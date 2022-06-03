Global Nuclear Energy Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market Report 2022: Innovation Culture Driven by Need for Enhanced Safety and Comfort

DUBLIN, June 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for Nuclear Energy Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The publisher values the global PPE market for the nuclear energy industry at $255.6 million in 2021 and projects it will increase at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.6% from 2021 to 2026.

Protective clothing is the largest product segment, accounting for 48.9% of market revenue. Activities in the nuclear energy industry that contribute the most PPE market revenue are outages and operations and maintenance.



Decommissioning a nuclear power plant requires the most sophisticated and highest-value PPE because this is when hazards are the highest. However, decommissioning is low in terms of volume.



On the one hand, the nuclear energy industry is growing in some regions, such as Asia and Central-Eastern Europe, with the majority of power plants under construction in China and India. On the other hand, the industry's growth is relatively stagnant in Western Europe and the Americas. Germany and Great Britain are the main countries trying to reduce their dependence on nuclear energy. These regions are witnessing the construction of only 7 new nuclear power plants.



Each country that operates with nuclear energy has its own regulatory standards, although some international organizations work on aligning regulations as much as possible, such as the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and the International Nuclear Law Association (INLA).



Research Scope

This research presents the global PPE market for the nuclear energy industry, considering current status and future prospects. It quantifies revenue in US dollars generated between 2018 and 2021 and estimates revenue between 2022 and 2026. Prices are calculated at the manufacturer level.

Regional scope is limited to the countries that have nuclear power plants, either operational, under construction, or in the decommissioning process. This adds up to 38 countries in Africa , Asia , Europe , and North and South America .

, , , and North and . The publisher has identified 6 phases in nuclear energy generation for use in this analysis: nuclear power plant construction and commissioning; fuel production; operation and maintenance; outages; decommissioning; and nuclear waste management.

The PPE product segments are above-the-neck protection, respiratory protection, protective clothing, hand protection, foot protection, and fall protection. The PPE is not limited to protection against radioactivity, but includes other hazards such as physical, thermal, and electrical, which are common to several industries.

The study takes into account the present state of PPE products that workers in the PPE industry typically use as well as the technology trends and possible evolution for these products.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives for the PPE Market in the Nuclear Energy Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis, PPE Market in Nuclear Energy Industry

Key Findings

PPE Market Outlook for Nuclear Energy Industry

Scope of Analysis

Market Segmentation

Percent Revenue by Product Type

Key Competitors

Key Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Competitive Environment

3. Overview of Nuclear Energy Industry

Overview of Nuclear Energy Industry

Global Hot Spots - Operational Nuclear Power Plants

Global Hot Spots - Under Construction Nuclear Power Plants

Global Hot Spots - Permanently Shut Down Nuclear Power Plants

Global Hot Spots Discussion

Main Hazards in Nuclear Energy Production

Industry Overview - Stages in Nuclear Power Generation

Industry Overview - Power Plant Construction and Commissioning

Industry Overview - Fuel Production

Industry Overview - Operations and Maintenance

Industry Overview - Decommissioning

Industry Overview - Nuclear Waste Management

Industry Overview - Outages

Future Nuclear Plants - Expectations

Regulatory Standards in the Nuclear Energy Industry

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis by Product Type, PPE Market

Forecast by Product Type

Above-the-Neck Protection for Nuclear Energy Industry

Respiratory Protection for Nuclear Energy Industry

Hand Protection for Nuclear Energy Industry

Protective Clothing for Nuclear Energy Industry

Foot Protection for Nuclear Energy Industry

Fall Protection for Nuclear Energy Industry

5. Growth Opportunity Universe, PPE Market in Nuclear Energy Industry

Growth Opportunity 1 - Breathable Protective Clothing for Improved Comfort

Growth Opportunity 2 - Autonomous Air Supply System for Protective Clothing

Growth Opportunity 3 - PPE Supply for Future Operating Plants

6. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/w5tuqn

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets