company. Proudly serving more than 42,000 clients from 36 countries, GIA is recognized for accurate forecasting of markets and industries for over 33 years.



CONTACTS:

Zak Ali

Director, Corporate Communications

Global Industry Analysts, Inc.

Phone: 1-408-528-9966

www.StrategyR.com

Email: [email protected]



LINKS

Join Our Expert Panel

https://www.strategyr.com/Panelist.asp



Connect With Us on LinkedIn

https://www.linkedin.com/company/global-industry-analysts-inc./



Follow Us on Twitter

https://twitter.com/marketbytes



Journalists & Media

[email protected]

SOURCE Global Industry Analysts, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.strategyr.com

