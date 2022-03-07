Global Nuclear Imaging Equipment Market Report 2022-2026: Surging Demand for Advanced Technology for the Precise Identification and Diagnosis of the Bodily Functions & Disease Treatments

DUBLIN, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Nuclear Imaging Equipment Market, By Product Type (PET Imaging Systems, Gamma Camera Imaging Systems), By Gamma Camera Imaging Systems, By Application, By End User, By Region, Competition Forecast and Opportunity, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Nuclear Imaging Equipment Market value stood at USD4054.46 million in the year 2020. The market is also expected to register CAGR growth of 6.51% in the forecast period, 2022-2026 to reach the market value of USD5873.39 million by the year 2026F.

The Global Nuclear Imaging Equipment Market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period, on the backbone of major factors like surging demand for advanced technology for the precise identification and diagnosis of the bodily functions & disease treatments through radioactive tracers.

Growing prevalence of chronic diseases with unidentified underlying causes, unavailable treatment is further driving the growth of the Global Nuclear Imaging Equipment Market in the upcoming five years. In the process of nuclear imaging, specially designed cameras allow the experts to track the path of radioactive tracers marking the causes and situational obstruction in its path.

Nuclear imaging is much more efficient method for diagnosis of various life-threatening diseases thus supporting the demands of the equipment and growth of the Global Nuclear Imaging Equipment Market in the next five years. Also, growing preference for hybrid modalities over standalone ones supports the notion of cost-effective medical devices thus reducing the cost of owning and functioning two separate devices at the cost of one and further substantiates the growth of the Global Nuclear Imaging Equipment Market in the future five years.



Moreover, increasing investments to promote research and technological advancement in the innovative medical products is also aiding the growth of the Global Nuclear Imaging Equipment Market in the forecast years, until 2026. Surging investments and involvement of the market players in both public and private sectors of healthcare industry is also pertaining to the growth of the Global Nuclear Imaging Equipment Market in the forecast period.



The Global Nuclear Imaging Equipment Market is segmented based on product type, application, end-user, company, and regional distribution. Based on application, the market is further bifurcated into oncology, cardiology, neurology, and others. Oncology sub-segment is anticipated to hold the largest revenue shares of the market and dominate the market segment in the upcoming five years on the grounds of increasing instances of cancer and its various types.

Countries like United States is experiencing highest number of lung cancer diseases whereas breast cancer patients are rapidly growing in the Asian countries, pertaining to the growth of the applications of nuclear imaging equipment in diagnosis and surgical removals of cancerous cells from the body and thus drive the growth of the market in the forecast period.

Objective of the Study:

To analyze and estimate the market size of the Global Nuclear Imaging Equipment Market from 2016 to 2019.

To estimate and forecast the market size of the Global Nuclear Imaging Equipment Market from 2020 to 2021 and growth rate until 2026.

To classify and forecast the Global Nuclear Imaging Equipment Market based on product type, application, end-user, company, and regional distribution.

To identify dominant region or segment in the Global Nuclear Imaging Equipment Market.

To identify drivers and challenges for the Global Nuclear Imaging Equipment Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Global Nuclear Imaging Equipment Market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Global Nuclear Imaging Equipment Market.

To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in the Global Nuclear Imaging Equipment Market.

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the Global Nuclear Imaging Equipment Market.

Siemens Healthineers AG

GE Healthcare

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Canon Medical Systems Corporation

Star Equity Holdings, Inc.

SurgicEye GmbH

Mediso Ltd.

Rigaku Corporation (MILabs B.V.)

MR Solutions Ltd.

DDD - Diagnostics A/S

Segami Corporation

Mirion Technologies (Capintec), Inc.

CMR Naviscan

Positron Corporation

Neusoft Medical Systems Co., Ltd.

Report Scope:

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022-2026

Nuclear Imaging Equipment Market, By Type

PET Imaging Systems

Gamma Camera Imaging Systems

SPECT Imaging Systems

Planar Scintigraphy Imaging Systems

Nuclear Imaging Equipment Market, By Application

Oncology

Cardiology

Neurology

Others

Nuclear Imaging Equipment Market, By End-User

Hospitals & Clinics

Diagnostic Imaging Centers

Others

Nuclear Imaging Equipment Market, By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Spain

Italy

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia

South Africa

UAE

Kuwait

