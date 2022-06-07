Global Nuclear Medicines Market Size Statistics Will Reach USD 12.17 Billion By 2028, at 9.0% CAGR Growth: Polaris Market Research

NEW YORK, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Polaris Market Research recently published a research report on "Nuclear Medicine Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Type (Diagnostic, Therapeutic, Others); By Modality (Beta-emitters, PET, SPECT, Alpha-emitters, Brachytherapy, Others); By Application; By End-Use; By Regions; Segment Forecast, 2021 - 2028" in its research database.

According to recent research study, the global nuclear medicines market size & share is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.0% between 2021 and 2028. The nuclear medicines industry revenue of USD 6.19 billion in 2020 is expected to grow up to USD 12.17 billion by 2028.

What is Pharmaceutical Nuclear Medicines? How Big is Nuclear Medicine Market?

Report Overview

Nuclear medicine refers to a specialized medical which uses radioactive materials or radiopharmaceuticals to examine bodily functions and to identify and treat various types of diseases. Technology advanced cameras allow doctors to track the path of these radioactive tracers. The device is a combination of many different disciplines methods including chemistry, physics, mathematics, computer technology, and medicine. This branch of radiology is often used to treat diseases, such as cardiac disease, neurological disorders, and cancer.

Physicians are using the more convenient therapeutic radiopharmaceuticals instead of the conventional chemotherapy methods for treating oncology and cancer, which is expected to offer new opportunities in the nuclear medicine market. Doctors find this radiology a convenient and safer alternative for patients as compared to X-Rays and other external radiation imaging devices. The rising number of cancer cases and increasing awareness about nuclear medicine are driving the global nuclear medicine market growth.

Request Sample Copy of "Nuclear Medicine Markets" Research Report @ https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/nuclear-medicine-market/request-for-sample

Industry Developments:

In September 2021 , Medtronic plc, a global healthcare technology leader, announced the latest additions to its minimally invasive spine surgery ecosystem, making it the only company to combine spinal implants, biologics, navigation, robotics, and AI-powered data for surgeons and patients.

, Medtronic plc, a global healthcare technology leader, announced the latest additions to its minimally invasive spine surgery ecosystem, making it the only company to combine spinal implants, biologics, navigation, robotics, and AI-powered data for surgeons and patients. In June 2021 , Curium unveiled the acquisition of Austrian-based pharmaceuticals firm IASON to increase its footprint in Europe .

, Curium unveiled the acquisition of Austrian-based pharmaceuticals firm IASON to increase its footprint in . In March 2021 , Bracco Diagnostics Inc. announced a partnership with CardioNavix, LLC to enhance the patient experience of the novel cardiac PET imaging system.

Top Global Market Players Are:

Bracco Imaging S.P.A.

Lantheus Medical Imaging Inc.

NTP Radioisotopes Soc LTD

Eckert & Ziegler Group

Jubilant Pharma LLC

Australian Nuclear Science & Technology Organization

Cardinal Health

Isotopia Molecular Imaging Limited

Bayer AG

The Institute for Radioelements

Curium SAS

Advanced Accelerator Applications

Nordion Inc.

Mallinckrodt

GE Healthcare

For Additional Details and Discount Pricing, Request Here

Nuclear Medicine Market: Growth Driving Factors

The increasing constancy and prevalence of cancer and cardiovascular disease (CVD) is driving the market growth. The rising demand for therapeutic nuclear medicine is anticipated to increase over the forecast period, thus contributing to the market growth. The demand for radiopharmaceuticals is expected to rise during the predicted period owing to its growing application sectors. Also, the increasing need to deliver effective healthcare services, the rising elderly population, rising cases of chronic diseases, and the need to deliver better patient experience are expected to boost the nuclear medicine market growth. In addition, the growing prevalence of leading market players across developing economies will support the market growth.

Directly Purchase a copy of report with TOC @ https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/checkouts/8151

Nuclear Medicine Market: Report Dynamics & Scope Analysis

Report Attribute Details Revenue forecast in 2028 USD 12.17 billion Market size value in 2020 USD 6.19 billion CAGR Estimation 9.0% from 2021 - 2028 Base Year 2020 Forecast Year 2021 - 2028 Top Market Companies Bracco Imaging S.P.A., Lantheus Medical Imaging, Inc., NTP Radioisotopes Soc, LTD, Eckert & Ziegler Group, Jubilant Pharma LLC, Australian Nuclear Science & Technology Organization, Cardinal Health, Isotopia Molecular Imaging Limited, Bayer AG, The Institute for Radioelements, Curium SAS, Advanced Accelerator Applications, Nordion, Inc., Mallinckrodt, and GE Healthcare Segments Covered By Type, By Modality, By Application, By End-Use, By Region Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options

Also Read, Press Release on Nuclear Medicine Market Size Worth $12.17 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 9.0%

Nuclear Medicine Market: Segmentation

Based on type, the market is categorized into diagnostic, therapeutic, and others. The diagnostic segment accounted for the largest market share in the global nuclear medicine market in 2019.

On the basis of modality, the market is segmented into Beta-emitters, PET, SPECT, Alpha-emitters, brachytherapy, and others. SPECT segment led the nuclear medicine market in 2019 due to its low cost and large use in a variety of segments.

On the basis of application, the market is characterized into the thyroid, cardiology, bone metastasis, oncology, neurology, gastroenterology, immunology, and others. The cardiology market segment generated the largest share of the nuclear medicine market and is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR over the forecast period.

Based on the end-use outlook, the market is segmented into hospitals, clinics & diagnostic centers, research institutes, and others.

Inquire more about this report before purchase @ https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/nuclear-medicine-market/inquire-before-buying

Geographic Overview: Nuclear Medicine Market

Based on geography, North America dominated the global nuclear medicine market in 2020 due to the rising elderly population, increasing research and development activities, favorable guidelines about the use of medical isotopes, and the technological developments are accelerating the market growth in the region. Moreover, the Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at a faster pace owing to increased awareness about nuclear medicine therapies and growing investment in the nuclear medicine space. Rising cases of chronic diseases, increasing health consciousness, well established healthcare infrastructure, rising awareness about preventive healthcare, and early diagnosis of diseases are additional factors contributing to the demand for nuclear medicine in the region.

Browse the Detail Report "Nuclear Medicine Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Type (Diagnostic, Therapeutic, Others); By Modality (Beta-emitters, PET, SPECT, Alpha-emitters, Brachytherapy, Others); By Application; By End-Use; By Regions; Segment Forecast, 2021 - 2028" with in-depth TOC: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/nuclear-medicine-market

For Immediate Purchase OR Media Enquiry, Please Mail At: [email protected]

Nuclear Medicine Market: By Type Outlook

Diagnostic

Therapeutic

Others

Nuclear Medicine Market: By Modality Outlook

Beta-emitters

PET

SPECT

Alpha-emitters

Brachytherapy

Others

Nuclear Medicine Market: By Application Outlook

Thyroid

Cardiology

Bone Metastasis

Oncology

Neurology

Gastroenterology

Immunology

Others

Nuclear Medicine Market: By End-Use Outlook

Hospitals

Clinics & Diagnostic Centers

Research institutes

Others

Frequently Asked Questions About the Market:

What is the global nuclear medicine market size at the global level?

What are the recent developments and government policies?

What are the top trends in the market?

What is the growth rate of the global nuclear medicine market?

Which Is the most potential market segment?

Which are the top industry players in the nuclear medicine market?

Which region would offer high growth for vendors in the global nuclear medicine market?

How will the market dynamics change because of the impact of future opportunities, restraints, and drivers?

What is the impact of the regulations on the growth of the business?

Browse More Related Reports:

About Polaris Market Research

Polaris Market Research is a global market research and consulting company. The company specializes in providing exceptional market intelligence and in-depth business research services for PMR's clientele spread across different enterprises. We at Polaris are obliged to serve PMR's diverse customer base present across the industries of healthcare, technology, semi-conductors and chemicals among various other industries present around the world. We strive to provide PMR's customers with updated information on innovative technologies, high growth markets, emerging business environments and latest business-centric applications, thereby helping them always to make informed decisions and leverage new opportunities. Adept with a highly competent, experienced and extremely qualified team of experts comprising SMEs, analysts and consultants, we at Polaris endeavor to deliver value-added business solutions to PMR's customers.

Contact:

Likhil G

30 Wall Street

8th Floor,

New York City, NY 10005,

United States

Phone: +1-929 297-9727

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com

Follow US: LinkedIn | twitter

SOURCE Polaris Market Research