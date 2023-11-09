Global Nuclear Fusion Technologies Market Expected to Skyrocket to $6.8 Billion by 2040, Driven by Technological Advancements and Private Investment

DUBLIN, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Nuclear Fusion and Advanced Materials: Emerging Opportunities" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global nuclear fusion technologies market is poised for remarkable growth, with projections indicating a surge from $1.7 billion in 2035 to a staggering $6.8 billion by the end of 2040. This substantial growth is expected to be driven by advancements in fusion technology, increasing private investment, and a growing number of innovative start-ups entering the nuclear fusion industry.

Key Findings:

  • Global Growth: The global nuclear fusion technologies market is forecasted to achieve a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 31.6% during the period of 2035-2040, reflecting the rapid evolution of fusion technology.
  • North American Expansion: The North American market for nuclear fusion technologies is anticipated to experience significant growth, increasing from $1.2 billion in 2035 to $4.4 billion by 2040, with a CAGR of 29.4% during the same forecast period.
  • Asia-Pacific Rise: The Asia-Pacific market for nuclear fusion technologies is projected to witness exponential growth, rising from $182.3 million in 2035 to $1 billion by 2040, with an impressive CAGR of 41.4% during 2035-2040.

Nuclear fusion, a concept understood since the 1950s, is advancing rapidly due to significant developments in technology. Enhanced simulation codes and digital controls have enabled a deeper understanding and better regulation of fusion processes. These advancements have accelerated the evolution of fusion technology.

Private investment is playing an increasingly vital role in the fusion landscape. Encouraged by promising progress and the urgent need for zero-carbon energy, funding is flowing from various sources, including technology venture capital, established energy companies like Eni and Equinor, and high-net-worth individuals such as Sam Altman. Private companies are now designing full-scale prototypes and building larger fusion machine components, with the aim of running commercial fusion machines between 2031-2035.

Furthermore, the nuclear fusion industry is witnessing a surge in start-ups exploring various fusion technologies, including magnetic confinement, inertial confinement, and hybrids. Over the past five years, 18 new nuclear fusion start-ups have emerged, with an average of four start-ups founded annually from 2019 to 2022. Many of these start-ups have secured backing from prominent publicly listed companies, further emphasizing the growing interest and investment in nuclear fusion.

For example, TAE Technologies raised $250 million in funding in June 2022, with support from industry giants like Google and Chevron. Sumitomo Corporation of Americas, a Japanese investment firm, also joined the round to assist TAE in introducing its fusion technology to the Asia-Pacific region.

The "Global Nuclear Fusion Technologies Market Outlook 2035-2040" report provides comprehensive insights into the nuclear fusion market, including market trends, technological advances, regulatory landscapes, government-funded projects, and profiles of key industry players such as Commonwealth Fusion Systems, First Light Fusion Ltd, General Fusion Inc., HB11 Energy Holdings Pty Ltd, and Marvel Fusion GmbH.

As nuclear fusion continues to make strides in becoming a prominent source of clean energy, the future of the global energy landscape looks promising, with the potential to revolutionize the way we generate power.

Companies Mentioned

  • Avalanche Energy Designs LLC
  • Commonwealth Fusion Systems (Cfs)
  • Ctfusion
  • Ex-Fusion Inc.
  • Focused Energy
  • First Light Fusion Ltd.
  • General Fusion Inc.
  • Hb11 Energy Holdings Pty Ltd.
  • Helion Energyinc.
  • Marvel Fusion GmbH
  • Magneto-Inertial Fusion Technologies Inc. (Mifti)
  • Princeton Fusion Systems Inc.
  • Tae Technologies Inc.
  • Tokamak Energy Ltd.
  • Zap Energy Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market and Technology Overview

Chapter 4 Market Dynamics

  • Market Drivers
  • Increased Funding by Top Venture Capitalist and Other Private Investors
  • Increase in Government Funded Projects
  • Growing Number of Start-ups in Nuclear Fusion
  • Growing Need for Additional Amount of Energy and Zero Carbon Energy
  • Market Opportunities
  • Alternative Energy Investments Opportunities in the Oil & Gas Industry
  • Growth Potential for Space Industry
  • Integration of Artificial intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) Technologies for Nuclear Fusion
  • Market Challenges
  • High Capital Costs for Constructing and Commissioning of Nuclear Fusion Facilities
  • Issues Faced by Plasma Heating, Confinement, and Stability
  • Low Availability of Tritium
  • Regulation and Licensing of Commercial Fusion Energy Facilities

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Technology

  • Overview
  • Magnetic Confinement Fusion
  • Inertial Confinement Fusion
  • Magneto Inertial Fusion

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Application

  • Overview
  • Electricity Generation
  • Space Propulsion
  • Others (Marine Propulsion, Medical, Off-Grid Energy, Hydrogen and/or Clean Fuels, Industrial Heating)

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Region

Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape

  • Strategic Analysis
  • Recent Key Developments
  • Competitive Analysis
  • Analysis on Alternative Power Generation Technologies
  • Time by Proof-of-Concept to Early Commercialization for Energy Technologies
  • Is Small Modular Reactor (SMR) a Threat for Nuclear Fusion?

Chapter 9 Company Profiles

Chapter 10 Appendix: Acronyms

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lpq68y

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.


News Releases in Similar Topics

